In conspiratorial circles, the word “weekend” is analogous to the word “weakened.” The idea is that words carry power, but so too do the sounds of those words. Other examples include “morning” and “mourning.” The words “to spell” and “cast a spell” are similar as well.

Whether this is true or not is not the point, but the point being, do we use the weekend to get weakened?

Some say yes because on most weekends — for most people — the weekends are spent “bed rotting,” or being “couch potatoes.” “Doomscrolling” is another weekend activity, so too is “binge watching.”

Now, far be it from me to tell anyone how to spend their time: it’s your time. Please spend it as you see fit. However, if there is anyone who is looking to spend a few hours here and there learning — and more importantly — growing themselves and their capabilities, a challenge is the thing for you.

In this challenge, my goal is to encourage you to take an idea that you may not have ever considered, sit with it, and see if you can see another perspective.

For example, we all know that Democrats push agendas — as I’ve detailed here — but some may think Republicans are fine and dandy. Well, the truth is that Republicans do propaganda too, and this is what a ruling class in society looks like. Most may know this, but for those who grew up Republicans, this may be challenging — and vice versa if one grew up a Democrat.

The Ruling Class of The United States, Part 1 Franklin O'Kanu · May 28, 2025 In the United States government, Congress makes the rule of the land. The bodies that make up Congress comprise the House of Representatives and the Senate. There are 435 members of the House of Representatives and 100 members of the Senate.



Overall, these 535 elected citizens create the rules that govern roughly 330 million Americans. Read full story

The point of the matter here is that this world is constantly changing, and there’s ever so much information that one can come across. For example, just years ago, I thought that the Wuhan Leak was the greatest conspiracy during covid, only to realize that disease-causing viruses do not exist and there are such things as official conspiracies. This information has now given me a clearer and more accurate view of the world and how I plan my day — especially around my time and attention.

I’m currently reading How to Lie with Statistics, and that book has shown me just how much of our world, our history, is all fallacies. And after living through the covid pandemic and now the Iran conflict, we can see how these events are told in a different lens to become “history” for the coming generations. Most of our world — and our future — will be based on manipulative information, so how can we ensure we stay sharp, diligent, and can sniff out BS anywhere?

As stated in my article on how to improve our cognitive integrity, curiosity is a habit that engages the neural pathways of the brain. It keeps one sharper and provides a richer experience to those who partake of its blessings. But ultimately, if you’re able to take that information — and apply it — learning for the sake of wealth and wealth for learning — now we have even more applicability, more growth, and more experience than previously.

And the weekends provide us with the best time to do so.

Below are a few articles that I think will shape how you view the world. These are concepts that I don’t think many are familiar with, so it will present you with something new. If you hold preconceived notions, that’s even better because that is where the challenge will occur.

To close this upcoming week, I’m looking to work on an article on the power of the placebo. This is a topic that has been on my radar for a while, so I’m looking forward to exploring that. I’m also looking to dive into the history of power and how it changed over time. If you haven’t become a paying member, now’s a great time to do so.

Here are the articles, as always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful weekend — to get stronger!

Articles To Challenge and Inform You

Understanding Feelings — Modern society has declared war on feelings — not by eliminating them, but by medicating them into silence before they can deliver their message. This piece makes a counterintuitive argument: feelings are not emotional noise to be managed. They are data from the deepest layer of the psyche, transmitting information that the rational mind is too slow or too conditioned to catch on its own. Depression, reframed here, is not a malfunction — it is the soul signaling that something in your life requires a course correction. The tragedy of our pharmaceutical model is not just the side effects. It is that it intercepts the message before you ever get to read it.

The piece goes further, identifying what I call the “pause” sensation — that inexplicable internal stop that arrives before the rational mind has caught up to what the irrational already knows. Learning to honor that pause rather than override it is one of the most practical and powerful tools available for navigating reality accurately.

Feelings, intuition, and rational thought are not competing faculties — they are a sequence, and getting that sequence wrong is costing people decisions, relationships, and direction. The full piece, available to paying subscribers, lays out exactly how to extract the information your feelings are carrying and translate it into action that actually serves your journey.

The Frequency of Weather Manipulation — In the last twenty years, hurricanes have failed to make landfall in the United States exactly twice. Both of those years coincided with government shutdowns. That is not a coincidence — it is a statistical correlation significant enough to demand an explanation.

This piece argues that government-funded weather research may be actively influencing atmospheric conditions, and that the reason most Americans have never considered this possibility isn’t because the evidence is thin — it’s because they have been psychologically conditioned to dismiss it before examining it. The same coordinated narrative control that drove 70% of Americans to take the COVID shot without question built a mental firewall against any information labeled “fringe” — including the observable reality that the sky above you is being altered on a near-daily basis.

The deeper problem isn’t the weather. It’s the disconnection. Most Americans work indoors, check an app for the forecast, and have lost the ancient human ability to read atmospheric shifts with their own senses. That disconnection is not accidental — a population that can’t observe its own environment can’t recognize when that environment is being engineered.

The full article walks through the specific signs of weather manipulation that are visible to anyone willing to look up, the documented history of atmospheric experimentation, and why sudden 40-degree temperature swings and the mysterious onset of seasonal illness may be more connected than your doctor will ever tell you.

Meet the Priest Who Invented “The End Times” — The Rapture isn’t in the Bible — it was invented by a Jesuit priest in 1585 to protect the Catholic Church from being named as the Antichrist.

