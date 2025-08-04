Photo by GRAY on Unsplash

Take a minute to envision what your life will be like in the next twenty years.

Where are you living? What work fills your days? What kind of freedom do you have? How does it feel to wake up each morning in that life?

Once you have this image, settle back into your current position. How did that vision feel? Good, I hope.

That contrast—that gap between vision and reality—hit me like lightning after a conversation with one of my subscribers.

The other day, I had a call with one of my paid subscribers. What was supposed to be a one-hour meeting ran thirty minutes and became one of those exchanges that remind you why this work matters.

Here we were—two fathers, two seekers, separated by continents but walking the same path toward liberation.

We discussed escaping the system and building self-fulfilling lives on our own terms. What struck me most was how we both marveled at the system’s intricacy—how it adds layer upon layer of resistance to keep you trapped.

This labyrinth is challenging, but it CAN be overcome. With wins, day in and day out, we begin to see ourselves getting closer to true freedom.

Not long after that conversation, I came across

’s article titled “

.”

How Social Media Shortens Life

As I reflected on his insights, my earlier conversation came flooding back, and I saw the connection: this path to self-sustained independence must be worked on day in and day out, built by the choices you make moment by moment.

Yet we have something in our society that stops us from staying focused on our path. In our modern age, distraction comes in countless forms, consistently stealing our time and attention.

And social media acts as the greatest distractor of all.

So how do you navigate this path toward autonomy when society itself is designed to stop you?

The answer looks simple, but it requires everything: You’ve got to take life very seriously.

The Simplest Definition of Life

We can reduce life to two fundamental components: time and attention.

Time is the unit of measure for living. Attention is what moments you choose to focus on in your life.

Time and attention equate to the essence of your existence.

This understanding is key because once you see your life in these units, witnessing how we squander them away brings forth a revelation.

Gurwinder’s article shows us that our lives are literally shortened due to social media. I love his analogy of the casino—how the lights, music, and flashes act as a physical trance on our bodies.

This phenomenon I’ve touched on before in articles like The Seven Pillars of Life, when the very first “entertainment circuses” began rolling into town.

The same mesmerizing effect on humans that existed 100 years ago still reigns in our modern casinos—and has made its way into the devices in our hands, primarily in the form of social media.

What’s being lost here are precious moments of life—time and attention—and Gurwinder paints that reality vividly.

The carnival lights moved from the circus tent to your screen—but the trance remains the same.

First, we are a species suffering from amnesia. Every time we pick up our phone, we either grab it haphazardly or do so with clear intent. But as soon as those flashing lights appear, we forget why we were on the phone in the first place.

Second, and most damaging, is the sheer amount of life that passes by. Seconds turn into minutes, which unfortunately turn into hours spent on these devices. These precious units of life are moments we will never get back.

But here’s the crazy thing: this is our society.

The World We Live In

I’ve written about this extensively, but there are key points worth calling out.

First, there is a literal physiological entrapment that occurs when you pick up the device. I discuss it in my podcast, “Help—I Can’t Get Off My Phone,” but what happens is that our brain switches into a Default Mode Network, and the trance commences.

Second, my article “The Perfect Tool to Enslave Humanity” describes this experience perfectly. Our captivity to these devices not only steals our lives away, but does so while enriching technocratic corporations and their profits.

If someone were stealing your life away, some would call that murder—or democide. However, the remarkable thing is that this shortening of life has become completely normalized.

This theft of life IS the society we live in. We’ve all suffered through an enormous amount of menticide, where our lives are being sucked away while we’re too lulled to do anything about it.

Is there anything that can be done here?

Take Life Seriously

Here is where the solution comes in.

Coming from a millennial perspective, no one taught us how to live life.

The school system was designed to teach obedience rather than autonomy, so we work jobs rather than create industries. However, there comes a time in everyone’s life when there’s a yearning for something more.

We begin to wake up to the illusion we’re in and realize we’re not where we want to be in life—and we want to contribute something meaningful.

However, by the time most of us reach this place, we’ve given so much time and attention to construct our current life, one that might not be aligned with where our soul wants to go.

We’ve spent decades going in one direction—no fault of our own—and now decide we want to go in another direction.

But as I mentioned to my subscriber on our call, this system is so intricate that you can’t easily escape. And the great distractor of all—social media in the palm of your hand—is there to ensure you don’t even think about it.

So what can you do?

First things first, you’ve got to find out what you want to do in this life and get super serious and realistic about it. The reality piece is key because it sets the expectation for the amount of work that will be needed to get there.

For me, ultimately, I want to be at a place where my system is built from my creation, but I’m nowhere near there yet. In fact, before I can get there, I need to ensure I have a sufficient income for my family.

I can’t “take a leap of faith” because that’s not how reality works. [One needs to understand the nuance of reality here.]

But what I can do is work toward getting there. Right now, I’m in a factory. So before I get to that ultimate goal, I need to get out of the factory.

That’s step one.

Step one might take one year, two, or three, but that’s step one.

Once I’m out of the factory, I need to work at a corporation for “x” amount of time so I can then proceed to step two, which may take another two or three years.

The point is this: as I detail my life and what I want for it, by being realistic with myself, I’m setting myself up for success because I know it’s going to take a tremendous amount of work.

It will take years to get there, since it took years to get me here. However, to ensure we stay focused on the journey, we must make the months, weeks, and days count.

By taking a life goal and breaking it down into years, weeks, and days, you suddenly see how hours spent on social media are literally stealing your life and potential away.

The Path Forward

This understanding changes everything. When you see your life as limited units of time and attention, every moment spent in the digital trance becomes visible for what it is: theft.

But more than that, you begin to see the path forward with crystal clarity.

Each day becomes a choice between the system’s design for your life and your own design for your life. Each moment of attention becomes precious currency that you can invest in your liberation or squander in digital servitude.

The labyrinth can be navigated. The system can be escaped. But only if you take your life—your time, your attention, your precious existence—with the seriousness it deserves.

Share

Summary and Takeaways from the Article

Your life equals time plus attention — Every moment scrolling is literally years of your existence being redistributed to corporate profits, while your dreams collect dust

The system’s resistance intensifies as you get closer to freedom — The more seriously you take your path, the more distractions will appear to pull you back into the labyrinth

Realistic goal-setting is liberation work — Breaking your vision into years, months, weeks, and days transforms abstract dreams into concrete steps that social media can no longer blur

Society profits from your amnesia — The moment you forget why you picked up your phone is the moment your agency transfers to algorithmic control

Next Steps to Change Your Life

Map your twenty-year vision into concrete steps. Write down exactly where you want to be, then work backward into realistic phases. What needs to happen in year five? Year two? This year? This week? Today?

When your path has clear milestones, distractions lose their power to derail you.

Track your attention like currency for one week. Set phone timers or use screen time tracking to see exactly how many hours disappear into the digital void.

Calculate that time in terms of progress toward your vision—how many books could you have read? How many skills could have been developed? How many conversations with your children?

Create friction between you and the trance. Delete social media apps and access them only through browsers. Turn off all notifications except calls and texts.

Make the digital world require intention rather than offering instant access to your precious life force.

Ready to dive deeper into finding and living your purpose? I’ve written extensively about this journey before, and I’ll be updating that information soon.

Explore my previous work on discovering your purpose and living it. These include:

And if you’re serious about this path, consider upgrading to access the deeper layers of this work—including the archived articles above.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee

Notes and Additional Links