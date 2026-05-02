Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Gail Reynolds's avatar
Gail Reynolds
11h

Definitely thought provoking! I want to know more about Tesla. How much are we missing that the FBI took possession of when Tesla died?

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1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
8h

To me personaly, week and week end as both no beginning and no end.

The division of the days is the eidolon that makes us see one differently from the other. There all days of 24 hours.

I see and make no difference between both. But luckily I dont work a slavery job from mourning-day to fry-day.

Kinda helped regain control of my life🥂

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