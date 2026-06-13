Just going through a normal day in today’s technological world exposes you to so many mental influences that affect your mood, how you think, your actions, and more. In today’s world, it could just be “under the weather,” but in ancient times, these were called demons, archons, Djinn, etc.

Yes, of course, you are being influenced, and in our modern world, that influence comes from a variety of factors. The weather and chemtrails could influence you; the foods you eat could influence you — heck, the media scrolling across your eyes influences you.

Earlier this week, I came across the following post stating that “Yahweh and the Djinn came from the same desert.” The caption reads as follows:

“Mainstream biblical scholarship now accepts that Yahweh originated as a desert deity of the southern Arabian tribes (Midianites, Kenites), with the earliest biblical poetry repeatedly describing him as coming from Sinai, Seir, Edom, Teman, and Paran. The same Arabian desert region produced the pre-Islamic djinn tradition, the Solomonic command-of-spirits lineage preserved in the Lesser Key of Solomon, and the Rosicrucian Christian Rosenkreuz’s transmission of Arabian mysteries at Damcar as recorded in the Fama Fraternitatis of 1614.”

Since I study history and religions, I wasn’t shocked by this, especially knowing that some Canaanite myths even have Yahweh and Baal as brothers. But, for most Christians, especially those who have not seriously studied Christianity alongside history, these statements might seem as fallacies, blasphemies, and even downright heretical.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why the mental influences we shrug off as being “under the weather” were known to ancient peoples as demons, archons, and djinn

How modern Christianity was assembled from older traditions, and what that reveals about every religion claiming to be the only way

Why studying history alongside religion gives you the whole picture instead of the single-blinded view you were handed

How devotion to a limited worldview produces delusions, fantasies, and a false map of reality

Why the influences designed to make you “err” are everywhere in our technological world — and where the real power lies

When Religion Limits Your Worldview

This is the problem of religions that claim that only their way is the way: it provides such a limiting view of reality that facts outside of that perspective are seen as false — even though they are real. When one chooses to ignore the fact of reality, simply because of devotion to their faith, that produces delusions, fantasies, and an inaccurate and false reality.

The perfect example of this is evolutionist, and from my article, Lies Not Discussed In Reality, you can see the words of American Scientist George Wald, Nobel Prize Winner in 1967, describe this perfectly:

Choosing not to acknowledge or accept something because it doesn’t fit your worldview doesn’t make that fact go away; that ignorance only severely limits your view of reality, falsely navigating reality with an inaccurate map.

The Power Of History

This is not meant to be a condemnation, but a challenge: to step beyond the confines placed on you and come to terms with the harsh truths of reality. The truth is painful — this is a fact we must accept; but, at the same time, it will set you free.

Since I’ve studied the faith — particularly Christianity — alongside history, world movements, and so forth, here’s my thesis on where things lie:

As far back as 300,000 years ago, humans roamed the earth as hunter-gatherers. Upon discovering agriculture only 10,000 years ago — simultaneously throughout the earth, humanity experienced the rise of the first towns, cities, herders, etc. See living wrong for 10K years. Most myths and religions are born during this time of agriculture, and since the development of writing and organizing large groups of people together, all oral traditions were now written down and recorded. The first religions are solidified. As large Empires came and went, Egyptians, Persians, Greeks, and Romans — specifically in the Middle East — many of these oral traditions and religions began to come together and blend. As Rome looked to maintain its empire, it took a keen interest in Christianity. Christianity back then was not what we know today, as it was based on Judaism, the prophet Yeshua, and other Christian sects like Gnosticism and Pauline Christianity. Rome sought to unify all — from the Jewish Prophet Paul and the Jewish sect in Rome to Christians and Pagans — by producing what we now know as modern Christianity through the Council of Nicea.

Modern Christianity has elements of paganism, evidenced by Christmas being on the pagan holiday of Saturnalia, attempts to connect Judaism — even though Judaism doesn’t speak of a spiritual Messiah, but indeed a physical one — and appeals to all people, Gentiles included, including Roman citizens.

