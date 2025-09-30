For those who don’t know, I grew up Pentecostal Christian. But through my journey into the origins and history of the faith, I’ve developed a much expanded view—one that’s reflected in my works, such as my piece titled Love, Truth, and the Spirit: My Journey of Spiritual Growth.

You could say that I’m not the typical Christian. I question the authenticity of the individual Christ, but I understand the concept of this Christos being told. Like many others, I recognize that there are topics that are true and sound, which the church typically may not discuss—such as the hidden and removed books of the Bible.

There are plenty of people who are no longer Christian because there are just deep unanswered questions in the faith. For example, I’ve explored how this idea of “accepting someone to save you” is rooted in psychological trauma—burning in hell for all eternity, which is why when events like rapture scares occur, people actually get frightened and stressed out.

The takeaway is that there are issues with the faith. Not only I, but many individuals have wrestled with these issues. I would argue that’s why we’ve seen so many people leave the faith—people who grew up in it but had questions they couldn’t reconcile.

I think it’s a very logical thing to do. Because if you don’t leave the faith, you just “come to terms” with the unanswered. This “blind faith” is similar to what I discuss in my work on false flags—where you accept something by silencing the still, small voice inside you that asks questions.

This “blind faith” is similar to what I discuss in my work on false flags—where you accept something by silencing the still, small voice inside you that asks questions.

The Danger of Directionless Freedom

For those who choose a different route—agnostic, spiritual but not religious, etc.—what happens when you leave the structure and foundation of the church? You tend to, as Aleister Crowley—a dark, demonic-influenced individual, put it, “Do As Thou Wilt.”

A lot of times, people become very willy-nilly, living life on a whim. I want to caution against this because it enters the realm of New Age thinking, where things are done based on whatever experience and information come along, with no grounding principle. This gives rise to “I do what I want,” “My feelings are what matter,” and so forth and so on.

I caution against that. But I also offer a solution.

The Universal Language of the Divine

Ultimately, all we’re trying to do is get closer to God. Whether we’re trying to go the religious route or the individual route, we’re ultimately trying to get close to God—this deep yearning that our soul longs for.

And what I see is that whenever we engage in the act of reasoning and logic, we are engaging with God as intimately as possible. This phenomenon is a very profound realization.

Whenever we engage in the act of reasoning and logic, we are engaging with God as intimately as possible.

In the Bible, especially in Psalms and Proverbs, you’ll find references to Solomon seeking wisdom, as well as wisdom being a characteristic of the fruit of the Spirit of God. As I’ve talked about in my Bible and Mythology work, the Bible is made up of about 60 percent mythology, just due to the history, the times, and how biblical stories mirror historical traditions across cultures. You can read that article here.

When you realize this, you also recognize that there is something deeper here. As I investigated logos and what it truly is, I discovered that the form of thinking, the form of reasoning, the form of going within—this is a very deep relationship with the divine.

The Discipline of Divine Reasoning

I want to highlight this because it’s essential to know. However, what I really want to emphasize is that when you access this, when you go within, when you elevate your thoughts, and when you account for logic and reasoning, a level of discipline is also required.

That’s the fundamental core of this message. Religion, the Divine, instills Discipline. The word discipline comes from the word disciple. A disciple of The Divine is one who is disciplined.

Religion, the Divine, instills Discipline. The word discipline comes from the word disciple.

People who tend to leave the faith often start to go into willy-nilly territory and various spiritual paths and practices. But one of the biggest blessings of the faith is the discipline that it enables. Individuals who go through the faith develop discipline as there are sets of rules and boundaries that foster positive, spiritual, and mature growth.

I’ve written about this in my articles, such as ‘WWJD’: What Would Jesus Do? The idea where you want to grow and be like Jesus—but then you have doubts about certain characteristics of Jesus, as I discussed in The Black Man’s Reality.

What I’ve realized from an African perspective, from a biblical perspective, from a psychological perspective, is that we are talking about returning to spirit. The Bible characterizes it one way, philosophy and others characterize it differently, but we are all talking about our return to spirit.

And one of the things we do every single day in returning to spirit is by having a deep internal dialogue with logic and reason. This experience is the love that Solomon writes about in the book of Proverbs. This is that intimacy—knowing yourself on a deeper level because you’re tapping into the divine.

