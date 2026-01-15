In this article, you’ll learn...

The distinction between larceny and robbery - and why this framing matters for understanding modern economic extraction

How governments and corporations systematically violate natural law through financial mechanisms

Why current economic conditions that would have sparked revolutions in any previous era are met with passivity today

The role of the 1913 Federal Reserve establishment and the 1970s gold standard abandonment in the ongoing theft

The critical difference between macrolevel country economics and personal economics - and why the latter is what’s actually being stolen

The Crime We Don’t See

The other day, there was a large knock on our neighbor’s window around 1:30 a.m.

I immediately jumped out of bed to go to the windows, but nothing was there. We don’t know if it was kids playing or what, but after talking with our neighbors, my wife and I had a conversation about robbery.

The conversation was more about whether, if one is defending oneself - with lethal force - against robbery, it is lawful.

From that conversation, I learned the difference between robbery and larceny. One is a felony (the highest of crimes), the other a misdemeanor (a lesser crime). Larceny is simple theft: sneaky, quiet, nonviolent. Robbery, on the other hand, is far more damaging because it carries violence with it.

Robbery is a felony. Larceny is a misdemeanor.

In my book, I didn’t address finance directly because I would have been behind schedule. But one of the biggest realities I imagine we navigate every single day is money. Money represents our time, our livelihoods, yet I rarely see it discussed with any real depth. Well, that changes now.

Before I discuss this, one of the foundational points I must address is the difference between government and natural law.

Under the premise of natural law, you can do whatever you want as long as you don’t encroach upon me. You do not steal from me. You do not kill me. You do not harm me. You do whatever you want so long as it doesn’t impose upon me.

This is how humanity should work. This is how nature works.

However, in our modern world, governments issue laws that depart from natural law. This has been the operating structure for the last five to six hundred years. In our modern history, we’re witnessing events that break natural law before our very eyes, and we barely register them.

The argument I will be making in this series is that governments and corporations are robbing us daily, but we’re too distracted to see it. They’re stealing from us daily, and it’s sneaky but not violent. So we don’t notice, and we’re too occupied to look closely.

Remember: larceny is a form of theft, and theft goes against natural law.

To really understand what’s being presented, you’ll need a background of information to see the networks and connections I’m putting together. There are three articles I recommend you start with.

First, “Who Is My Enemy?” We need to establish who exactly our enemy is. I address this directly, and it’s an essential piece. A subscriber also asked about when we shouldn’t love our enemies, and that’s covered here as well.

Second, “Democide and Menticide.” Democide is when a government systematically destroys a population, which can occur through various means, including financial means. Democide is often accompanied by menticide: the destruction of the mental process, so we don’t see the democide occurring.

Third, “The Ruling Class” series, parts one and two. When we talk about government overriding natural law, we’re saying that government and the institutions - the corporations that funnel money into and fund government - are what truly rule society. Yet we operate under the perception that we live in a democracy. This democratic perspective is a romanticized fallacy.

Why We Haven’t Revolted

The economic strains most people are experiencing right now are undeniable. Americans, in particular, are feeling economic pressure, as evidenced by signs everywhere.

But what’s interesting is that the economic strains we’re dealing with right now are enough to make any previous human civilization throughout history revolt. These scenarios are the very same conditions that lead to uprisings and revolutions.

But we haven’t revolted.

Years ago, when I began my awakening process, this realization was one of the greatest shifts in my perspective of reality. Kingdoms figured out that if you give people enough perceived freedom, they will not revolt, and order can be maintained.

One of the best works examining this dynamic is Brave New World, which I addressed in an earlier series called, The Brave New World of 1984. Aldous Huxley’s work essentially gives governments the recipe for controlling a population.

Step one: Drug them with all kinds of things: pharmaceuticals, entertainment, television.

Step two: Operate the government under collectivism, a collective ideology.

These two elements ensure that the people are directed like soldiers while feeling like they’re participating. And the machinery can continue operating.

What’s remarkable is that Brave New World came out in 1932, the same decade that followed massive monetary policy changes. In 1913, the monetary policy of the United States changed significantly when a federal bank was installed.

