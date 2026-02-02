Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
6m

Having spent 15 years in banking, and having studied economics for many more years, I would say that You are spot on.

But still... I also know the foundational function of "money" (in all forms, from trade/barter to electronic bits) is to account for the energy (at arbitrary rates) We each add into a system, and that because We use this tool, We see the power over Others it offers drawing and promoting psychopaths to the top - as We can starkly see We have today.

I also know that societies that emerged in abundance never developed the practice of accounting for everyOne's energy added into the system, and that today We can access the abundance of Our planet.

I see the great problems money creates, from poverty to plannedemics, and ponder why We need that dangerous tool.

And so, again, I suggest that We do all We can to get free energy tech out from Their grip. Accounting for Our energy added into a system is a bane to Humanity overall. And free energy makes accounting for energy absurd.

And maybe go for a solutocracy to govern by.

EAT! – Energy accounting tokens (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/eat

Solutocracy – A Way to Govern (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/solutocracy-a-way-to-govern

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Franklin O'Kanu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture