Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
3h

Great Question Franklin! I have studied this for decades including reading their "holy" books, going to their temples, being close friends and partners with them. I would separate Zio-Nazis from Jews. Most Jewish people are from a very young age in their schools taught they are superior to the Goys and it definitely affects them and it often leads to intense racism. The extreme of this begets Netanyahu and his Genocidal Regime and US Zionists many of them Christian Zionists. Many jews are not aware of their "holy" books writings and some turn their backs on it. Some of the best Truth Warriors against Zio-Nazis are Jews such as: Finkelstein, Mate Father and Son, Gideon Levy, Sand, Harper etc.

Certain Jews, normally Zio-Nazis have a certain talent for $$$ making, including manipulating etc.

I believe the top tier of the Zio-Nazis have an immense Control of the world mostly through money manipulation but they are not the True Controllers - The Qualas Control the world.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Franklin O'Kanu and others
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
3hEdited

KUDOS.

How?

Money!

Give me control over the Money and I care not who makes the Laws - Mayer Amschel Rothschild.

Dy by the way of Deception we shall wage war - Mossad.

Israel's Unit 8200 Alumina & the Global Spy Network

How Israeli Fascism controls the world.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/israels-unit-8200-alumina-and-the

Who controls Donald Trump?

Chabad!

This Jewish Supremacist Terrorist Organization controls the World

Their aim is to destroy the world by bringing in the Antichrist / Moshiach

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/this-jewish-supremacist-terrorist

Using Mind Control

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-imperius-curse

Reply
Share
13 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Franklin O'Kanu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture