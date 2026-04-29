Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, left, with President Isaac Herzog, in Jerusalem last.

This might be one of the most sensitive topics that I’ve discussed, so bear with me here.

The question at hand is: Do Jews Run The World? And we are going to use the United States as a case study in this example.

I’m going to break this down into three points so we can see how all tie into a bigger perspective. Those three points are:

The War with Iran Truth and Stereotypes Factual Data

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why the question itself is suppressed and what that silence reveals

How stereotypes carry embedded data, and what it takes to read that data

What the historical record shows about concentrated Jewish wealth across Europe

Who is the EAZF and why that distinction matters

What current U.S. media and banking leadership actually looks like — by the numbers

Why the Iran conflict puts the question of whose interests America serves

Background

As of April 29th, 2026, the US is involved in a conflict with Iran started by the President. It is not a war. Technically, it is a conflict, and I detail that here. Due to the War Powers Act, the President can start a conflict and has a 60-day window where all action must be withdrawn, unless extended by Congress. That deadline is on May 1st, 2026, two days from now.

So, in two days, we’ll see if this conflict is brought to a close — or extended by an AUMF (Authorization for Use of Military Force).

The question here is: why are we in this conflict to begin with?

The biggest answer here is that we’re defending the interests of Israel. It does not benefit Americans in any way — and quite frankly, benefits no one but Israel.

I’m starting to realize there’s a difference between America’s interests and Americans (e.g., the actual people) interests.

What’s interesting is that by me simply asking this question, it’s highly discouraged to think this way. Like, we can’t ponder the fact that a small group of people exerts a large amount of power.

This takes us to the notions of stereotypes. The truth of the matter is that there is data that may be misrepresented in the story of the data, but there is still data there. For example, if you say blacks are more prone to crime, we can say a couple of points: 1) blacks have lower economic status, 2) lower economic status is a factor in crime.

You compare crime by economic status across all races, and you get a clearer picture. You could even compare status and crime and see that economic status is more of an indication of crime than race, based on prevalence. This is statistical manipulation, and it can be used both positively and negatively. There’s truth in stereotypes; we just have to get down to what the real true data is.

So, let’s explore the stereotype: do the Jews run the world?

Historical Reference

From the book, The Jewish Century, Jewish author Yuri Sleskine states:

“In 1912, 20 per cent of all millionaires in Britain and Prussia (10 million marks and more in the Prussian case) were Jews. In 1908-11, in Germany as a whole, Jews made up 0.95% of the population and 31 percent of the richest families… In 1930, about 71 percent of the richest Hungarian taxpayers (with incomes exceeding 200,000 pengo) were Jews. And of course the Rothschilds, ‘the world’s bankers’, were, by a large margin, the wealthiest family of the nineteenth century”. [46] “In Austria, of the 112 industrial directors who held more than seven simultaneous directorships in 1917, half were Jews associated with the great banks, and in interwar Hungary, more than half and perhaps as much as 90 percent of all industry was controlled by a few closely related Jewish banking families”. “In 1921 Budapest 87.8 percent of the stock exchange and 91 percent of the currency brokers association were Jews, many of them ennobled”. [47] “The greatest German joint stock banks, including the Deutsche Bank and Dresdner Bank, were founded with the participation of Jewish financiers, as were the Rothschilds’ Creditanstalt in Austria and the Pereires’ Crédit Mobilier in France. (Of the remaining private – ie, non-joint stock – banks in Weimar Germany, almost half were owned by Jewish families). In fin de siècle Vienna, 40 per cent of the directors of public banks were Jews or of Jewish descent, and all banks but one were administered by Jews (some of them members of old banking clans) under the protection of duly titled and landed Paradegoyim”. [48]

So, in Germany, Jews made up less that 1% of the Nation, but 30% of the richest families? It appears that their population is small, but that small strength is concentrated. In Hungary, 71% of the richest taxpayers, 2 out of 10 — millionaires per se — in Britain were of Jewish heritage.

If the word “Jewish” were a country, you could say that we’re seeing a “Jewish” takeover.

