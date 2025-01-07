Introduction

In 1988 — the best year ever! — the movie They Live was released. The movie is about the protagonist, played by WWE Wrestler Roddy Piper, who discovers a pair of unique sunglasses that reveal the hidden reality of the world.

Trailer for the Movie

When he wears the glasses, he can see subliminal messages everywhere, like “Obey,” “Consume,” “Conform,” and “Stay Asleep,” embedded in advertisements, signs, and media.

Subliminal messages in Piper’s reality

He also sees that many wealthy and powerful people are aliens disguised as humans, manipulating society for their benefit.

Soulless dictators directing humanity for their benefit

The movie is known as a cult classic because of its appeal to moviegoers about an alternate reality — yet fairly accurate nature of our existence. It’s surprising how something so precise and accurate is dismissed as alternate or unorthodox.

It’s as if we wouldn’t recognize the truth even if it were right in front of us, hitting us square in the face.

This got me thinking: what if we were to apply Piper’s glasses to our modern reality?

I went to ChatGPT and asked the following questions: If the glasses worked when shone on advertisements, signs, and media, what would they reveal on those same advertisements, signs, and media of our modern industries?

While I agree with the overall response before and after the glasses from ChatGPT, I’d be curious if you all have anything to add.

Some of my favorites were with banking and Medicine, as they are very accurate about what’s occurring today:

With Medicine, from “Trust us, we have your best interests at heart.” to “Your sickness is our business model.”

But I’d love to hear yours and what before and after phrases you come up with. As always, I look forward to your thoughts and feedback in the comments below for this interactive and engaging conversation.

Please join this interactive discussion, and without further ado, let’s dive in!

Our Society Without Roddy Piper’s Glasses

Medicine “Trust us, we have your best interests at heart.” “We’re here to save lives and improve your health.”



Banking “Secure your future with us.” “Your partner in achieving your dreams.” “Investing in you.”



Government “We’re working for you.” “Building a stronger future together.” “Your voice matters.” “Ensuring safety and prosperity for all.”



Science “Pioneering the future of humanity.” “Innovation that improves life.” “Advancing knowledge for the betterment of mankind.”



Religion “Your spiritual journey starts here.” “Eternal salvation is within reach.”



Our Society WITH Roddy Piper’s Glasses

Medicine “Your sickness is our business model.” “Profit from your illness. Dependency is the goal.”



Banking “We own your future. Welcome to perpetual servitude.” “Your dreams, our profits. Keep borrowing.” “Debt equals control. You’ll own nothing and like it.”



Government “Obey. Question nothing.” “We build the cage, you stay inside.” “Your voice is drowned out. Follow the policies.” “Safety for us, control over you.”



Science “Humanity is the experiment.” “Technology for control, not freedom.” “Advancing control for the benefit of the ruling class.”



Religion “Submission starts here. Do not question authority.” “Fear equals control. Pay for salvation.”



Closing Thoughts

Our depiction of society is more accurate when we look through the glasses than without them. Of course, we would love reality to reflect the pristine images shone without the glasses, but this simply is not the case.

The more we wake people up to the reality of our existence, the greater our chance of fighting back.

As Piper says in the movie:

“Either put on these glasses, or start (or continue) eating that trash can”

