A memorial for Charlie Kirk outside the headquarters of Turning Point USA

The great thing about the internet and technology nowadays is that we can discuss events in real time and break them down.

Just 500 years ago, thanks to the printing press, Martin Luther’s 95 Theses broke the hold of the church over the people.

With the rise of the internet and platforms like Substack, people are becoming more aware, and information and truth are starting to spread.

I say I’m “Kirked out” because we’re still talking about this assassination. This term, coined by my friend, feels relevant because most of us are Kirked out.

But the great news here is that the majority of people—a large majority in America—are starting to realize that this is all political theater.

This is all a grand stage.

The Three Narratives and Their Treatment

What I’m noticing is that, as the unorthodox narrative is starting to spread, it’s beginning to get attacked. If you’ve read my guide, “The Three Methods to Decode Narratives,” I mentioned you always have:

The official narrative : Charlie got shot

The conspiracy narrative : How did this happen? There must have been a breakdown somewhere

The unorthodox narrative: Hold on, I think everything is fake

The difference between the unorthodox narrative and the other two is crucial. The other two will be accepted, even though there are multiple holes in them, but the unorthodox one—instead of being investigated—gets ridiculed, persecuted, and attacked.

I hate to quote Albert Einstein, but in this statement, his quote reigns supreme:

“Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance.”

It’s time we protect that idea that this was staged and provide some hard, cold truths.

Unorthodoxy doesn’t support mainstream narratives. It dismantles them. Support by becoming a paid member.

The Rationalization Trap

One thing I’m starting to see is people using the argument: “Oh, there’s no way Charlie Kirk could have been in on this,” or “There’s no way this could have been staged.”

People are trying to rationalize how this happens, and at this moment, I want to stop you from trying to rationalize why you think the individual that you think you know—Charlie Kirk—would do this.

When you start to rationalize that, you have already fallen into the trap.

In my archived article titled “I Don’t Know Why They Lie, But I Know That They’re Lying,” I make the argument that in this world, we are being lied to all the time, but these lies are told to us as truths—with glaring holes in them.

Our minds detect inconsistencies in a story, leading us to investigate further. One conclusion is that the storyteller could be lying.

However, rather than exploring that possibility, we tend to dismiss it and focus on making the narrative more cohesive. In doing so, we often forget the possibility of deception and stop considering that they might not be telling the truth.

That is the beauty of these narratives that we’re told. I can give you just enough information for your brain to plug up the holes. All I have to tell you is four, maybe five points. Your brain will sit there and create the other five points to make a ten-point narrative that your brain can understand, even though it is entirely false.

We need to recognize the lie immediately. Once the lie is identified, we need to stop.

If we go any further, we begin to rationalize the lie, and in doing so, we subtly begin to accept the lie as truth by introducing rationale to it.

Rather than exploring that possibility of a lie, we tend to dismiss it and focus on making the narrative more cohesive. In doing so, we forget the possibility of deception.

The Persona Problem

The rebuttal to the fact that Charlie may have been in on this and this whole event was staged goes like this: “Well, Charlie wouldn’t do this. What about his wife and kids? What about...” and so on through all the emotions of this.

Now I want to pause you again.

One thing I find interesting here is how we rationalize what Charlie would not do, as if we know Charlie.

I get it. In today’s day and age, with information, we watch people and we think we have an idea of who they are, and we start to personalize them, giving them personas.

What we’re dealing with here is what psychologists call a “parasocial relationship”—a one-sided emotional connection that people develop with media figures, celebrities, or public personalities. You feel like you “know” the figure personally, even though the relationship is entirely one-way. The public figure has no knowledge of or relationship with you whatsoever.

These relationships form through repeated exposure to someone through media—watching their videos, following their social accounts, listening to their podcasts. People start to develop genuine affection, loyalty, and emotional investment in these figures, much like they would with actual friends or family members.

This is exactly what’s happening with Charlie Kirk. People have watched his content, followed his commentary, and developed an emotional attachment to his public persona. They feel like they know his character, his values, what he would or wouldn’t do—even though they’ve never actually met him and only know the carefully curated public image he presents.

This is why when someone suggests Charlie Kirk might be involved in staging his own assassination, people react emotionally rather than analytically. They’re not defending a stranger based on facts—they’re defending someone they feel they know personally, based on a relationship that exists only in their mind.

This psychological mechanism is exactly what makes personas such powerful propaganda tools.

The truth of the matter is, we don’t know if Charlie Kirk was an agent from the start. We actually have a lot of information to suggest that he may have been someone who was very close to the government. Who knows if he’s a deep agent?

But we know the persona put out there. And so from his persona, we sit here and develop ideas that, “Oh well, this is who he is.”

This is how narratives are made. This is how stories are made. We need to be mindful of these government-funded, mainstream narratives because if we’re not, we can be told stories that lead us down paths we don’t need to go.

By their fruits you will know them, and we must pay attention to their fruits.

The Evidence Before Our Eyes

I’m pretty sure we all see the fakery that’s happening here. With 3,000 college social media-addicted teenagers, we only have one scene? What about the AI image? I could go on and on about all the fallacies and things that don’t add up.

If you’re new here, I’ve broken this down in these two articles:

The Charlie Kirk Assassination: A real-time analysis calling out the notable movements the day after the analysis When the Machine Moves Too Flawlessly: Exploring historical characters that may have been killed off to return

The biggest takeaway here: It’s time that we take the facts for what they are and build realities from those facts.

This scenario is the Emperor’s New Clothes. Are we going to believe what the Emperor says? Or will we use our reasoning and intellect, like the child, to call out the truth?

Remember: we live in an age where propaganda is legal, where the government can lie to you under the guise of public relations, where staged events can become news stories that move markets and minds. We’ve seen this playbook before—from world wars to historical narratives.

History is written by the winners, and we’re starting to see that the winners aren’t necessarily the good guys.

The question isn’t whether they would lie to us. The question is: are we going to keep falling for it?

We don’t need to know why liars lie. We just need to know that they’re lying. Once we recognize the lie for what it is, we can stop giving our attention—the currency of consciousness—to their deceptions and start focusing on what truly matters: our families, our communities, and our pursuit of truth.

As always, thank you for the time and the attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you’re looking to get more info on recognizing deception and understanding how narratives shape reality, check out the following articles that I’ve written on:

“I Don’t Know Why Liars Lie... But They Do!” - My foundational exploration of why we don’t need to understand the motives behind deception to recognize lies, examining how our minds rationalize falsehoods and why accepting uncertainty about “why” is crucial to maintaining discernment in a world of constant propaganda.

“The Power of Narratives and How They Shape Our Reality” - My foundational exploration of how stories we tell ourselves and others create realities even when they contradict factual data, examining examples from the pandemic to 9/11 to space narratives, and why controlling the narrative is always prioritized over changing it.

“The Charlie Kirk ‘Assassination’: When the Machine Moves Too Flawlessly” - An analysis of the Charlie Kirk event as a staged psychological operation, examining missing footage from 3,000 college students, AI video elements, mannequin-like hands, and the pattern of perfect camera angles that characterize false flag events designed to manipulate public emotion.

“Three Key Methods for Decoding Narratives, Conspiracies and Unorthodox Truths” - The essential analytical framework for understanding how information is presented in three distinct streams: the official narrative (accepted story), the conspiracy narrative (controlled opposition questioning), and the unorthodox narrative (fundamental reality questioning) that gets attacked rather than investigated.

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

