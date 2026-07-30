Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
6h

The “homework“ at the end should be required reading for the planet.👏👏👏

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1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
6h

That vile smirk of Fauci, needs to be wiped off for good.

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