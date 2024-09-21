“All organizations that are not explicitly right-wing will over time become left-wing.” — Robert Conquest’s Second Law Of Politics

According to my Summer Substack, The Free Press (TFP) was one of my top three reads. I’ve been a subscriber for quite some time because it offered a different perspective from the mainstream narratives.

However, as time has gone on, I’ve started to notice subtle changes in the content TFP puts out—changes I believe could be damaging to society, as I’ve called out in the note below.

Just this week, TFP released an article, and based on comments from other subscribers, I felt compelled once again to highlight that TFP seems to be shifting. What was once a freedom-based organization now appears to be leaning towards promoting liberal ideologies, which I discuss in the note here.

Substack has been instrumental in helping me grow to almost 3,000 followers, with close to a hundred paying for content. However, much like what I’m seeing with TFP, I’m beginning to notice a shift within Substack itself. This feels similar to what we’re seeing happen with other platforms that once championed free speech.

I had this article ready to submit earlier this week but decided to hold off because I felt uneasy about it. However, after reading the comments on TFP and most recently on Covid and Coffee, I’ve decided to publish this piece and see what happens.

As always, I greatly appreciate your input and feedback.

Is Substack still the platform of freedom? A place where anyone, no matter their views, could express themselves without fear of being censored or silenced?

I joined Substack back in 2022, admittedly a bit late to the party. But like many of you, I was drawn to it because it promised something special: true freedom of speech. It was a platform where the marginalized and disillusioned found their voice.

But recently, I’ve started asking myself: Is Substack still that place? Or has it changed?

The Early Days: A Startup Built on Freedom

Substack wasn’t always this big entity. When I first heard of it, it was this exciting, scrappy startup with a mission. I loved that about it—an underdog platform.

It provided a safe space for free thinkers, people whose ideas didn’t always fit into the mainstream narrative. Substack gave a voice to those who were censored by the rules of other platforms.

Back then, it was a place for conservatives, libertarians, and others whose views often led them to feel ostracized by traditional media outlets. Substack allowed them to share their ideas without being stifled. It’s no surprise that the platform gained most of its early popularity during the covid era.

But now that we’re out of the pandemic, things feel... different.

Author’s Note: I want to callout that Substack GREW because of those who were censored as explained in this article here: “Though the company opened doors in 2017, it didn’t really begin gaining widespread appeal until around 2020, when a host of dissident voices found it to be the only non-censorial pulpit from which to shout the truth surrounding the unprecedented fraud of the 2020 election.”

Has Substack Shifted? The Changing Audience

The question I keep coming back to is this: Has Substack’s core audience changed?

When I first started writing, the platform had a very distinct feel. It was like a hub for conservative voices, people questioning the mainstream narrative on topics like the pandemic, censorship, and politics.

But lately, I’ve noticed a shift in the types of content that gain attention. Substack’s primary audience seems to be leaning more liberal. And with that shift, I’ve noticed changes in the platform’s culture and even its policies.

Now, let me be clear: there’s nothing wrong with a diverse audience. Freedom of speech means everyone gets a seat at the table.

But I find it ironic that the very voices that built the platform are no longer its most active participants. In fact, some of the ideologies that attracted people like me seem to be getting pushed aside.

The Growth of Substack: A Double-Edged Sword

With growth comes change. We see this in everything from politics to tech startups, and Substack is no different. It’s no longer the small startup with a passionate base of early adopters.

It’s become a big player in the media world, and with that comes new challenges.

For example, I’ve been hearing more about the connection between Substack and Stripe, which is great for ease of payment, but also troubling when you think about the monopolization of currency.

Why is there only one option for readers to support creators?

Why not allow multiple payment platforms for more freedom of choice?

I recently had an eye-opening experience while trying to access some paid content on Substack. As a user, I expected the process to be simple. But instead, I was asked to claim my free paid post by entering my phone number.

Hold on—why does Substack need my phone number when they already have my email? This isn’t the type of data collection I expected from a platform built on the foundation of freedom.

Data privacy is a hot-button issue these days, and rightfully so. We live in a world where data is currency. Companies want as much information about us as possible, and we’re often asked to give it up without much thought.

But Substack? I didn’t expect this from them. If I have to give you my email to subscribe, why is my phone number necessary too?

As a content creator, this concerned me. I don’t want my subscribers to feel uneasy or coerced into providing information they don’t need to share. In fact, one of my subscribers reached out to tell me she was canceling her paid subscription because of this.

That’s the opposite of what I want—both for her and for Substack.

Closing Thoughts

This brings me back to my original question: What is Substack now? It started as a platform that embodied freedom, where you could speak your mind without corporate interference. But is that still the case?

Some say the platform has sold out. Others see it as growing pains—a natural progression as a company gets bigger. But the reality is, it feels different. Substack’s core audience has changed.

What was once a space for conservatives and freedom-loving thinkers is now attracting a more liberal, progressive crowd. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that, but it does raise questions about how much longer Substack will continue to be a place for alternative viewpoints.

So, what can we take from all of this?

We must accept both the good and the bad. I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to connect with so many of you if it weren’t for Substack, and for that, I am truly grateful. Substack has opened doors to freedom, wisdom, and valuable information, and we should acknowledge and be thankful for those opportunities.

However, there are always challenges. As with any business, once investors and large amounts of funding come into play, compromises or negotiations may occur. To receive certain levels of funding or to increase follower numbers, there might be pressure to push certain agendas or algorithms. This is simply the price of doing business.

Regarding the monetization and partnership with Stripe, I’d be surprised if Substack moved away from Stripe, as it’s a profitable financial relationship for them. But that doesn’t mean we’re limited to using Stripe alone.

If you’d prefer to support financially through other means, please feel free to email me—I’ll ensure there are alternative options available for those who wish to contribute outside of Stripe.

As Substack continues to grow, it’s likely that we’ll see a decrease in the freedom-loving, narrative-challenging content as more liberal ideologies are pushed onto its users. What we can do is continue to support the publications that stand firm in speaking the truth during these challenging times.

By doing so, we provide Substack with a financial reason to keep those publications thriving. If Unorthodoxy is one of those platforms for you, I encourage you to become a paying subscriber.

As always, thank you for taking the time and energy to read this article. I look forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback. Remember, let’s be great.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

“All organizations that are not explicitly right-wing will over time become left-wing.” — Robert Conquest’s Second Law Of Politics

Read More