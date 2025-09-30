Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
2hEdited

What bothered me was that Jesus commanded, over 40 times, that we pray and meditate...meditate and pray. There were many prayer examples. I grew up with prayer. But I couldn't find any meditation instructions. Decades later I found a yoga based meditation group and that's when my spiritual journey took off. Meditation connects you to the God within. If you skip meditation your like a bird with one wing. You need both.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Logan 🐦‍🔥's avatar
Michael Logan 🐦‍🔥
3h

Great piece so far, Franklin, and I can’t wait to finish reading it in its entirety.

Appreciate the shoutout, bro. 🙏🏻🖤

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture