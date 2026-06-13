Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
4h

I think we can expand this a bit, if we consider that there are belief systems that aren't seen as religions but perhaps should be. Political parties come to mind...

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1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
Joel Bruce Wallach's avatar
Joel Bruce Wallach
40m

There's an energy connection between body, mind, and the subtle dimensions. Yes, the negative dimensions are influencing humanity. However, when the body-mind is out of balance, it's much easier for the negative forces to take hold. So it's a matter of becoming responsible for one's own balance and energetic boundary, so that the negative forces can't get in so easily.

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