The central thesis: logic and reasoning as divine forces are not new discoveries—they’ve been known throughout all periods of human history.

Unfortunately, due to the powers that be—the deadening, as I call them—this kind of spiritual information has been systematically hidden from us.

The fusion of Greek philosophy and Biblical scripture

Early Christian teachers like Justin Martyr who bridged reason and faith

Comparisons between Stoicism and early Christianity’s treatment of logos

