Let's Be Frank: Fears from the Panopticon

Greetings, and welcome to a new section—or a new session—that I am calling Let’s Be Frank. I am your host, as always, Franklin O’Kanu.

In this section of Let’s Be Frank, the background is that there are certain themes that I want to discuss. But do I want to discuss them? Do I want to write about them? Do I want to think deeply about them? Do I want to make a podcast? There’s just so much.

So the idea here is twofold. Number one, I can be free—because let’s be frank, I’m just going to be frank. I’m going to say what I say and put it out there. And number two, this is going to fall under my theoretical science section, because I don’t have time to fully research or fact-check everything. But I do believe I have a solid understanding and reasoning behind why I think the way I think.

So that’s the idea behind Let’s Be Frank.

The following is a podcast I recorded on fears, social media and anxiety. Here is an infographic displaying the key items.

In This Podcast, You’ll Learn:

How one Saturday morning unraveled into a real-time look at anxiety—and why your mind can generate a scenario so vivid it feels indistinguishable from reality

Why the media panopticon floods your psyche with information, conditioning you to expect worst-case outcomes before anything even happens

How anxiety mirrors what older traditions described as external forces or archetypes —patterns that influence thought and quietly steer behavior

Why boldness isn’t just motivation, but the necessary response to a system that trains hesitation, overthinking, and fear

What life felt like before constant stimulation, and what it means to reclaim clarity, space, and control over your own mind

Fears From The Panopticon — Transcript

Franklin: One of the pieces I’ve really wanted to discuss for some time now is the panopticon—specifically, the social media panopticon. I just talked about my experience with anxiety and how clear anxiety is, and how much freedom I didn’t realize I didn’t have while I was inside of it.

And synchronistically or not—with Meta losing this lawsuit, which I still have to cover—I’m starting to realize that this whole idea, this whole theme of an anxious society, is starting to appear within the zeitgeist, within the cultural atmosphere.

And I’ve had so many experiences with anxiety, and I want to use that as the background for this.

Anxiety and Personal Experience

I’ve touched on this in articles before — being exposed to death, seeing what that could be like, and how you make decisions with that in the background. You try to still live life, but that fear still comes. That anxiety still comes.

Now, something I used to do on Saturdays — I’d take edibles. Saturday mornings, I’m not going anywhere, I have hours, and I’ve built up a tolerance over time. Some people like coffee. I’m more of a THC individual. So on this particular Saturday, I had some work to do and then friends to meet later on. It was gonna be a good day.

This morning, I woke up late. So I took an extra dose — okay, I’ve got things I want to really do, this should help me get up to speed. And for a while, everything was good. I got up to speed, ideas were flowing, things were clicking.

Then I looked at the time. Six o’clock. And I realized — I am still very much inebriated.

Now here’s the problem with my equation. My assumption was that by this time the high would’ve come down, because I have other things I need to do. But it’s six o’clock, which is only a couple of hours before my day really starts, and I need to drive downtown. And where I’m going downtown, there’s always construction. Every time I’ve been, I’ve always missed my turn — it’s the highway, you don’t have time to think, you have to make a split decision, and I’ve always gone left, which is right, and I’ve always missed it. On top of that, the weather was expected to be cloudy, foggy, and rainy. I knew all of this going in.

So now, at six o’clock, all of that is sitting in my head, and BAM — the thought hits:

I’m going to get into a car accident. That’s it. That’s how I go out.

And as soon as that thought happened, I said — wait. What? Whoa. What the f*** are we talking about right now? That’s pretty dark, that’s crazy.

And this all happened within seconds, within minutes.

When the Thoughts Don’t Leave

Now the thing was, I had already finished my work. It was a productive day — Saturdays are when I let the ideas flow, no responsibilities, and I literally produced so much content. But then I had nothing left to do. And boy, those thoughts came back. And they came back stronger and stronger.