Laughing with the Gods

“Man plans, and God laughs” — is a Yiddish proverb, often transliterated as Der mensh trakht, un Got lakht. It suggests that life is unpredictable, and despite human effort to plan, unexpected events—disappointing or exhilarating—can override those plans, making our efforts seem small.

Earlier this week, after learning about the Trickster energy in creation and coming to terms with the fact that I may have plans, but life — oftentimes — doesn’t go as planned, I’ve learned how tremendously I can control myself from getting angry when life gives me lemons.

“Man plans and the Gods laugh” is a universal truth, reflected in African mythology, but also in Jewish literature as well, showing the importance of this natural law: we may have the best intentions, but life can and often times does throw curveballs. The key is to understand that these curveballs are part of creation, and it’s up to us to continue to navigate forward — with those curveballs.

This perspective, especially when you understand the information your feelings are telling you as well — feelings as the highest form of intelligence in your body — you’re able to see things much clearer. You’re able to identify why you’re mad, sad; you can take that information, evaluate it, and go on from there.

Man plans and the Gods laugh is a Jewish proverb with monumental impact, showing to the positive that the Jewish culture can have on humanity.

In This Article, You’ll Learn...

Why the most powerful response to life’s curveballs is much older and more dangerous to the system

The distinction inside one ancient phrase that separates people who build wealth versus people who collect knowledge and never use

Why the word “freedom” itself is a trap

How the same esoteric knowledge used to concentrate wealth at the top is available to you right now

Why fortune truly does favor the bold

The Jewish Engagement

Yesterday was the most comments I’ve had recently, and the topic of “Do the Jews Run the World” is one that millions of Americans are asking — yet no major voices are talking about it, well, because the Jewish-run conglomerations ensure that this doesn’t get discussed.

This is the visible yet invisible power structure that everyone can see, but due to the same magic of The Emperor’s Naked Clothes, no one chooses to say anything. Only those with a child-like courage and enthusiasm dare call out, “The Emperor has no clothes!”

One of the distinctions that was made clear in yesterday’s article was that: when we talk about the Jewish culture, even though they are incredibly small, the unit that we’re referring to is even more small — thus highlighting the immense amount of concentrated power in one group. Thank you to Arthur for calling this out.

The unit that we are referring to goes by many terms to describe them, such as: “Zio-Nazis” or “ZIM ( the zio-satanic imperialist mafia)” — or as I call them, the EAZF. Not all Jews are Zio-Nazi, ZIM, or EAZF, but what we can see is that all Zio-Nazi, ZIM, or EAZF hide behind the cloak of being “Jewish” — thus making their identity extremely hard to identify.

But, “by their actions, you will know them,” and indeed we do, and we call them out daily.

One of the areas I want to focus on today is on the positive aspects of the culture.

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The Beauty of Good and Bad

To really grasp what I’m about to write, first we need to understand the dual nature of the world. If you read my older work on the Kyballion — an ancient text to understand the universal laws of the world — we come to understand that there are poles and extremes to everything.

Hot and Cold are the same energy, just on different ends of the poles. So too is “good vs bad.” A cell phone can be good as it can be effective, but also bad as it can be addictive, and I use that example when discussing the “Apple” here. In one story, the apple is what leads to sin; in others, it is what leads to awareness.

By its fruits you will know it.

Recently, I’ve been thinking a lot about this Jewish Century by Paul, and the following phrase is what has resonated with me dearly:

“It is about pursuing wealth for the sake of learning, learning for the sake of wealth, and both wealth and learning for their own sake.”

This phrase has stuck with me because it appears to have a universal truth to it: learning should be for the sake of wealth, and wealth should be for the sake of learning.

This is right! Learning should be for the use of application, and that application should be beneficial to one’s life, in terms of wealth.

As I thought more about it, the questions become, well, why don’t we learn for wealth application, instead of memorizing “useless” facts — like Jeopardy or so?

A Mindset Shift Needs to Occur

As I thought more on this, I realized that as a whole, this “freedom” circle doesn’t talk enough about “being rich” or “wealthy.” It may be due to the notion of “the love of money is the root of evil” or seeing “wealth as material,” which I would argue is incorrect.

Wealth is autonomy — not freedom — and the difference is huge. Freedom requires us to be “granted” freedom, whereas “liberty” and “autonomy” are divine rights that we have as human beings on this earthly plane. Wealth is a representation of that.