This Divine Experience of Peace is the phenomenon we all feel when we experience “Jesus Christ, the Lord our personal savior.”

The Bible characterizes it one way, philosophy and others characterize it differently, but we are all talking about our return to spirit.

Walking in Divine Logic

The key takeaway from this piece is that discipline is a requirement. Physical discipline is a requirement—controlling the “man” and the bodily urges that come with it, and so is spiritual discipline. But the good news is that you develop that discipline by engaging with logic, by consistently being in the word, by consistently having these internal conversations.

This discipline becomes evident in your lifestyle, in how you walk and how you talk, because you operate from a higher level of consciousness. You operate from logic.

And this, I would argue, is literally what “What Would Jesus Do?” means. This is walking in the divine. This is the Christos. And it brings a new meaning to life.

When logic becomes your religion—your practice, your discipline—when reasoning becomes your prayer, you’re not abandoning the sacred. You’re accessing it through the universal language that the divine speaks to all creation.

This is not a destination, but a journey. One that we will walk every day. And so, I want to leave you with the note I read from

on maturity, which was very synchronistic with my note on Spiritual Maturity. It focuses on integration—and this is a part that we all strive to do: integrate all aspects of ourselves.

Whether it’s integrating our shadow from a spiritual and psychological perspective, or it’s working with our physical beasts, from a Christian perspective, this is a journey as we become whole.

From Michael, we read the following:

What is shadow integration and how does it present? An integrated person doesn’t need to defend. They may still have reactions — but they choose how to respond. They don’t get caught in triggers or defensiveness. They can remain calm because they are grounded in emotional and spiritual maturity. Integration isn’t black or white, though. It’s more like swimming. At first, learning is mechanical: stroke, breathe, kick. But then comes the tipping point. The movement shifts from effort to embodiment. Suddenly it’s natural, and once that happens, it can’t be taken away. It’s in your body memory. You know how to swim. Can you refine it? Of course. You can always improve your technique, your style, your ease in the water. Integration works the same way. There’s a before and after: once you cross that inflection point, you are integrated. But that doesn’t mean the work is finished. It simply means the foundation is now embodied. From there, connection shifts. When two integrated people meet, there’s no need for defense, because you speak the same language. Even disagreement doesn’t create fighting, because the relationship isn’t built on projection or black-and-white thinking. But if someone still reacts defensively, if they’re triggered by difference, they haven’t crossed that threshold yet. They’ll see the world in extremes and project those same extremes onto others. Integration, then, is less about perfection and more about reaching that point of no return — the moment your responses begin to flow from empowerment instead of fear.

Takeaways

Discipline comes from disciple — The very structure of spiritual growth requires submission to something higher than your momentary impulses. Without discipline, “spiritual freedom” becomes spiritual chaos.

Logic is not cold rationalism—it’s the language God speaks to all creation — When you reason clearly, you’re not abandoning the sacred. You’re engaging in the most intimate conversation with the divine available to human consciousness.

Leaving the church without a grounding principle leads to “do as thou wilt” — The New Age trap isn’t freedom; it’s trading one form of bondage (institutional control) for another (ego-driven impulsivity). True liberation requires structure.

Integration is the goal, not perfection — Spiritual maturity means your responses flow from empowerment rather than fear. You can disagree without defending, question without attacking, and grow without losing yourself.

Next Steps

Start a daily reasoning practice — Set aside 10-15 minutes each day to engage in deliberate, structured thinking about a question that matters to you. Write out your premises, examine your assumptions, and challenge your own conclusions. This is prayer through logos.

Identify one area where you’re operating from “willy-nilly” energy — Where in your life are you making decisions based purely on feeling, impulse, or “whatever comes”? Apply disciplined reasoning to that area this week. Ask: What are my actual principles here? What would a grounded, integrated version of me choose?

Practice non-defensive dialogue — The next time someone disagrees with you, notice your body’s reaction. Before responding, pause and ask: “Am I about to defend, or am I about to reason?” Choose reason. This is how you embody divine logic in real time.

I’ll be posting part of the research I was working on for this topic titled, “Logos in Christian Thought: The Word of God.” It provides historical background on how early Christian theologians understood logic and prayer as forms of communication with the Divine.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe

Franklin O’Kanu