When Protestant Reformers like Martin Luther pointed directly at the Papacy as the fulfillment of biblical prophecy, the Church deployed its intellectual army: the Jesuits. Priest Francisco Ribera responded with a 500-page reinterpretation of Revelation that conveniently relocated the Antichrist from an institution to a future individual — and pushed the entire tribulation timeline into a distant, undetermined future. That single move is why millions of Christians today are watching news headlines for “End Times” signs instead of examining the power structures right in front of them.

What followed was a downstream spiral. Two hundred years later, preacher John Nelson Darby built the modern Rapture doctrine on Ribera’s futurist foundation, and Hal Lindsey turned it into a pop culture phenomenon. The same framework — fear-based, future-focused, and conveniently deflecting attention from present-day institutional evil — also gave us the Sinner’s Prayer.

None of it is biblical. All of it is man-made. And all of it serves the same function: rapid, emotional conversion without critical examination. The full article traces every link in this chain — and reveals what the historicist interpretation, the one that was systematically buried, actually says about the world we’re living in right now.

The Aether Is What It’s All About — You pay for electricity. You pay for fuel. You may soon pay for clean air. But what if the most abundant energy source in existence has been hidden from you in plain sight — and the man who discovered it had his research confiscated the moment he died?

Nikola Tesla built his entire body of revolutionary work on an understanding of the aether: the living, dynamic medium through which thought, frequency, electricity, and consciousness all travel. Then Einstein arrived, and in what this piece calls an “intellectual sleight of hand,” relativity quietly made the aether disappear from mainstream science. Not because it was disproven — but because a population that understands the aether becomes impossible to control.

The elite haven’t abandoned this knowledge — they’ve been using it against you while feeding you materialist science as a replacement. Napoleon Hill’s original manuscripts referenced the ether openly; later editions had those passages quietly removed. Aldous Huxley told George Orwell his dystopian vision would come true because he understood how this invisible field could be used to manipulate populations at scale.

Every frequency you’re exposed to, every fear-loop the media runs you through, every manufactured desire consumerism plants in your mind — these are aetheric operations you’ve never been taught to recognize. The full series lays out exactly how to identify them — and how to begin working with this field intentionally rather than being worked by it.

Statistical Deception: The Great Travesty upon the Tapestry of Human History — The phrase “correlation does not equal causation” — the favorite weapon of pro-science gatekeepers everywhere — was literally crafted as a legal defense for the tobacco industry.

In 1965, a writer named Darrell Huff, paid by the tobacco lobby, stood before a U.S. Congressional Committee and used that very argument to argue on the link between smoking and cancer. The same rhetorical shield Big Tobacco forged to protect itself from accountability is now the first line of defense for every institution that needs you to distrust your own eyes.

But the deeper revelation is where modern statistics itself comes from. The word “statistics” literally means “science of the state” — it was never designed to help you understand the world. It was designed to help states manage populations. And the three founding fathers of modern statistics — Galton, Pearson, and Fisher — were not neutral scientists. They were committed eugenicists who believed the human experience should be quantified, ranked, and controlled. The discipline they built was a tool of that worldview from the start.

There is a critical difference between data — what nature is actually telling us — and statistics, which is the story someone chooses to tell about it. The article reveals how to tell those two things apart, and why learning to do so may be one of the most practically powerful things you can do in the information war being waged against you right now.

How To Move From A to B in Life — Most people who are “awake” to the corruption of the system have the same blind spot: they can see the cage clearly but have no map out of it.

Vague goals like “escape the matrix” are no better than having no goal at all — they keep you wandering, just in a different direction. This piece introduces two practical frameworks — probabilistic outcomes and statistical certainties — that bridge the gap between your vision and your reality. The insight is simple but profound: we live in a mathematical universe, which means the likelihood of any outcome can be deliberately increased through aligned, sequential action. You don’t need a miracle. You need a strategy that stacks the odds.

The full article walks through a personal example of exactly how this works — from a retail pharmacy to a dream career — showing precisely which certainties were built, in which order, and why persistence through the silence matters more than any single breakthrough. More importantly, it connects these practical tools to the deeper esoteric framework of reality inertia: the force that keeps your current circumstances self-perpetuating unless specific probabilistic pressures are applied to break it.

Understanding that force is what separates the people who know the truth and remain stuck from those who use that truth as a launching pad.

How We Misuse Our Imagination — Your imagination is not a passive daydream function. According to The Emerald Tablet — one of the oldest esoteric texts known — imagination is “the very first matter,” the force powerful enough to “pull down kings and princes.”

But here’s the problem: most of us are running that power on someone else’s programming. Through a phenomenon called phantasmagoria — the ancient art of projecting disturbing images into the psyche, now perfected in the form of television, cinema, and social media — fear-based thoughts, violent imagery, and manufactured anxieties are being seeded into your mind daily. And because they enter through the portal of fantasy and entertainment, you don’t recognize them as invasions. You think they’re yours.

Once an idea enters your psyche in a wave-based reality, it begins its conversion from wave to particle — from thought to physical manifestation. This is not metaphor. This is the mechanism by which anxiety, dread, and learned helplessness reproduce themselves in your daily life. The misuse of imagination isn’t just a personal wellness issue — it’s a war fought on the terrain of consciousness.

The full piece maps out exactly how to recognize thoughts that aren’t yours, how to use probability as a spiritual tool against fear, and how to redirect the most powerful creative force you possess toward the life you were actually meant to build.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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