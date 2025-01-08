Introduction

For someone who was anti-AI, I’ve become very much acquainted with using AI. I’ve signed up for the $20/month ChatGPT plan and use it so much to optimize my day. My projects are thought out, and I’ve researched topics in record time. I’ve become a huge fan of AI.

But with this increased use of AI, I’ve noticed a change in my thinking.

Before, when I wanted to research something, I would go to Google, start there, click on a couple of links, and get a good idea of the topic.

Now, I ask AI, and we have a conversation about the topic.

Either way, I’m getting the information and the awareness about the topic, but how I obtain it is different.

One way: I’m actively researching it,

Another way: I’m being told the information

Now, it did get to the point where my thoughts have been prompted to go to AI before doing the actual work, which is why I’m penning this article today.

How can we control our use of AI before it controls us?

First and foremost, we must understand the relationship between humans and technology. I’ve heard this story multiple times, but the story goes that:

Socrates tells Plato a story about the Egyptian god Thoth, who invents writing and presents it to the king of Egypt, Thamus. Thamus critiques writing, arguing that it will: Weaken memory: People will rely on written texts instead of remembering knowledge themselves. Give the illusion of wisdom: Writing will allow people to appear knowledgeable without truly understanding the material.

Thoth and Thamus

This scenario raises a valid point. Back in the day, before cell phones, we would memorize phone numbers and directions before our devices and GPS. We’ve replaced the human skill with the technology for it.

The question now is: is that good or bad?

Human Spirit And Technology

I don’t know if there’s a right or wrong answer to this, but rather a myriad of choices/outcomes. Yes, we no longer have to memorize phone numbers, and yes, while there is a benefit to doing so, we now have a technology that can contain 1,000 phone numbers. (which can be easily rebutted with the fact: do you need 1,000 phone numbers?)

This dilemma goes back to the story from earlier.

Did the invention of writing set human course back — or forward?

Did it allow us to spread and build upon information — or did it create a dependency on external resources vs internal resources?

This debate is interesting, and I’d love to hear your thoughts!

The takeaway is the balance between the two: the technology and the human.

The technology should help the human, but not think or replace the human spirit.

That being said, things that are vital and precious to the human spirit should be left only to the human spirit.

What that means is:

Think about your ideas first — before they become externalized. Visualize them, imagine them. Have a strong, solid idea internally before they become external.

Write out your ideas, pen, and paper before using the computer to type them out. Writing involves the hand, the arm, the wrist with the words, and so much more.

It’s better to read a physical book as it involves much more of the body than an e-book. The turning of the page, the feel of the page, the depth when the book is almost finished, and also, so much more.

It’s better to come up with an idea before asking ChatGPT to come up with one for you. Instead of planning the itinerary or game plan, have your human spirit develop the first iteration and build upon it.

ChatGPT can then offer suggestions, but your initial product is what is created.

What AI is and What It Isn’t

ChatGPT/AI isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Even for those who try to avoid it, a simple Google search is run on AI.

AI is nothing more than a fancy term for Large Language Model (LLM). I have touched on AI in a couple of articles.

To AI or Not AI: That is the Question (Sept 2023) I explored the nuanced role of AI in today’s world. AI is a tool, not a sentient being, despite the propaganda. Understanding its limits allows us to use it effectively without fear of replacing human creativity. I also introduced the “Glass Box” metaphor: devices like smartphones have evolved into personal entertainment hubs that consume our attention. Why AI Is Nothing More Than Advanced Computing (April 2024) I explain that AI is simply the next step in computing—not the conscious entity it’s often portrayed as. I also explore the difference between actual AI use and theoretical AI use, highlighting how much of the narrative focuses on exaggerated possibilities. Finally, I discuss how AI can be a tool to help awaken more people to the truth of the reality we live in.

Author’s Note: I would be remiss if I did not call out the harms that come with all this technology. Even with Google, the amount of space to hold these processors generates so much waste that this is a huge concern. AI use only compounds upon that, ultimately showing that this practice cannot be continued.

Closing Thoughts

Ideally, we ultimately increase our human spirit by doing more with less. We use these technologies to break free of the chains in a faster time than no generation has before us.

As Facebook reverses course on its policies, social media, AI, and galore, may allow for a sweeping revolution, if the right information can reach the masses. But only time will tell.

I can imagine the wisdom of Socrates or Orunmila who never wrote but spoke everything. I imagine they themselves didn’t read but rather watched and observed. Ideally, this is where we all are — but the reality of it is that we’re aren’t there yet — not in this reality anyway.

In this reality, we’re at war with the ruling class — the world of “They Live.”

In order for us to get to that ideal world, we must first break free from the chains we’re entrapped in.

To do that, there’s where AI may be a valuable tool. As long as we use it and not let it use us. We just need to remember that there’s a time for AI and then there’s a time for our human spirit to take flight.

