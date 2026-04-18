Greetings, Good People! I am back!

Feels like I haven’t written in forever, even though it’s literally been like two days. I took the past couple of days off to celebrate my birthday and was able to get some rest and relaxation with family and loved ones.

As I inch ever so closer to 40 years old, this birthday gave me a moment of reflection, and in my almost 40 years of existence, I’ve come to realize that — literally — you can build anything you want with two things: time and attention.

Content on Time and Attention

I’ve talked so much about this here, but when you begin to observe and capture just what one’s done, you only get motivated for the future, and I’m so excited about the next 40, 50 years of living.

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Experience Creation Series

That being said, I hope you all are enjoying the Experiencing Creation Series. This has been, by far, my most perennial work to date, and it delves into a deeper layer of reality that I haven’t seen anywhere really.

One of the biggest things I’ve noticed with this series, the brand, and more is that Unorthodoxy seeks to fuse multiple disciplines, while those disciplines seek to remain separate. Within the unorthodoxy brand, by fusing religion, philosophy, and the esoteric, reality presents itself in ways that have not been seen since the times of old, and reality becomes a modern-day alchemy, if you will.

The goal of life and the everyday experience I write about can be seen in Carl Jung’s work, known as individuation, but with a twist: when one consciously fuses their inner and outer worlds, one takes an active approach to working with nature, with reality. And I argue, this is what reality is ultimately about: Children of the Creator participating in the work of their Creator.

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Why We Should Experience Creation

The argument is that when one takes on the purpose of living each and every day with intent, the sum of their days is tied to higher life outcomes, improved vitality, and a sense of duty — one that is missing from society today. And then to add to all this, this daily experience can be hindered by the delusions of society. This is why we must be clear in our understanding of reality so we can navigate purposefully.

I’ve finished the entire series, released it to my founders this morning, and will continue releasing it as we go through the sections. If you’ve ever considered becoming a founder, here are some FAQs about founding members and what comes with it. Below are the articles in the pipeline to be released as well

Fresh off the press!

To close here, I’m looking forward to the 50 years of life: more blessings, more lessons, more health and wealth — and I wish that for all of you as well. Through my work, I argue that we can get there — and together, we’re figuring it out.

As always, thanks for the time and attention in these pieces. Let me know your questions, comments, and feedback on the series. Above all, have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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