Wealth and Autonomy Franklin O'Kanu · Jan 31 In my experience with project management, quality certifications, and working with large organizations, one of the biggest lessons that’s taught is: the best solutions always come from the ground up. Read full story

I’ve written extensively on Wealth and Autonomy, and you can read that in my post here, but I’ve also written how this elite group of “capitalist” — known to have connections to the EAZF — have used deep esoteric knowledge to obtain “wealth” for themselves and ensure that we don’t have the mindset or ability to do so. My older work on “The Occult Roots of Elite Wealth Accumulation” and “The Secret of the Secret” explains these concepts in more detail.

The takeaway that has recently occurred, as I go through my day, is, “How am I using this knowledge that I’ve gained?” Is it simply to take up space within my neural network, or does it have applicability to further my wealth and autonomy? This phrase, learning for the sake of wealth, is a fascinating insight and one that — even though it can be seen in a negative light — has tremendous positive value.

Think and Grow Rich

Due to the recent reign of tyranny, we gravitate towards “freedom,” asking our rulers to grant these to us. This, I would argue, is the wrong mindset and is part of the grand trick.

Every human is born as a divine child of the Creator and has autonomy and liberty over their daily actions. The grand trick is that we are born in a time of great evil, where the Kali Yuga reigns supreme, but we can still display autonomy and liberty to move ourselves towards wealth — true wealth, defined by ourselves — not the material vision given to us.

By escaping the traps of society — specifically learning to work with or against them — we chart our course on this great journey. In my work on the “banks,” I show how riverbanks do have a function, to control the “current.” You can then see how banks control the “currency” of a population. But when the law of the land gets replaced with the law of the sea by the merchants, we must be mindful of this, so we can see how our currency now flows. Learning for the sake of wealth — or else we will get taken advantage of, as we have.

This is the world that we find ourselves in, and this is why I write about understanding this system so we can escape it. This is also the trickster energy at work, providing us with the source of innovation when our backs are against the wall. Examples of such work include how I got exempt from the covid shot and how I eliminated my taxes. Again, learning for the sake of wealth.

To close here, the idea of Jews being God’s chosen people, and because of that they have this immense success around the world is propaganda as old as time. It was started under the guise of Zionism when Lord Rothschild wanted a land for his self-constructed cult to grow. Due to the immense power banking has had, this work has been greatly accomplished. Not only the Zionist land of Israel, but the Rothschilds also impacted medicine, giving us our parasitology view of the world: treating our body as negative that needs to be reworked.

But in the time of the Yuga, all one needs to do is call upon the name of the Lord, and one shall be saved — showing that all one needs to do is be aware of what’s occurring and move along the right path.

That right path is the tricky part. But this is a life journey, so we will learn and grow as we proceed. And these two truths have provided me with much clarity recently:

Man plans and the Gods laugh: trials and tribulations will come. Don’t get angry. It almost helps to laugh back. Feel your feelings, but then decide what’s the best course of action here, and

Learning for the sake of wealth and Wealth for the sake of learning: We need to stop “learning” for random sake. This is akin to a drug — watching cat videos with no applicability. Wealth and riches are ours, but we must navigate the tricks to get them.

Fortune favors the bold. This tells us that fortune is out there. But only those with boldness can attain it.

This is where we find ourselves in time. Anansi’s Jar of Wisdom has crashed on the earth, and we may have been late to the party, but we’re here now, and we can pick up some wisdom for ourselves.

This is a limitless world given to us — and with the advent of technology — we can learn to chart a course for greatness, or technology will trap us down, begin for freedom.

It’s time that we navigate our path to greatness.

Takeaways

Your feelings are intelligence — don’t suppress them, decode them, then act

The freedom vs. autonomy distinction determines whether you see yourself as someone waiting to be granted rights or someone who was born with them

Knowledge hoarded without application is intellectual consumption — run the “learning for the sake of wealth” filter on everything you study

The trickster energy in life isn’t your enemy; understood correctly, it becomes the pressure that generates your best moves

The concentration of power we’re examining is small and specific — don’t confuse the unit with the whole

Next Action Items

Run an audit on your current reading/learning habits: what in the last 90 days has produced a tangible outcome in your life? What was just consumption?

Read Wealth and Autonomy (linked in the piece) if you haven’t already — that distinction will reframe how you think about your daily decisions

Revisit The Occult Roots of Elite Wealth Accumulation and The Secret of the Secret at Unorthodoxy to understand the esoteric mechanics behind the wealth gap

Next time life throws a curveball this week, practice the sequence: feel it fully → extract the information → decide the next move

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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