Introduction

As we step into 2025, I want to begin with a personal update. My wife and I recently welcomed our second child—another boy—into our family.

This new life event has been nothing short of incredible. I have to give a big shoutout to my wife for her faith and intuition. Just last week, she had a dream and prophesied the exact day the baby would arrive—a whole week before it happened, and she was spot on!

Moments like these remind me of the profound connection we share and the divine nature of life itself.

Adjusting to life with multiple children, especially a newborn, brings its own challenges. My time and energy may feel more limited, but I remain committed to sharing insights as they come.

My goal is that these reflections — even those shaped by this new phase of life — will resonate with you and add value to your journey.

As I look back on 2024, I’ve taken time to reflect on the lessons this year has taught me. Some of these are new realizations, while others are truths I’ve come to appreciate even more deeply.

Here are the five lessons from 2024 that can guide us all into a meaningful 2025.

Five Lessons from 2024

#1 - Rediscovering Our True Nature

At our core, we are souls on a journey to experience life. It’s such a simple yet profound truth: as humans, we are here to live life to the best of our ability. Welcoming a new soul into the world this year brought this lesson into sharp focus for me.

This perspective helps us see the humanity and divinity in ourselves and others — so we must be kind to our fellow humans.

We can approach life with more compassion and understanding when we embrace this truth. It’s a reminder that, despite our challenges, each of us is on a journey of growth and discovery.

And this realization naturally leads us to another fundamental truth...

#2 - Harnessing the Power of the Mind

One of the greatest lessons this year has been realizing just how critical the mind is to our life experience. Our mind can either hinder us or become our greatest support.

An image I came across on Instagram captured this perfectly: our thoughts can grow into obstacles or solutions, depending on how we nurture them.

Despite its power, we often lack education about how to use the mind effectively. That’s why I created the series How to Train Our Mind. Part two of the series has become a daily mantra, grounding me in reality even when life pulls me in countless directions.

This practice reminds me that this is my life, and I can live it with purpose and clarity.

But what about the larger forces shaping our world? That’s where the next lesson comes into play...

#3 - Navigating the Rulers and the Ruled

Throughout history, we see a recurring pattern: the rulers and the ruled. This dynamic is not just a political or historical truth—it’s a spiritual reality.

Whether you view these rulers as archons, demonic entities, or simply a powerful elite, their existence shapes the world we live in. Whether from the esoteric, or religious, or philisophical, the “rulers” are an aspect of reality we must be mindful off.

Understanding this helps us navigate societal challenges. It’s not just about policies or mandates; it’s about recognizing the spiritual battle at play.

As Paul reminds us, our struggles are not merely against flesh and blood but against spiritual forces.

Acknowledging this gives us the awareness to resist manipulation and reclaim our sovereignty.

And part of reclaiming that sovereignty involves breaking free from the conditioning we’ve been subjected to...

#4 - Breaking Free from Societal Programming

Our society has been systematically programmed to disconnect us from our true essence. We’ve lost touch with the fact that we are souls, that we have immense potential, and that life is about living fully.

This is the result of deliberate efforts by those who seek to maintain control.

This year, I’ve written extensively about the ways programming manifests in our lives. Recognizing this programming is the first step toward breaking free.

Once we see the patterns, we can reclaim our true selves and live authentically.

Finally, with these realizations in place, we can tap into our most powerful ability: the power to create...

#5 - Embracing the Power to Create

The final lesson of 2024 ties everything together: we have the power to create the lives we want to live.

My wife and I are working intentionally to create a life for our family that reflects our values and aspirations. This hasn’t always been easy, especially amid external pressures, but it’s been deeply rewarding.

Our Creator has equipped us with the tools and desires to shape our reality — He placed the desires within our hearts. When we align our actions with truth and purpose, we can create the life we envision.

As I step into 2025, this lesson fills me with hope and faith—not just for myself, but for all of us.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As we move into the new year, these lessons remain my guiding principles.

They’ve reminded me of the immense potential we each hold to live intentionally and meaningfully. I hope that my work continues to inspire you to reflect, create, and thrive in your own life.

Thank you for walking this journey with me throughout 2024. Here’s to an even brighter, more intentional 2025.

Together, let’s continue growing, learning, and living the life we were created to live.

Ashe,

— Franklin O’Kanu

