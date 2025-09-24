Ironically, the rapture was supposed to be yesterday. When I first found out, I was flabbergasted. My reaction was: “Wait, people still seriously believe the rapture is going to occur on a specific date?”

From my Christian background, I am familiar with the verse in Matthew that states no one knows the time or the hour. But it turns out that every once in a while, there’s a new rapture prophecy that occurs.

Some of the biggest names have had prophetic visions—one notable example is John Hagee, who has devoted some time throughout his career to this topic.

“In 2014 the Texas-born televangelist John Hagee, who founded what became San Antonio’s Cornerstone Church in 1975, predicted that a series of four lunar eclipses in 2014 and 2015 indicated the beginning of the Messianic end times in the Blood Moon Prophecy.”

What shocks me the most, especially in our current day and age, is how these “rapture announcements” spread like wildfire. That’s where I really want to focus.

The Role of Social Media and Faith

We realize that in today’s day and age, nothing goes viral by accident—it’s intended to go viral.

Even with previous rapture events before social media, we’ve seen that they don’t spread unless news stations amplify them. But we have to ask ourselves: why would the news cover this and spread it around the world?

Even today, why is one random pastor who’s essentially saying the rapture is going to happen—which is not going to happen, and which the majority of Christians don’t believe will occur—why is his message spreading globally?

Why are people selling their positions? Why are people making jokes about it? Why is this spreading at all?

One thing I discovered while researching this topic is that whenever these rapture predictions occur, there’s a great sense of anxiety that follows. I came upon a Reddit post about the rapture, and it detailed how people are experiencing significant anxiety due to these rapture predictions. You could see this anxiety reflected in the comments below.

The concept of a rapture, often associated with the end times and apocalyptic scenarios, serves as a trigger for anxiety among the population. Especially nowadays—think about what’s happening in our time. Just take a look at the headlines:

Racial tensions from the murder of the Ukrainian woman on the train.

The political assassinations of Charlie Kirk—and the downstream events

Pregnant women are now worried about Tylenol and their babies

On top of this, the start of a Jewish holiday

All of these things are stirring together, and now you want to throw in the fact that the rapture might occur? In a world where everything’s already chaotic and everyone’s on edge, you don’t have to look far for doom—you just have to scroll and see the doom on your scroll.

Anxiety is everywhere.

The Hope of Tomorrow

The good news here is that there is no such event as a rapture that will ever occur.

In my article “Meet the Priest Who Invented the End Times,” I show how our understanding of the rapture stems from a religious conflict between the early Protestant Church and the Roman Catholic Church.

In it, I detail how the Roman Church was accused of being the Antichrist, and to shift the blame, the Roman Church created the end times prophecy that we know today as our modern eschatology.

This historical event is a fascinating story and reveals how our modern interpretation of end times differs vastly from what the original Bible intended.

The end times are nothing more than a deceptive distraction that the Roman Church used to divert blame and focus from itself, pushing the attention to some future time.

This theological event demonstrates, once again, how modern interpretations can significantly diverge from their original intentions. Some of the key points I cover in that article include:

How the Catholic Church used intellectual warfare to control narratives

How these false doctrines shaped the modern Christian experience

How this has become a very financially lucrative understanding of the end times

End Times is a highly lucrative endeavor, generating significant financial profit. As a Christian, I grew up watching The End Times movies and reading the Left Behind Books.

However, I’ve come to realize that much of this is simply a matter of interpretation.

Closing Thoughts

In part two of my current series, “Humanity Versus the Deadening,” I show that ultimately there are two forces responsible for all the evil in the world: greed and deception. By examining the Bible, examining history, and other religious practices, we can see that there is a spirit that seeks to kill, steal, and destroy life, which is why I call this force “the deadening.” This force also uses the church.

When you examine this pattern, you can see how greed and deception have been used within the church to deceive millions for millennia. The rapture is just the latest example.

What we’ve seen from these recurring rapture predictions—aside from selling prophecies and creating financial incentives, aside from the deception itself—is the fact that it causes anxiety. It brings forth doom and gloom and serves as predictive programming, as we’ve seen in other arts like Netflix’s Leave the World Behind.

It’s a very fascinating phenomenon, and I can see myself writing more on this topic.

To close, if you haven’t yet had a chance, please check out my article “Meet the Priest Who Invented the End Times” so you can see how our modern interpretation of the rapture came to fruition.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