If you want to understand how significant a federal bank is, look at what’s happening right now in Venezuela. Venezuela had a Venezuelan central bank, and now they’re being forced to change their central bank structure.

That was 1913. Then, 1932 brought Brave New World with its instruction manual for societal control. Throughout this period - and I’ve written about this in my book discussing Generation X, the Baby Boomers, and the war generation - the world began to change fundamentally.

Then, in the 1970s, another seismic shift: the United States went from gold to the dollar under President Nixon.

These are the historical policies that have impacted citizens. Throughout this entire timeline, monetary policy has changed, corporations have influenced governments, and mechanisms have slowly been put in place to steal from the American people.

But there has been no revolution because most are following the plan: a docile populace, entertained and medicated.

Recently, the pandemic occurred. The pandemic kicked things into higher gear, nudging and accelerating existing trends.

And so now we find our place in history.

The theft continues, but this time it’s so much faster. And it is at this time that we must wake up. It’s time to recognize the great war we’re in.

It’s humanity versus the deadening, and this tool of deceit is known as inflation.

The Statistical Deception

Under each president, the economy is always “strong.” This story is one of the things I’ve come to realize. But then again, this is what modern statistics does, as I addressed this in my article on statistical deception.

Statistics is different than real-world data. Statistics paint a perspective. Data tells you what is really occurring.

If you think the vaccine cover-up is bad, wait until you see how the economy is covered by both sides.

Even now, there are people saying that economies are improving and that tariffs are working. This is the exact same rhetoric that happened under Biden. It happens with every single president.

But the biggest takeaway is this discussion is that there is a difference between macroeconomics, the country’s economics, and our personal economics, our personal finances.

What we’re seeing is that our economy, our personal finances are being stolen right before our very eyes.

Closing Thoughts

It’s time for most to wake up. It’s time that people spend the next few years doing something about this, because if not, the ruling class will continue to steal money.

This is the path humanity is headed on. This is why it’s crucial to ensure that one can think clearly about things, because things are going to get very personal.

In the coming articles, I’ll dive deeper into this journey. Tomorrow, I’m planning to release an article covering just the last 10 years, examining the robberies that occurred during that decade. Next, I’ll explore how wages have remained stagnant while everything else has moved. I’ll also share what I’m doing personally from a planning perspective.

Synchronistically, Substack began as a three-year plan, and here I am now at that milestone.

The last article will address how we need to change our idea of wealth. If they have given us our idea of wealth, then it’s time to redefine it ourselves. Time and attention, more valuable than lamb’s blood. These are things that are truly precious.

Takeaways

Governments and corporations are committing financial larceny—theft that’s sneaky and nonviolent, making it invisible to most

Natural law says no one should encroach upon another; modern governmental and monetary policy systematically violates this

The 1913 Federal Reserve installation and the 1970s abandonment of the gold standard were pivotal moments in institutionalizing this theft

Brave New World (1932) provided the blueprint: drug the population and operate under collectivism to prevent revolt

There is a crucial distinction between country-level economics (always reported as “strong”) and personal economics (where the theft actually occurs)

Statistics paint perspective; data reveals reality—both sides of the political aisle use statistics to obscure what’s really happening to personal finances

Next Action Items

Read the foundational articles: “Who Is My Enemy?”, “Democide and Menticide”, and “The Ruling Class” parts one and two Examine your personal economy: Look at your own financial situation separate from any macro-level economic reporting Question the statistics: When you hear that the economy is “strong,” ask: strong for whom? By what measure? Prepare to engage: This is the first article in a series—stay tuned for the deep dive into the last decade’s financial robbery

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Want to go deeper on what’s really affecting our physical health?

The Master Reference Guide — A comprehensive, fact-based resource on what’s actually in these vaccinations, what the data shows, and what’s been hidden from public view. Built for those who want the full picture.

The Parent’s Guide to Recognizing Severe Reactions — If you have children that have been vaccinated, this is essential. Learn to identify the warning signs that get dismissed, misdiagnosed, or reclassified. Because knowing what to look for can change everything.

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee