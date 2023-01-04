Cinnabar calcinated to ashes

Alchemy is an ancient medieval chemical science. It attempted to turn less-valuable metals, like lead, into more valuable metals, like gold. It was also known as an older branch of natural philosophy, a philosophical study of nature and the physical universe.

Due to its philosophical concepts, alchemy was also known to contain some modern psychiatric breakthroughs and insights, such as Carl Jung's individuation process.

The study of alchemy can be referred to as the chemistry of the soul because, from this philosophical, chemical perspective, the rules of chemistry would apply psychically. You could replicate what occurred chemically, mentally. Due to alchemy's vast amount of chemistry, many chemists were alchemists—the most famous being Isaac Newton.

And so, as we look at the natural philosophy of alchemy, the philosophical study of nature and the physical universe, we see a psychic or mental relationship replicating what happens in the material, physical relationships. When applied mentally, the physical and chemical processes would produce similar results—for example, the refining and purifying mental energy.

In this article, we'll see how the ancient proto-scientific community, the predecessors of science, viewed the mental phenomenon known as the ego and how they addressed it.

Within this article, the reader will gain the following insights:

An in-depth discussion and analysis of the ego

How to access the legendary power of free-flowing thought