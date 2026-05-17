As you all may or may not know, I have a healthcare background. I obtained my Doctor of Pharmacy and was a board-certified geriatric pharmacist. I come from a medical background, with my parents and family members being doctors, nurses, pharmacists, etc. There’s a running joke that as a Nigerian, you have three choices: a doctor, a lawyer, or an engineer — and I chose the first.

I present this background to show how infused the healthcare system is to me, to my life, and how I look at things.

It’s also from this perspective that I can be very critical of the system, especially seeing how it’s killed and harmed many family members, including my mother, as I’ve detailed here. Hence why I’ve written a plethora of articles describing the failures of the system — such as vaccines, drugs — and why I’d never go to a hospital unless under a traumatic situation, because that’s the only scenario where the results are positive: intervention medicine. Besides that, you can throw the whole system away — and we should.

PS: I’m actively working on a long-term solution that I started almost a decade ago, and it may be another decade for it to manifest, so stay tuned for that.

I provide this background to show that I look at the world ultimately from a healthcare perspective. After all, health is wealth, health is life, and health comprises both the physical and the spiritual — hence my work on the esoteric and the philosophical. So, from this health background perspective, it is where I recently came upon a challenge that has changed my life, at least for the last week or so.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why two chance encounters forced me to ask a question I wasn’t ready to answer

The uncomfortable truth hiding beneath your daily habits — and the one test that reveals whether you're in control or just think you are

What actually happens to your mind and body when you strip away every stimulant at once — and what it exposes underneath

Why “life is slow and dull” isn’t a problem to solve — and what that realization costs you before it sets you free

The difference between a vice and a dependency — and how most people never find out which side they're on

How This Started

You may have noticed that I have not produced my usual volume of work. Typically, I release roughly six articles weekly, ranging on a variety of topics, but this past week, I’ve only produced two, both on the hantavirus. The reason for this is because I’ve recently undergone a challenge and it’s exposed a condition that I may have been dealing with that I had no idea.

Roughly three weeks ago, I was with a childhood friend — also a PharmD — and we were catching up late at night at a bar to watch the NBA playoffs. When he got there, I asked what drink he wanted, and he stated that he wasn’t drinking. He and I have over twenty years of friendship, and we both drink, so when I asked why, he mentioned that he was growing deeper in his faith. Taken aback, but supportive, he reminded me that I, too, back in the day, had gone through moments of not drinking, and he was correct. We enjoyed the game and went our separate ways, but the idea of not drinking stuck with me — even though I did enjoy my beer that night.

Now, two weeks ago, I was hanging out with another good friend of mine and mentor of mine — also a PharmD but an executive as well — and he also mentioned that he had stopped drinking. This is where my attention perked up as I mentioned that someone else — my Muslim friend — was also not drinking for spiritual reasons. He then mentioned that he’s taking part in this challenge known as “75 Hard,” a challenge where you do all kinds of things, but you cut out alcohol for 75 days. He, too, reminded me that I had also gone through a non-drinking phase back in my day. Seeing that two people tremendously close to me had decided to stop drinking — and both reminded me that I had not drunk before — I decided to sit with this.

Later on, I decided to look into this notion of 75 Hard. The following is a Google summary of 75 Hard:

75 Hard is a viral mental toughness program created by entrepreneur Andy Frisella. It involves 75 consecutive days of following a strict diet, completing two 45-minute workouts, drinking a gallon of water, reading 10 pages, and taking a daily progress picture—with the rule that any missed task forces you to start over at Day. To complete the challenge successfully, you must complete all of the following tasks every single day with zero compromises or substitutions. The all-or-nothing requirement is the hallmark of 75 Hard.

If you don’t know much about me, I like a challenge. Challenge is how we grow. But as I read it, I was like, hmm, it doesn’t seem too bad, but why? Do I need to? Nah…but it does look interesting.

It wasn’t until I saw something on Instagram that made me stop in my tracks.

The Post That Spoke To Me

The post that I saw said the following: “You might be depressed if you smoke weed every day. And you might be masking that depression with an addiction.”

The post then went on to discuss how to overcome that depression with vitamins and minerals and blah, blah, blah — but the opening hook was what caught my attention.

Me? Depressed? Addicted Never! These were my initial reactions, but — if you recall — that medical background began to kick in and I began to ask myself, well, why do I smoke daily? Can I stop?