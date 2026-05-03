Innovation requires pushing boundaries. In almost every area of recorded history, for something to be truly innovative, it changes an existing norm. At times, that change is incremental, but then that incremental change can lead to something revolutionary.

Six years ago, our world as we know it changed fundamentally, and forced us to examine a lot of established norms. Lines were drawn, and everyone has been impacted in some way, but as we go forward past these pandemic days, what do we know with what we’ve now come to know?

For a lot of us, our views have changed dramatically. We may have had these views initially, but being pushed against the wall has made some dig deeper to uncover more about the world, what’s truth, and what is fallacy. Turning over every rock, from medicine to religion, finance, governments, and more. Even if the pandemic left you unscathed, the last two presidents — and how extreme they both are — should show you there’s more at play here. From religion with no applicability and being mentally drained, our livelihoods — the very essence of life itself, are constantly being drained.

Innovation is required here.

Where The Work Leads

I recently came across the following note by Pierre Kory, MD, MPA. Recently, he’s been posting some works on topics like alchemy and the Emerald Tablet — topics that fall under the esoteric, occult, etc. His note serves as a perfect disclaimer for what he’s looking to accomplish:

Two phrases from that note stuck out to me: First, “reading older symbolic texts through that lens,” but second, “this is not a departure from medicine. It is the direction the work itself led.”

As you all know, I have a background in pharmacy, and in my days in the community setting, while studying many different ways to make medicine better, I came across some “unorthodox” topics. It was at the height of the pandemic that I was introduced to Dr. Thomas Cowan and his book on Cancer and the Biology of Water. In his book, he too explores the “older symbolic texts” — as did Dr. Kory, and so did I.

I’ve come to find out that when you study the aspect of life — and all aspects of it — you have to look at all areas of life: from history, to religion, and more, so that you can understand the entire grand mastery of this thing called life. And what’s interesting is that even though we three all started from a biological perspective on physical health, it has taken us to topics of old: the esoteric, alchemy, etc. This is where the work leads.

To truly innovate, boundaries must be pushed, and here at Unorthodoxy, we’re about to push those boundaries more.

Closing Thoughts

For the past four years, Unorthodoxy has been a special project for me, and I’m looking to take it to new heights as a leader in innovation in this new space: how to live life in this new technocratic, technological-driven world. To this, I’m making some changes to make things more streamlined, systematic, and more.

To start:

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At its core, Unorthodoxy looks to fuse religion, esoteric, and philosophy, pushing them to their boundaries. The goal is that all who are here are contributing to such a community of how the internet used to be —positive interactions and ideas flowing with real-world application. This is the start of the process.

Innovation is when we push beyond the accepted norms and improve our lives for the better. Our systems are failing. The accepted norms are fallacies. It’s time we explore where the work is taking us, use that information, and improve every area of our lives.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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