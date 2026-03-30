Omens on the Path

My wife and I just celebrated our seven-year anniversary.

The fact that it’s the number 7, known as the perfect number, makes all the difference.

Seven years of ups and downs, good and bad, fights and love — all rolled up in one, but, thankfully, we’re so happy to be here, so happy to be blessed, and so happy with where this journey is going.

When two or more people, with clear intention, put something out forth into the universe, the universe is sure to respond.

And boy did it ever — with what I am potentially calling the most craziest, synchronistic weekend of my life ever! Like, really, ever.

So much crazy that I just released a podcast detailing the events in my Esoteric Wisdom Section, so please check it out.

If you get a chance to listen to it, you’ll see how all the synchronicities begin to take place, and what I realized this weekend is that if you are on the right path, synchronicities should light up your path.

They’re like the omens that tell you you’re headed in the right direction.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why synchronicities are not rare anomalies — they are the natural byproduct of living with intentionality, and what that looks like in real life

How the aether works as a dynamic, responsive fabric of reality — and why kingdoms, corporations, and rulers have spent centuries making sure you never understood the power you hold within it

Why magic and miracles are real, repeatable, and verifiable — and how an accurate view of reality is the prerequisite for experiencing them

The hidden history of how scientism stripped the spiritual dimension from electromagnetic theory — and what that erasure has cost humanity

Why your spirit literally grows when you understand the true nature of the earthly plane we live on — and how that single realization unravels every other deception

When the Universe Speaks Back

I’ve come to realize, more and more, that synchronicities are part of life, are part of reality, are a part of nature — and when you speak into the aether, it does speak back.

This is powerful here — and this is why I make the argument that this aspect of nature, an incredibly malleable, dynamic, and fluid fabric of reality, is so powerful that kingdoms and rulers and corporations make sure that you never understand this power that you have. This power of faith that can move mustard seeds — that is something that the masses can never handle.

From religion to science, history, and more, as I state in my article, Lies Not Discussed Within The Truth Community, the prize is to own the perspective of reality, and if I give you a material view of the world, the masses play around in materiality — when it’s a false and inaccurate view of reality. This is why I spend so much time discussing the metaphysical, because, like any true science, when you apply the methods of the discipline, you obtain repeatable, verifiable results.

Magic is real, miracles are real, and they happen every single day — only if we’re aware of them, can tap into them, and go with the flow of life.

As you can see, I’ve written a plethora of articles on this piece, so I encourage you to check them out. I’ve come to realize, when you have an accurate view of reality, reality molds itself to lead you on this journey of exploration — which is why you need to ensure you truly understand the majestic reality we live in, e.g., we live on an earthly plane not a spinning planet and how that ties into your relationship with this divine Creator that’s created this reality for us to live in breathe in.

Your spirit grows; therefore, your power grows.

Takeaways

Synchronicities are not coincidences — they are nature’s confirmation that you are on the right path

The aether is real, responsive, and deliberately hidden from the masses because of the power it represents

A material view of reality is a cage; a metaphysical view is liberation

Magic and miracles are repeatable and verifiable — they require awareness, not luck

Your spiritual growth directly expands your power and your relationship with creation

Next Action Items

Listen to the podcast episode in the Esoteric Wisdom Section detailing the synchronistic weekend

Journal your synchronicities — start noticing and documenting them; awareness is the first step

Read Lies Not Discussed Within The Truth Community for the full framework on how perspective is weaponized

Explore the linked articles on aether, magic, miracles, and flat earth to build a more accurate model of reality

Speak into the aether with intention — set a clear, conscious intention and observe what responds

I ask you to join me on this journey of making your life one of true adventure. Below is more information on the articles and podcast mentioned above.

If any questions or comments, please do not hesitate to ask. As always, thank you for your time and attention, and have a great rest of your day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Referenced Articles

Synchro-Fuckin-Istic! My wife and I’s seventh anniversary turned into something I couldn’t have scripted if I tried. A movie called Date Night set the tone for the entire evening — and without any planning, our night mirrored it almost beat for beat. Then Sunday brunch became a three-leg parlay with 25% odds at best. All three hit. This podcast breaks down every synchronistic moment from that weekend and what it revealed about what happens when you move through life with joy, intention, and an accurate view of reality.

Speaking to the Aether — And It Speaks Back After three years of daily journaling, spoken intention, and consistent showing up — I took a hard look back at everything from 2022 to 2025. What I found was staggering. Goals set loosely, even unconsciously, had moved. Things I’d spoken into the aether had materialized. This podcast explores what that three-year observation actually reveals about the nature of the aetheric field — and why daily ritual is not separate from your results. It is the mechanism producing them.

How Scientism Erased the Aether Maxwell built the foundation for all of modern electromagnetism — Wi-Fi, radio waves, cell phones — on the explicit assumption that the aether exists. Then Einstein came along, stripped the spiritual dimension out of Maxwell’s physics, handed us the bare bones to build technology, and told us the aether was a myth. This article breaks down exactly how that inversion happened, why it matters, and what it means that your thoughts and your heart operate on the same electromagnetic spectrum they don’t want you thinking about.

The Reality of Magic This is the chapter from An Unorthodox Truth that reframes everything. Drawing from Carl Jung, Dean Radin’s decades of controlled experiments, and the government’s own classified psychic espionage program, this piece makes the case — with evidence — that magic is not wishful thinking. It is a natural aspect of reality that has been deliberately hidden because a population that understands it is a population that understands its own power.

Why You Need to Journal Your Miracles What do luck, miracles, and synchronicity have in common? They’re all the same force operating under different names. And the placebo effect — that phenomenon mainstream science can’t explain away — is the hard data proving that mind over matter is real. This podcast dives into why you need to start documenting every instance of this force in your life, and how tracking it is the first step to calling it forward intentionally.

Magic, Magic Everywhere Magic is not confined to occult circles or dusty grimoires. It is the operating system of reality itself — and every empire, corporation, religion, and algorithm has always known this. From the Moors’ sacred geometry to John Dee birthing the British Empire through occult practice to modern advertising using the exact same techniques, this article traces the full history of how consciousness has been shaped — and what it means to finally reclaim sovereignty over your own awareness.

The Revelation That Literally Changes Everything I rejected flat earth immediately when I first heard it. Then I examined the physics. Then I examined the historical record of how the globe model was constructed. What I found shattered my entire framework — and rebuilt it into something far more expansive. When you understand that we live on a level earthly plane, with the spiritual realm literally above us as described by ancient traditions, your spirit grows. And once you see the depths they went to to hide that truth, you begin to see every other deception clearly.

Experience Creation Strip away your job title, your relationships, your societal roles — and there is an individual at the very core. That essence, that soul, is who you actually are. And once you know that, one question remains: what are you here to do? After years of reflection across religion, philosophy, and metaphysics, the answer I keep arriving at is simple: experience creation — in all its complexity, beauty, and challenge. This episode breaks down what that means practically, and why understanding it changes how you move through every single day.

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