Important Note: The word “Jewish” is a very convoluted term because it’s known as an “ethnoreligious identity,” meaning it takes into account a population, their religion, culture, etc. A lot of people can be “Jewish,” and I explain that here, here, and here, with my series on Kyrie Irving. To be more specific in my targeting of the topic, I use the term The EAZF (Elite Ashkenazi Zionist Faction), which you can read here. The EAZF are who is being represented when we say “Do the Jews run the world“?

Let’s take a look at the US.

The Jewish Influence

Rough numbers from ChatGPT say that there’s about 2.5%:

“Jews make up roughly 2–2.5% of the U.S. population according to sources like the Pew Research Center.”

So, let’s look at our Media. Let’s look at our media control. We read:

“prominent leaders in major media companies have Jewish backgrounds...If you take the biggest U.S. media companies by revenue—Comcast, The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, and Netflix Comcast → Brian Roberts (Jewish background)

Disney → Bob Iger (Jewish background)

Warner Bros. Discovery → David Zaslav (Jewish background)

Paramount Global → leadership tied to the Redstone family (Jewish background)

Netflix → leadership (e.g., Ted Sarandos, Greg Peters) is not Jewish

So, what we can see is that a large amount of our media is Jewish — EAZF — owned. This is simply a fact. Let’s then look at the banks:

Take the largest U.S. banks by assets—JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Goldman Sachs. At the leadership level: JPMorgan Chase → Jamie Dimon (Greek-American background, not Jewish)

Bank of America → Brian Moynihan (Irish-American background, not Jewish)

Citigroup → Jane Fraser (Scottish background, not Jewish)

Wells Fargo → Charlie Scharf (Jewish background)

Goldman Sachs → David Solomon (Jewish background)

Two of the five banks have Jewish background. Jewish influence. Jewish interests.

Closing Thoughts

I’m sure I can go on and find more data, but between the banking industry and the media, the mouthpiece of the nation — which is extremely important — the interests and influence are there to shape support for the EAZF via the term Jewish.

What’s putting all of this together for me are recent events. Just recently, we had the WHCD. Now, the people have questions, but the major voices — influencers, some who happened to be there — have the ability to support narratives. This is one of those scenarios that’s going to be very convoluted. But the fact of the matter is that, based on the footage released, there are so many questions.

But let’s take a step back. This war/conflict that we’re in. Are we going to support the interests of Americans — and getting out of there, or are we going to support the interests of America, the country, which means supporting the Jews, Zionists interested, as we’ve supported for quite some time now.

The largest voices can’t talk about this. So, it’s up to you. Do you think there’s a grand conspiracy?

And if so, how can you opt out of playing in it?

Takeaways

Small population + concentrated influence is a historical pattern

The EAZF is a more precise term than “Jewish” for examining this kind of institutional power

U.S. media leadership at the top five companies skews heavily toward Jewish backgrounds — the mouthpiece of the nation is not neutral

Banking also shows significant concentration, but media alone is significant given its role in shaping public narrative

The Iran conflict forces a real question: whose interests does American foreign policy actually serve — Americans, or America?

Next Action Items

Read my EAZF series (starting with the Kyrie Irving articles) to understand the distinction between “Jewish” as an identity and the EAZF as a specific power faction

Read my piece on executive war powers and the War Powers Act to understand the constitutional stakes of the Iran conflict

Author’s Note: We find ourselves in history in a pivotal time, because we’re in a time that has been built centuries before. Rome, Judaism, these cultures and influences still exist in new and modern fashions, e.g., the Vatican, Jesuits, etc.

This has monumental backbone to it because of the downstream effects. Just recently, I wrote on evil and religion and how Judaism and Rome came together and gave us Christianity. You have this fusion of European and Judaic influence, potentially reflected by languages such as Yiddish (Judeo-German). One could say this is also reflected in how the US is supporting Israel in this conflict.

More to come here, but looks to be an interesting perspective. From the spiritual piece, do we still retreat to the Christianity of Rome, or do we question that itself?

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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