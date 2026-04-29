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Cognitive Offloading: also known as “deskilling,” is when humans delegate cognitive tasks to machines and lose the neural pathways associated with those skills.

I’ve definitely had my share of experience with cognitive offloading, especially with AI.

With AI for example, I wrote about how I began to ask myself if ChatGPT was thinking for me, as I would use it quite frequently, and then recently I wrote about how we don’t know how to write in cursive or do long math anymore because we have cell phones and electronic communication.

This is simply the way of the world, and with technology only increasing and becoming more prevalent, cognitive offloading is going to occur.

Cognitive offloading is actually being sold as a benefit — aka convenience, efficiencies, etc. — so that you can relax and enjoy life more. And of course, there are some amazing benefits here, but just how much — and what exactly should we offload?

There are two aspects that should never be offloaded: curiosity and a growth mindset.

“The brain operates on a use-it-or-lose-it principle. When you outsource thinking, the neural connections responsible for analysis, creativity, and problem-solving weaken.”

Curiosity

“Most people move through life accepting the world as it is presented to them. They hear an explanation, nod along, and move on. But a small percentage of people cannot do that. They have to pull the thread. They need to know why the thing works, how the thing works, not just that it does... Curiosity is not something you either have or you do not. It is a habit trained through deliberate practice. Every time you pause on something and genuinely investigate how or why it works, you are conditioning your brain to think more adaptively. That instinct, compounded daily over years, is one of the most powerful cognitive advantages a person can build.”

Daily curiosity is a skill that must be developed. Understanding something, looking at it from all angles, having your perspectives shape and shift with new information is a skill that must be cultivated.

One of the reasons I write every day is that it stretches my reasoning. It forces me to think through things, constantly researching and revising them to ensure that they’re logical and sound.

There are two articles here that dive into the value of logic and reasoning. Logic is the ability to make sound arguments, to understand all sides of a topic, and reasoning is the ability to take all that information and make sense of it. Reasoning has been seen as a divine gift, and this is something that we can cultivate daily.

Growth Mindset

“People operating under a growth mindset believe ability is developed through effort and learning — so failure becomes information rather than identity... Believing growth is possible keeps you in the learning loop. You take action, encounter difficulty, extract the lesson, adjust, and go again... It is the actual structural process through which intelligence develops. The people who grow the most throughout their lives are almost always the ones who learn to be comfortable being uncomfortable. Keep trying, make mistakes, learn from them, and iterate. Failing is part of the process of learning and growing.”

If you all know about me, I go to the gym quite often. I’ve been going to the gym at least 5 times a week, and this has been my routine since the pandemic.

I’ve learned so much about the body, and one of the key lessons is that consistency is key. Between getting stronger or losing weight, showing it often and showing up for a significant amount of time will all but guarantee success.

Another lesson I’ve learned is that failure is actually needed for growth.

“We accept failure in the gym because we know its optimal for growth, but...we fear it in every other aspect of our life.”

I’ve written a few articles about how we can go through life with goals, thinking through problems, and continuing to push ourselves. This exercise of consistently going through trial and failure grows our neural pathways and our psyche with a plethora of information.

You need to grow, and you need to fail because when you fail, you get information. Life is about providing information — even when trials and tribulations, what we may consider failure, will occur.

Curiosity + Growth Mindset = Cognitive Integrity

Both curiosity and a growth mindset involve us learning deeply about things and then applying that information into the aether and the undus mundus to ensure that we are changing our world. But the key here is action. We need to do the work.

The following pieces here give insights into how we can continue to develop cognitive integrity in a world that looks to offload that skill and neural pathways. If not, we will become incredibly passive in life, as the world continues to pass by.

If you’re interested in staying sharp, improving your cognitive ability, curiosity, and growing, challenging yourself is key to ensuring you stay sharp in this deceiving world. This is something that convenience in life cannot teach you.

Weak times make soft men. Strong times make strong men.

Strong mind, strong body.

Stay sharp, my good people.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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