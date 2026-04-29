Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
1h

No ai for Me! Or phone... I can write in cursive, and do long math, too. Haha!

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Philip Mollica's avatar
Philip Mollica
2h

I don't understand that people don't understand that the Large Language Models that they're using (training) is Skynet.

All of these models will eventually merge, and it will become the control grid.

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