How Instagram “connects” us

We live in a world dominated by social media, where apps like Instagram are packaged as tools to help us connect. But behind the packaging, Instagram isn’t about connection—it’s about distraction. It’s the perfect tool for people who have no purpose.

As a writer, I need to publicize my work, and social media—especially Instagram—is one of the best tools for that. I’ll go on the app to post something, and it’s so easy to get sucked in. You start scrolling, and before you know it, you’re lost.

Luckily for me, I’ve written enough about breaking free from these traps to snap myself out of it. But then I wonder: If I’m getting trapped, what about everyone else? What are people doing on this app?

Think about it—when you have a plan for your life, you know how to use your time, and your days, months, and even years are accounted for. But for the millions of people out there, lost in the noise, Instagram steps in as the ultimate time-filler.

How did we get here?

The Origin Story: A Promise of Connection

When platforms like Facebook and Instagram first entered the scene, they made a bold promise: to connect us better with the people in our lives.

Facebook was sold as a way to keep in touch with friends and family, to strengthen relationships, and to build communities. The narrative was simple and appealing—these tools would make us more connected, more fulfilled, and more engaged with the world around us.

But was that the real goal? When you dig deeper into the origins of these platforms, particularly Facebook, you start to uncover a darker history. Facebook wasn’t just born out of a desire to bring people closer—it has roots in government-backed projects designed to monitor and control the population.

One such project was called Lifelog, a government initiative aimed at capturing a detailed record of people’s lives through online tracking. The day Lifelog was shut down, Facebook officially launched.

Nothing to see here.

While Facebook was marketed as a tool for connection, it was also a perfect way to track our every move, habit, and thought.

But beyond just surveillance, these platforms became powerful tools for controlling behavior. [I expand on how these tools manipulate our actions in my article The Perfect Tool to Control You and Make Money.]

The origins of Instagram aren’t much different. Initially pitched as a way to share life’s moments, it has become something far more manipulative. Instead of fostering real relationships, Instagram became a tool for endless scrolling, advertising, and self-comparison.

Instagram’s Evolution: From Connection to Distraction

From TikTok to Facebook and more, let’s focus on Instagram, one of the most popular social media apps today. On the surface, it seems harmless enough. Scroll through photos, like a few posts, maybe catch up with a friend or two. But that’s not what’s really happening.

Look at your Instagram feed. Is it filled with posts from your close friends? Probably not. Instead, it’s dominated by celebrities, influencers, and brands vying for your attention.

Instagram, like many other platforms, started as a way to connect with friends, but over time, it evolved into something else entirely. Now, instead of connection, it’s about consumption.

People no longer just follow their friends—they follow celebrities, athletes, influencers, and random accounts that provide an endless stream of content. This shift is crucial because it reveals Instagram’s true purpose: to keep you hooked, distracted, and scrolling.

This is where the lie becomes apparent. The platform was never really about connecting you with your friends. It’s about controlling what you see and keeping you addicted. And it’s working.

The average user spends hours a day scrolling, consuming content that adds little value to their life but keeps them trapped in the feed.

The cell (prison-cell) of social media

The Scroll: A Symptom of a Lost Society

Why is Instagram so addictive? The answer is simple: most people have no purpose, and Instagram fills that void. Society has stripped away our divine nature and our sense of meaning.

Through years of indoctrination, we’ve been reduced to mere cogs in the machine—working jobs we hate, just to survive. When we finally get a break, what do we do? We scroll.

We’ve been conditioned to reach for our phones the moment we have any downtime. You wake up, you scroll. You’re bored, you scroll. Your mind is tired after a long day of work, and what do you do? You turn to the endless distraction that is Instagram.

It’s a cycle that’s been deeply ingrained into our habits, and it’s all by design.

This is the soma of our modern world. In Brave New World, people were kept docile with a drug called soma, a tool to keep them numb and compliant. Instagram is our soma. It keeps us in our comfort cages, distracted, docile, and disconnected from any sense of real purpose or divine calling.

I’ve written extensively about this concept in my article on The Comfortable Cage, which dives into how society uses tools like Instagram to keep us passive and distracted from real life’s meaning. [If you want to explore that further, check it out here.]

Breaking Free: Reclaiming Your Purpose

Instagram feeds on people who have no sense of purpose. The only way out is to reclaim your purpose.

This isn’t about setting boundaries or trying to “unplug.” It’s about waking up to the reality that your purpose has been taken from you, systematically stripped away by the very tools designed to keep you distracted.

Ask yourself: What am I here to do? Society has numbed you with distractions, but the potential for purpose still burns within you. The only way to break free is to reignite that righteous anger.

Someone, something, has taken your purpose away from you. The question isn’t just “how do I limit my social media use?” The real question is: How do I get my purpose back?

You can’t start to break out of the digital cell until you know what you’re meant to do. When you find your purpose, you’ll see Instagram for what it really is—a tool designed to keep you docile and disconnected.

But you have the power to break the cycle. Once you do, the endless scroll loses its grip on you, and you reclaim your time, your attention, and your power.

If you’re serious about this, I cover steps for finding your purpose and reclaiming your life in more detail in my article on How to Find Your Life's Purpose in Three Simple Steps. [You can read that here if you’re ready to start that journey.]

Conclusion: Instagram is a Trap—But You Can Break Free

Instagram, and social media in general, was never really about connecting us—it was always about controlling us. It keeps us distracted, purposeless, and compliant. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

By finding your purpose, you can break free from the endless scroll. You can reclaim your time and start living with intention. Every moment you spend on Instagram is a moment stolen from your true purpose. It’s time to take that back.

As always, thank you for your time and attention in reading this article. If you found value in it, share it with others, and let’s keep the conversation going. A society with purpose is a powerful society.

Let’s be great together.

Ashe!

Franklin O’Kanu