In an attempt to unify the people, Rome takes the prophet Yeshua and establishes his Divinity as doctrine. This ultimately allows the Roman Imperial Church to now utilize the power of Jesus as it looks to control its empire. See my work on The Roman Empire That Never Fell and Who Was Jesus to learn more.

Applying History To Other Disciplines

Again, when you have history alongside religion, you are able to see the whole picture, not just the picture handed to you.

When you can see how Christianity was formed, you can understand that it had an original origin, one perhaps where there were multiple gods alongside Yahweh. You begin to see how the stories told by the Jewish faith mimic other myths and stories told by other civilizations, e.g., the Epic of Gilgamesh. You begin to see how other faiths impacted Judaism, ultimately Christianity, like how Zoroastrianism impacted Judaism, or how Greek Platonic perspectives impacted the New Testament.

And when you can see how different studies — history, religion, esoteric — all come together to tell you the same thing, you understand that one thing better, with multiple perspectives, not just the single-blinded view that was given.

Three months ago, I published one of my most lucrative articles, Are You Under Demonic Influence? The Answer May Surprise You. It was a paid article that brought me seven paying readers.

The topic resonated so much, mainly because most are influenced and don’t know why. In that article, I introduce psychology to the mix and show how Jung shows us that what were called demons had one purpose: “to make one err.”

To make errors, to make mistakes, to do things that one knows are wrong — this is the influence that most call demons. But thanks to the limiting worldview placed on the world by Britain and the US — the new Roman Empire — we think that because the term demons is biblical, only Christianity shows one how to deal with these influences.

Yes, Christianity does provide great help in dealing with these influences, but one must be mindful of the traps that also come with it, as I’ve discussed in Good Intentions Can Have Bad Consequences. However, the main takeaway here is that other studies may have more information regarding influences as well, and one should be open to more information to learn about a subject, especially if that information may open one’s worldview.

To close, history is a fascinating topic, but one that most have either a very limited perspective on. But history can be life-changing, as it connects today’s journey to that of the past.

Religion is as old as time, but what’s older than religion is spirituality — the myths and oral traditions told long before they were codified, organized, and politicized. Those myths and traditions told the early humans how to go about their day.

From Ifa, you learn, “have a cool head.“ From the Stoics, you learn, “feel the emotions, but act in accordance with your higher self.“

The influences are always there, and in today’s technological world, they are everywhere. You have 17th-century demonic practices known as phantasmagoria that you partake in every time you see a ghoulish clip on social media.

These spiritual influences are everywhere, and they are here to make you “err.” This is the grand war: humanity vs the deadening — and greater is the power within you than that of this world.

Takeaways

The mental influences we dismiss as moods or being “under the weather” were named by ancient peoples for a reason. Naming them is the first step to recognizing them.

Any religion that claims to be the only way forces you to treat real facts as false. That isn’t faith protecting truth — it’s devotion producing delusion.

Modern Christianity was assembled by Rome from older traditions: Judaism, paganism, Gnosticism, Greek philosophy. Seeing the assembly doesn’t destroy the thing — it lets you understand it more fully.

History and religion studied together give you the whole map. Studied apart, you’re navigating reality with someone else’s incomplete one.

The influences exist to make you “err.” The power to resist them is already within you — and it’s greater than the world pressing in.

Next Action Items

The next time you feel “off” — irritable, scattered, pulled toward something you know is wrong — pause and ask what’s actually influencing you: the food, the screen, the scroll. Name it before it moves you.

Pick one belief you hold that you’ve never examined against history. Spend twenty minutes today reading its actual origins, not the version handed to you.

Notice your phantasmagoria. For one day, track how many “ghoulish clips” cross your feed and how they shift your mood. Awareness is the beginning of defense.

If you want the psychological mechanism behind all of this, revisit Are You Under Demonic Influence? The Answer May Surprise You — it’s where the Jungian framework on influence lives.

Borrow one practice from outside your tradition today. “Have a cool head” from Ifa, or “act in accordance with your higher self” from the Stoics. Apply it once and watch what changes.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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