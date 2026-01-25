ICE on ice over the Death of Good

“ICE and ICE.”

Wow - I didn’t even think about that until I started writing this article.

First, I want to express my thoughts and prayers to everyone who will be affected by this winter storm. I hope you all are safe and prepared - and wishing nothing but the best for you all.

I don’t ascribe to fear mongering at all, but I am very much based in reality. Over the break, my wife and I started watching the Katrina series on Netflix. I kept reiterating to her that if we lived in New Orleans and we saw those levees every single day, the reality is that every single day we are living on death’s door - therefore we must take things seriously.

We can either move out or we can seriously hunker down, but the reality of the situation — those levees can break anytime — remains.

Broken levees allowing the water in

Given that background, being that close to risk, anything can occur. Yes, a hurricane can come. Yes, levees can be broken. Just being in close proximity to such conditions increases the likelihood of negative consequences.

Because I live in Florida, I have experience with hurricanes. Even when the likelihood is that damage can be severe, once we remove the fear-mongering and look at the actual possibility of things, am I in a good situation? If the power goes out, do we have enough food? Do we have enough gas to get out of town? These are normal questions we should ask ourselves regardless and be able to answer.

Yes, fear-mongering does occur. But that does not mean one should be irrational and fail to prepare.

The Reality of Climate Warfare

The other aspect of this is the potential of weather interference known as climate warfare. This is a true aspect of reality.

Here in Florida, it’s 66 degrees this morning. Tomorrow it’s going to drop by 22 degrees. Our high has been 80 degrees, and now it’s going to plummet. These are rapid shifts in temperature. Yes, it could occur naturally; however, the amount of spraying in the air before and after cold fronts paints a different picture.

This is the world that we live in. Yes, the weather can be manipulated, and we don’t know why it’s manipulated. But if you choose to live in a country where the weather might be manipulated, there will be certain inconveniences that occur. This is why you should always prepare for potential inconveniences.

“…If you choose to live in a country where the weather might be manipulated, there will be certain inconveniences that occur. This is why you should always prepare for potential inconveniences.”

That being said, we know climate warfare is real, and it helps with political narratives. I would just ensure that everyone is protected and prepared whenever an inconvenience looks to occur in your neighborhood.

But that’s the first ICE we’re talking about. Now let’s move to the next ICE story.

The Minnesota ICE Shooting and Strange Symbolism

Apparently, there was another shooting that occurred involving ICE in Minnesota, in the Twin Cities, which are known to be cold.

Not only do you have the ICE incident in Minnesota, with ICE agents conducting operations, but we’re doing this in January, with a winter snowstorm about to occur.

I just made a podcast for my esoteric followers on how working and ramping up in January goes against the natural cycle of resting in the winter, going against nature. Is that intentional?

As I reflect on this, all I hear in my head is: Wow, there’s a lot of emphasis on ICE in winter around this time right now.

Going back to this ICE story, one of the things I found very interesting is the fact that it’s around white individuals. As an African-American, I’m used to these stories being framed around race relations. I’m used to the George Floyds, the Trayvon Martins, the Black Lives Matter narratives. This has always been the form of societal tension presented to the masses.

However, it’s interesting that the new form of divide and conquer is apparently Caucasian on Caucasian, which I’m sure you can attest has never been the case in recent years. “White people” are now at the center of this narrative.

Snow is White; White on White.

The tension is always positioned as the people against the police, the individual versus the state. This time, the police are ICE, and it’s the people against the government, not local police. And instead of Black people at the center, it’s white people - and then, as an addition, the first death was someone whose last name, very ironically, happens to be Good. Stories reporting the death were saying “Good was killed,” “the death of Good.”

There is so much esoteric content here, it’s invigorating. Now, all of this could be entirely random - or there are certain esoteric and metaphysical strings being pulled to indicate themes like:

“Good is dying,”

“In the winter of ICE.”

At the very least, it’s interesting to note and observe.

This unorthodox perspective is what I discuss in my esoteric section on the metaphysics of our reality. Check Out the Latest Podcast.

Heating Up for Midterms

Who knows where this is going? Midterms perhaps? It sounds like we’re heating up for hot midterms in 2026, and we see all the political tricks being pulled.

If this is new to you, I would say you should get up to speed. You should read my article “Four Reasons to Not Watch the News”—it’s an archived article for paying subscribers that explains why you shouldn’t consume mainstream news. Another article is “The Strategy of Tension.” This is what politics does: they rile the country in different ways, using different tactics, so people can be moved to vote or act in certain ways. I’ve talked about voting in many of my articles, including “Why I Don’t Vote in Federal Elections” and “The Metaphysics of Voting.”

What’s very interesting is that as we wrap up our analysis here, we’re discussing how these effects were used in the 70s; effects that laid the foundation for the robbery and inflation that most people are experiencing today.

If you’re not new to this aspect of reality, or if you want to explore these deeper patterns, this is an opportunity to take a step in, dive in, and learn. Become a paying subscriber to access the deeper metaphysical works.

Conclusion

This is sure to be a fascinating year as we see how things play out. ICE and ICE. The death of Good. All heating up for midterms. With the red-hot Republicans who have still not yet released the Epstein list.

I almost want to bet that we will never get the list. Show the mockery to the crowd—because mockery must be done. That’s how you enforce belief. You must lie to them, and they must accept the lie. I’ve talked about this in articles such as those on the Trump assassination, fake false flags, and the Charlie Kirk series.

This is the world that we live in, and it’s playing out in front of our very eyes. I only hope more and more people are able to wake up and see how they’re being pulled. If you’re looking for a place to start, Unorthodoxy is a perfect solution.

Takeaways

Preparation isn’t fear mongering. Being reality-based means assessing genuine risk and acting accordingly—whether that’s hurricanes, levees, or winter storms.

Climate warfare is real. Rapid temperature shifts and atmospheric spraying before cold fronts suggest manipulation. If you live under manipulated skies, prepare for inconveniences.

The ICE symbolism is layered. Winter ICE, the ICE agency, a victim named “Good”—these patterns may be random, or they may be esoteric strings being pulled.

Racial tension narratives are shifting. The playbook is changing from Black vs. police to white vs. federal agents. The structure remains: people vs. government enforcers.

Midterm theater is ramping up. Political tricks from the 70s laid the foundation for today’s manipulation. The Epstein list remains unreleased. The mockery continues.

Next Action Items

Assess your winter preparedness — Do you have food, water, and heat sources if power goes out? Read the foundational articles — “Four Reasons to Not Watch the News,” “The Strategy of Tension,” and “The Metaphysics of Voting” provide the framework for understanding these patterns. Observe the symbolism — Start noticing patterns in names, timing, and framing of major news stories. Consider becoming a paying subscriber — Upgrade and access the deeper esoteric and metaphysical content that unpacks these realities.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

