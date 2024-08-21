Dear Unorthodoxy Subscribers,

I’m writing to share some exciting news about a new avenue I’m exploring that will complement our journey together on Substack.

As a writer who’s been on Substack for a while, I’ve grown significantly. My numbers have increased, and my subscriber base has expanded. It’s been a great journey so far, and I’m grateful for your support.

However, as you may have noticed, Substack itself is changing. While I love this community and don’t plan on leaving

, I do want to approach our shared interests from a different angle. This junction is where

and

come in.

Introducing Beehiiv and Spiritual Insights

Spiritual Insights will be a new platform within the Beehiiv platform. Beehiiv, with its enhanced capabilities, offers an exciting opportunity to explore our shared interests from a fresh perspective and potentially reach a wider audience.

This change is not about leaving Substack, but about expanding our horizons and creating new possibilities.

I’ve noticed some limitations with Substack, possibly due to algorithms, which have impacted my viewership. I’ve substantially seen my numbers take a hit. Whether this is due to the normal nature of business or other factors, I believe Beehiiv offers a chance to explore new possibilities for the Unorthodoxy brand.

What to Expect

The focus of this new venture will be on electronic books, particularly PDFs. I aim to provide value in return for your investment, not by asking for money but by earning it through the content I create. The articles I write contain information that, if applied, can change lives and inspire measurable, meaningful action.

Topics like the “American Dream” or the one I’m looking to debut, “Spiritual Insights,” will be explored in short, easily digestible books, around 50 pages each. These will serve as reminders and guides for living with purpose and intention.

These will be books you can reread and remember, providing clear insights on important topics that impact our daily lives.

What This Means for Our Substack Community

I want to assure you that I’m not abandoning Substack. This platform and community remain important to me. Substack is a newsletter community, and I plan on staying here.

However, my time here might decrease slightly as I work on this new project in the background. Your presence and support on Substack are invaluable to me, and I am committed to maintaining our connection here.

This new venture presents an opportunity to gain new subscribers, bring them to Substack, and continue growing our Substack community. The addition of the Beehiiv platform will not only provide a different value to the world in the form of PDFs but also potentially expand our community, enriching our discussions and interactions.

I invite you all to join me on this new adventure with Beehiiv. For my paid subscribers, you’ll receive the first PDF for free. I’d greatly appreciate your help testing and providing feedback on what you like about this new format.

Next Steps

For those who don’t wish to be part of this new project, I’ll provide instructions on how to unsubscribe from the Beehiiv platform while remaining subscribed here on Substack.

This venture is the next step in exploring this Unorthodox Truth of our reality, and I’m looking forward to embarking on this journey with you all.

One thing I’ve learned is that reality presents itself in numbers and energy, and we need to learn to move with the currents rather than fight them. I believe I have a path forward, growing the audience while providing you with tangible, valuable information that can genuinely change lives here — the ultimate win-win situation.

If you have any questions or comments, don’t hesitate to get in touch with me, reply to this email, or leave a comment, and we’ll go from there.

Thank you for your time and attention. I’m excited about this new chapter and hope you’ll join me on this journey.

Ashe,

Frankin O’Kanu