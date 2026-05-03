For those of you who may have ever questioned the Christian faith or have a hard time making peace with the faith, this article may be for you.

My goal with this article is to share some of the key wins that I have come across as I’ve left the rigidity of the faith and explore knowing the Divine for myself outside of the faith. There’s really one big takeaway I can give you on this journey, as ultimately it is your journey to take. But operating from this principle provides tremendous peace, faith, and assurance that you’re headed the right way.

First, let’s start with some of the fallacies of the mainstream faith.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why the God you were introduced to in church and the Divine that existed before Christianity may be two entirely different beings — and what that distinction means for your faith journey

How the Roman Empire didn’t just conquer land — it conquered theology, and why that matters for how you read the Bible today

Why questioning your faith isn’t apostasy — it’s the Holy Spirit doing exactly what it was designed to do

The difference between Nirvana and Neurosis, and why the modern church has welcomed one while claiming to offer the other

Lessons Christianity Needs To Address

Some of the ones that I’ve covered here are:

There was a prophet named Yeshua, but the Roman Empire made him Divine — called him Jesus Christ — in order to unite the Kingdom. The Yaweh God of the people of Judea was fused with the God of this new version of the faith, the Father of Jesus Christ, and the modern Bible was born. Modern interpretations and translations of the faith have given us our current understanding of our relationship to God, Jesus, and the Divine — placing the institution at the center. This is the power of control, and each domination looks to influence how disciples understand the faith. The disciples and modern-day denominations continue this work based on theological interpretations of Biblical scripture.

All of the above are factual statements, and one must address them as one studies the Divine.