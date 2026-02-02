Vaccines and the Economy

“By a continuing process of inflation, governments can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens.” — John Maynard Keynes (1919).

This deep dive into economics has opened my eyes to so many things.

Yesterday morning, as I was going through the day, I came across an article about the Federal Reserve titled, Why Federal Reserve Independence Is the Bedrock of American Economic Stability by The Structural Lens. It was quite lengthy, so I hopped from piece to piece, and I got a solid summary of it.

The article’s general idea is that there are times when the Federal Reserve gets attacked by the President. Donald Trump is known for this now. Nixon has done this, and so also has Regan. But according to this perspective, such attacks should be expected and resisted. Ultimately, the article defended the Fed’s independence as essential to economic stability.

It was a well-written article. I appreciated the perspective.

But the timing was perfect because I just finished my inflation series, and I now feel very versed enough in these economic frameworks to engage with them directly. So I left a pretty detailed comment, which you can read below.

The essence of my comment was this:

Wonderful article. But have we ever entertained the perspective that the Federal Reserve itself might be the problem? That the whole system is flawed?

What History Actually Shows About Deflation

In my comment, I detailed what we’ve been exploring in our economic analysis. One major insight is that deflation is a natural part of functioning societies.

Before the Federal Reserve — before the monetary system America currently operates under — when deflation occurred, it was positive. It helped the American people. Ordinary citizens could suddenly afford things that were once luxuries — houses, cars, appliances, etc. Technology improved, productivity increased, and prices fell. The gains flowed to regular people through lower costs.

This is the reality of deflation that we’re never taught.

And here’s what’s critically important to understand: that beneficial deflation only happened when the Federal Reserve did not exist.

After the Fed came into being in 1913, America’s monetary system changed. We enter a new way of economics entirely. In this new paradigm, deflation becomes dangerous—something to be prevented at all costs. And what happens when you must prevent deflation? The government, through the Federal Reserve, creates money. This “solution” only further weakens the dollar — and not in a positive way.

This is what we know as inflation.

The Lie of Modern Economics

There’s still much I need to research as I’m continuing to dig into these economic theories. But I know enough now to have informed conversations about them.

For example, the stagflation of the 1970s. With this analytical framework, one can look at that period differently. One can examine how the policies of that era were designed to support big business and corporations rather than individuals. That’s why we call it stagflation: the wages of the individual suffered and were stagnant, while the corporate profits skyrocketed.

One of the biggest concepts I want to learn more about is Keynesian economics. This may be an unintended — or intended — ideology promoted by economists, but it reads: it would be easier if governments controlled supply and demand rather than allowing natural market forces to operate. Instead of letting natural things like deflation occur, there must be a continual increase in prices.

This is precisely the policy framework that leads to what we now know as our modern economic system.

And this is how the theft of our finances became legal.

The Parallel to Vaccines

When I say, “if you think vaccines are bad, wait until you see the economy,”—this is exactly what I mean.

Just as we have bad vaccine policies that lead to harm and destruction, we have bad economic policies doing the same thing. Same mechanisms and processes:

captured institutions and ‘experts’, official narratives that distort reality, and populations trained not to question the framework itself.

This is the reality of our world. This is what we experience, but most don’t recognize it because they’ve never been taught to see outside of the box. Such an unorthodox perspective of reality is not one that any ruler would want the population to have.

Why Inflation Instead of Taxes?

The biggest idea that flat out opened my eyes is that people respond less to rising prices than to rising taxes.

“People respond less to rising prices than to rising taxes.”

It is easier for a population to accept higher prices than to accept being taxed more.

History demonstrates this clearly. Whenever people are taxed directly, there are revolts, revolutions, and more. The theft is visible, and you know who the culprit is. So what do you do instead of taxing them directly?

You raise prices and call it inflation. You call it normal. You call it the cost of progress. You build elaborate intellectual frameworks — entire schools of economic thought — to explain why this is not only acceptable but necessary.

Unrelated, but related, one of the best quotes I encountered this week, from an article on the legality of taxes, reads:

“Trillions of dollars are lost to ignorance.”

Trillions in losses — and gains for those doing the extracting — all due to ignorance.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is the world we live in.

Closing Thoughts

For those who want to learn more about how the world actually operates, this is why we’re here at Unorthodoxy. This is why we dive deep into these subjects. For those who don’t want to know, I sincerely wish all the best of luck.

But to close with one of my favorite quotes:

“You cannot play fair in an unfair world.”

We find ourselves in a world that’s been flipped upside down — and told that down is up. If you’re another perspective, one that’s logical and fact-based, take the plunge and join Unorthodoxy.

At the very least, you’ll see a new perspective on things you’ve never considered.

Takeaways

Deflation wasn’t always the enemy. Before 1913, falling prices meant rising living standards for ordinary people. The “danger” of deflation is a post-Fed narrative.

The Federal Reserve changed the game. The system we operate under isn’t natural or inevitable—it was constructed, and it serves specific interests.

Inflation is taxation without consent. Governments learned that raising prices triggers less resistance than raising taxes. Keynesian economics provided the intellectual framework to make this extraction seem necessary.

The patterns repeat across institutions. The same dynamics that produced harmful vaccine policies—captured institutions, managed narratives, discouraged questioning—operate in economic policy.

Ignorance is expensive. Trillions are transferred through mechanisms most people don’t understand and aren’t taught to question.

Next Action Items

Read the full inflation series if you haven’t already—it provides the foundation for understanding these economic frameworks Question the “deflation is dangerous” narrative whenever you encounter it. Ask: dangerous for whom? Track the gap between official economic metrics and your lived experience. The disconnect is the data. Research Keynesian economics and its origins—understanding where these ideas came from reveals who they serve Share this perspective with someone who’s struggling financially but blames themselves rather than the system

That’s the quick note for today. I hope you gained some insights from it.

As always, thank you for your time. Have a great, wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

