Author’s Note: I can guarantee you that very few have studied the topic of magic seriously. Not to use it, but just to observe how this phenomenon works — and how it moves mountains and nations. The reason for this is simple: we’ve never been exposed to topics like this, or we’ve been shunned from them. So, we never factor in when certain “magical events” coincide with real-world implications. When one begins to see this, one can see how this has implications on the larger scale — and especially the individual. The following is an excerpt from my book on how the phenomenon of the placebo effect was minimized, yet regarded as the baseline of efficacy of petrochemicals, now worth trillions of dollars. For you to see how they covered up the efficacy of a placebo treatment — and then charge you for the process — is the ultimate magical act of deception. To really understand this, read the following excerpt from my book, An Unorthodox Truth, then read the following analysis on the books Brave New World and 1984, called “The Brave New World of 1984.” In it, I analyze how Huxley brags to Orwell about how no one can see force and how this is the key to the “ultimate revolution.” Magic, Miracles, Synchronicity. It’s all real — and it occurs every day. It’s been hidden literally in plain sight. Please enjoy this excerpt on the placebo effect.

The Enlightenment (and Post-Enlightenment) Age

The Enlightenment and Post-Enlightenment periods marked a shift from secrecy to openness in the study of magic, occult, and esoteric wisdom. During this time, groups began to form, particularly the Masons, who played a significant role in the Enlightenment.

The Masons, originally a guild of stonemasons, expanded their practices and collected esoteric traditions from the Knights Templar and other sources. They embraced Hermetic symbolism and evolved into an esoteric organization open to individuals of all social classes. The Masons became an important precursor to future esoteric organizations.

These groups of individuals delved into the study of the mystical and its impact on the real world. As Radin noted, the Knights Templar, who were active during the Dark Ages, were instrumental in founding the modern banking system. From Wikipedia7, we read the following:

The Knights’ involvement in banking grew over time into a new basis for money, as Templars became increasingly involved in banking activities... Officially the idea of lending money in return for interest was forbidden by the church, but the Order sidestepped this with clever loopholes, such as a stipulation that the Templars retained the rights to the production of mortgaged property… The Templars’ political connections and awareness of the essentially urban and commercial nature of the Outremer communities led the Order to a position of significant power, both in Europe and the Holy Land. They owned large tracts of land both in Europe and the Middle East, built churches and castles, bought farms and vineyards, were involved in manufacturing and import/export, had their own fleet of ships, and for a time even “owned” the entire island of Cyprus.

Ironically, the Templars fell due to accusations of “devil worship,” potentially driven by their exploration of the occult and esoteric arts. The Masons followed a similar path and have often been associated with controversy and conspiracy theories.

Another notable group during this time were the Rosicrucians, who believed in a secret brotherhood working for the betterment of humanity. This concept of clandestine groups has endured for centuries.

Moving into the Post-Enlightenment era, we encounter Franz Anton Mesmer, a German physician. Mesmer introduced the concept of “animal magnetism,” a healing practice that involved a universal life force connecting all living beings. Similar ideas can be found in various esoteric traditions throughout history. From Radin, we read the following8:

Mesmer’s idea was similar to Paracelsus’s “cosmic fluid” or archaeus, the yogic concept of prana, the Chinese chi or qi, the Lakota tribe’s wakan, Greek philosopher Pythagoras’s pneuma, Austrian psychotherapists Wilhelm Reich’s orgone, and so on. The concepts of a living or “vital force” permeates the esoteric traditions.

Franz Mesmer’s fluid and healing practices had practical applications, making him immensely popular. This led to an investigation by the French Academy of Sciences, chaired by Benjamin Franklin, in 1784. Although no evidence for Mesmer’s fluid was found, the medical effects were real. The reason for those medical effects? The result of the patients’ expectations. Essentially the patients expected to be healed, and indeed they were. These effects are now what we call the “placebo effect.”

According to author Phoebe Friesen, we read the following9:

…the imagination that replaced Mesmer’s fluid has not been lost within this system. ‘Under the label of the “placebo effect”, the curing power of trust, hope and “faith healing” are today systematically set out in the protocols that determine the elevation of a chemical formula to the status of a medicine’ (Stengers, 2013, p. 15). The role of the placebo effect in these protocols is that of providing a threshold. By comparing each intervention with a placebo control, designed to mimic the active intervention in every way except with regards to the ‘active ingredient’ (e.g. a placebo surgery may involve anesthetic and an incision, a placebo pill may involve side effects), outperforming the placebo effect is the minimum requirement for any intervention within EBM [Evidence Based Medicine]. In this way, the imagination provides a baseline that new treatments ought to surpass in order to enter the ranks of evidence based medicine, paving the way to regulatory approval and coverage by payers.

Placebos are used as a benchmark in clinical trials, allowing the effectiveness of new treatments to be measured against the power of imagination. In order to gain approval and coverage, new drugs must outperform this placebo threshold. Essentially new drugs must outperform the power of trust, hope, and faith healing to prove effective.

The placebo effect serves as a crucial standard for new treatments, acting as a magical gateway into evidence-based medicine. The irony is that we attribute the term “mesmerizing” to Franz Anton Mesmer, a pioneer in this phenomenon.

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This is an excerpt from my book: An Unorthodox Truth. It’s a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

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