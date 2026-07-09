Every major technological leap faces intense public anxiety before being a part of daily life.

From the printing press to the radio, TV, cellphone, internet, and more — these modern inventions came with a lot of noise and chatter until, eventually, most people don’t even think about them anymore.

For example, in the 1440s, the printing press led the Catholic Church to fear heresy, ruling states to fear political rebellion, and scribes to fear the loss of their vocation. Those fears did happen, but literacy also reached the public, global knowledge was preserved, and discoveries accelerated.

Fast forward 500 years, and the radio was invented. The same public outcry commenced. Critics claimed that it would rot children’s brains, destroy reading habits, and spread mass political propaganda. And while, yes, it did do that, it also united millions through instant communication.

The same occurred with television, the internet, and now cell phones.

The key point is that technology is part of human life, and the challenge is to navigate its benefits without falling into its dangers. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that, overall, due to technology — most people are being used by it rather than using it — allowing the ruling class to lull the masses.

Right now, humanity is at a pivotal time as the newest technologies, LLMs, are being rolled out. However, by using and controlling them, I argue that we can navigate the wonders.

In this piece, I’m going to discuss the fallacies of LLMs, known as the AI boomerang. This piece will demystify the notion that AI is all-powerful and show its many failures. Then I’ll close by showing how you can be one of the few who use this technology without letting it use you.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

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In This Article, You’ll Learn...

Why every major technology — from the printing press to the internet — arrived wrapped in the same public panic, and what happened next

What the “AI boomerang” is, and which major companies are quietly reversing their AI-driven layoffs

The actual dollar cost of betting on LLMs to replace humans (spoiler: companies are spending more than they saved)

Why LLMs are powerful and dumb at the same time — and why that distinction matters

The core human capabilities no machine can replicate, and how to position yourself around them

The LLMs Came Out Of Nowhere

In the past four years, there has been an unprecedented, record-breaking growth in the adoption of Large Language Models (LLMs).

Generative AI reached roughly 53% population adoption in just three years — a faster ramp-up than both the PC and the internet.

Interesting to note is that this adoption happened during the pandemic — during the pandemic of loneliness — so interesting to think if it was being cooked up during the pandemic, but I digress. Why People Are Falling in Love With ChatGPT Franklin O'Kanu · July 9, 2025 In my circle—not the manufactured consensus of social media—I’ve seen others rave about “Chat.” This love affair with “Chat” — short for ChatGPT — in my circle primarily extends between Gen Zers and Millennials, although I’m sure Generation Alpha, the generation after Gen Z, is also developing a love affair as well. Read full story

With this ramp-up, surveys from organizations like McKinsey reveal that up to 78% of organizations utilize AI in at least one business function.

The global LLM market has grown into massive enterprise and consumer infrastructure, reaching a valuation of $7.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand rapidly toward $150 billion in the coming years.

With all this noise about LLMs and AIs, it has led to a lot of anxiety. Turn on any news channel, and you’ll hear about AIs taking jobs. In March 2026, AI officially ranked as the #1 primary cause for monthly job cuts for the first time in history, driving 15,341 layoffs (25% of all job cuts that month).

According to data from the World Economic Forum (WEF), 41% of employers worldwide intend to reduce their total workforce over the next few years purely due to AI automation.

So everywhere you look, you see this technology getting rid of people. From day one, I called BS.

In my piece on AI and unemployment, I discuss how unemployment is used on a large scale to shift society around, and in my piece on how AI will be sold as a success, I talk about how the narrative of AI will be pushed as a success even though it’s failing.

Well, in today’s piece, the cracks in AI are apparent. I’m going to dive into what’s known as the AI boomerang and how it breaks the narrative of AI. Once you realize the anxiety around LLMs is exaggerated — and once you realize how powerful and dumb LLMs can be at the same time — you learn to use them wisely, without letting them use you.

I’ve talked a lot about LLMs, so it’s best to familiarize yourself with the topic before diving in. Start here to check out all my work on LLMs. But without further ado, let’s begin.

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The AI Boomerang

About one-third to half of companies that slashed jobs to automate with artificial intelligence are quietly bringing human workers back. This is known as the AI boomerang.

These companies are finding out that while AI handles routine tasks well, it struggles with judgment, institutional knowledge, and complex customer issues. No shit, Sherlock. That’s what makes humans valuable: the ability to deal with other humans.