Anthony Fauci during the opening night of the New Orleans Book Festival on March 27, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Right now, Fauci is being drilled before a Senate committee.

Honestly, this whole spectacle is simply political theater, as no jail time remains likely, especially considering Biden’s pardon. What could occur at most is reputational damage.

I kinda feel bad for the guy, and the left may take that and use this whole thing as a witch hunt — picking on an old man.

The spectacle of powerful senators publicly berating an 85-year-old man gives the left an easy opportunity to frame the entire proceeding as a political witch hunt rather.

The only good thing that could come from this is that Covid is brought back to the forefront.

Covid was the great awakener, and seeing just how crazy 70% of the world could be moved to something experimental — simply trust the science — was not only eye-opening, but kudos to those who withstood that onslaught.

I was one of them.

The other day I had the random thought, man, what if I took that shot? But I didn’t. I didn’t wear masks either.

I didn’t do a lot of things that the science said to do because 1) it didn’t make sense; 2) it was faulty science, and 3) I wasn’t going to trust my livelihood to “any expert” without doing my own due diligence.

Since we’re going back in memory lane, here are some articles that I wrote back then — that ultimately got me kicked off of Medium — but ultimately have been proven to be correct.

Moral of the story: do your own research and be sure you can live with the consequences of your actions.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why the Fauci prosecution is political theater — and the one genuine good that could come from it

How I spotted the mask reversal in real time, and why it was my first introduction to the esoteric nature of things

The case that it was the protocols, not the disease, that drove the death toll

What menticide and democide are, and why close to 70% of people fell in line with both

Why I called the Covid shot the mark of the beast — and why that got me banned

#1 - Why I didn’t wear masks

This one was easy. I recall literally watching the mask guidance change overnight.

Funny enough, in 2019, I came across a study on why only the sick need to wear masks — and then to see that reverse, that told me that political agendas were at play and can be used to change the science. Mask-wearing was the first wake-up call here.

It was also the first symbolic one. Mask-wearing was very much like directing cattle, and with that ritualistic background, that was when I was first introduced to the esoteric nature of things.

Four years later, it turns out that the esoteric is even deeper than we know, but governments and ruling powers know this and call it science.

#2 - How Covid Protocols Killed Millions

Don’t know if people remember all the craziness that happened with Covid. First masking, then we had 6-ft standing. Now that was crazy. Do you all remember contact tracing as well? Thank goodness that died off.

But unfortunately, there were some disastrous protocols implemented. Ventilators were used horrendously, with me knowing a few people who passed away. Not only that, but there were also lockdowns and a flood of new practitioners that had no idea what they were doing.

It was a recipe for disaster — and unfortunately, that disaster resulted in millions of lives lost.

But unfortunately, most didn’t realize that it was the protocols killing folks. They thought it was this disease — and then the whole narrative of Wuhan, GOF, etc.

No, there were no viruses killing people. There’s data that shows stress itself can manifest as sickness, and during that time there was a lot of stress in the air. But people were dying. And it was due to these protocols that were implemented and warned against.

“The mass psychogenic effect of news reports was documented by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in 2006. Reports of the mere fear of terrorism, or a single incident could immediately send thousands of people to the hospital with clinical symptoms and with no exposure to any chemical or pathogen — only the idea of one.”

Once the real deaths occurred, the vaccine was ready to be hailed as a savior.

Current Events How COVID-19 Protocols Killed Millions Of Americans Franklin O'Kanu · September 13, 2023 One of the major challenges of the pandemic was the overwhelming demand for healthcare workers, especially in areas with high infection rates and limited resources. To cope with this situation, some countries and regions resorted to deploying medical students without adequate training or supervision. This resulted in inexperienced clinicians treating patients, which could have increased the risk of errors, complications, and deaths. Read full story

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#3 - What happened to critical thinking during the Pandemic

This is a podcast I made a couple of years ago thinking about the pandemic. It’s based on the fact that now that we’re post-pandemic, life is supposed to be going on as normal, but I don’t think a lot of people came out of the pandemic with common sense. In fact, they may have lost some, especially critical thinking.

In this podcast, I show how the media outlets actually told people NOT to do their own research. They’re literally telling you not to think for yourselves.

And unfortunately, most did. Most stopped thinking for themselves, followed what the experts said — and are here now, with an overwhelming large number of folks regretting listening.

This actually takes me to my next piece.

#4 - Democide and Menticide are facts we don’t learn about

Menticide is the killing of the mind. Killing of reasoning, intellect, etc. It makes it so that most have no idea what is occurring. It’s a mental death.

Democide is a physical death, but it’s when the government does such. The government can’t do this unless the people are blinded to this, hence menticide.

These two spirits, democide and menticide, reigned over the last few years and again, unfortunately, data shows that close to 70% of people fell in line with these doctrines.

Hindsight shows a different story, so hopefully we’ve come a long way. We can take the lessons from the pandemic and move on.

Modern Philosophy Democide and Menticide Franklin O'Kanu · June 6, 2024 Author’s Note: I initially published this article on Out Here On the Perimeter last week. First and foremost, thanks to TriTorch for giving me the space and the audience to publish this and for the inspiration to touch on these two subjects that most of us are unfamiliar with Read full story

Closing Thoughts

The only positive from this Fauci affair is that it’s bringing up the past. And from the past, we can learn and move forward. I trust that many have since learned that.

There’s one more article I wrote during this time. This was the article that got me banned. It was when I called the Covid shot the mark of the beast in Revelation.

Was I wrong? You couldn’t eat, work, or travel without it. People’s livelihoods were jeopardized for this. Yet, people taught this was completely normal.

If the devil is the ultimate deceiver and he looks to steal, kill, and destroy, would he flat-out say, “this is the mark,” or would he be cunning?

This is also where it comes to understanding the literary and metaphorical messages of older religions as they help us tremendously in our modern times. If it looked like a mark, many Christians should’ve stayed away, but this is why I argue that Christianity itself can be used to enslave — with many Christians taking the shot and having unfortunate consequences.

To close, this is the only positive that comes from Fauci. I can say “I was right” and “they were wrong,” but the loss of lives and change in the world seems almost too big a loss to jeer in.

The only hope is that people use this lesson to learn and think for themselves — and be ready the next time something like this comes around.

Takeaways

The Fauci prosecution won’t end in jail time, but it reopens the one conversation worth having: what actually happened during Covid.

The overnight mask reversal wasn’t a scientific update — it was the tell that agendas can rewrite “the science” at will.

The death toll traces heavily to the protocols — ventilators, lockdowns, panic — not to the disease narrative sold to the public.

Menticide (death of the mind) is what makes democide (death by government) possible. Blind the people first, then act.

Discernment isn’t optional. The people who came through intact were the ones who did their own research and could live with the consequences.

Next Action Items

Audit one belief you held during 2020–2021 that you inherited rather than examined. Ask where it came from and whether it held up. Do this today.

Re-read the mask reversal timeline for yourself. Don’t take mine or anyone’s word — pull the guidance changes and see the contradiction with your own eyes.

Build your own three-lens habit. For the next major “consensus” story, write down the official narrative, the official conspiracy, and the unorthodox truth before deciding what you believe.

Revisit the Medium pieces referenced here (linked in the archive) and judge for yourself whether time proved them right.

Guard against menticide directly: pick one topic this week and research it independently rather than outsourcing your conclusion to an expert.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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