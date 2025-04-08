“Reports of the mere fear of terrorism, or a single incident could immediately send thousands of people to the hospital with clinical symptoms and with no exposure to any chemical or pathogen — only the idea of one.”

— Department of Homeland Security, 2006

Photo by Irwan on Unsplash

Here we go again.

Another death has been attributed to Measles.

What should come as no surprise is that—once again—we do not know the cause of death. Similarly to the first attributed death to measles.

And actually, we see that this second death mirrors the events of the first.

This second death is attributed to “measles pulmonary failure.”

I thought this term was rather interesting so I asked Chat about it. According to ChatGPT:

“You’re correct in observing that the term “measles pulmonary failure” is not widely recognized in medical literature. Historically, severe respiratory complications from measles have been described using terms like “measles pneumonia” or “acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) secondary to measles.” The recent usage of “measles pulmonary failure” in reports about the Texas outbreak appears to be a more descriptive way to convey that the measles infection led directly to fatal lung failure.”

More descriptive, huh? You don’t say?

Now, why would you want to be more gruesome here?

Not to drive fear or pandemonium, huh?

Ladies and gentlemen, what we have here is spiritual warfare, and if we’re not careful, our “journalism” will take us down the wrong path.

Let’s dive deep, shall we?

As I mentioned in my latest article, I plan on diving into the existence of viruses.

If you’ve been following my work, you’ll know I’ve vehemently stated that viruses—as diseases causing entities— do not exist, and we need to understand this concept before more scandemics are unleashed.

Here I write how Fauci fooled the world twice with “viruses”—from HIV to COVID.

I have more to write on this topic, so that is in the works. But today, I want to talk about the spiritual warfare that can manifest as physical illness.

In my article “Lies Not Discussed in the Truth Community,” I discuss virology and other lies. I reference

’s article

, which further explains the fraud of virology.

What’s more impactful is the document he references from the Department of Homeland Security—from 2006. The document discusses how mass psychogenic illness (MPI)—also known as mass hysteria—can occur in the context of fear over terrorism, especially chemical, biological, or radiological attacks.

(U// FOUO ) Stands for: “Use: For Official Use Only.” This was not a classified document but rather a high-level government memo.

From Eric’s article, we read the following:

Let’s let that marinate for a second.

When Disease Becomes a Psychological Weapon

Now, the difference between this measles scenario and that study is that in the study, we were dealing with terrorism or the military. Here, we’re dealing with an outbreak. However, there are still similarities.

For one, with the same coverage, an outbreak can be treated as a military or terrorist attack, triggering the same response.

Two, the unsuspected and unknown “spread” of such a disease would trigger fear and panic—what is exactly needed for an MPI.

Three, you then have the worst cases being “escalated,” and what we see if medical interventions are being used that may have a high cause of death.

One thing I find interesting is that measles can lead to secondary bacterial pneumonia. However, we may see physicians treating the pneumonia with antivirals rather than antibiotics.

This course of treatment can come from the perception that since this is measles pneumonia, its origin must be viral in nature, so the wrong antibiotic is chosen.

The bacterial pneumonia then spreads to the point where medical interventions are needed, such as ventilators, ultimately killing the individual.

This is not death from the disease—this is death by medical standards.

Ventilators were shown to kill patients during COVID. An estimated 88% of patients who were put on ventilators died.

No virus killed those patients, ventilators did.

Medical interventions did.

John Hopkins reports that medical interventions in the form of drugs are the third-leading cause of death in America.

“Fear and uncertainty are still the core triggers of MPI. If media coverage emphasizes contagion, death, or lack of control, the population’s anxiety can spike. People may begin experiencing real symptoms (rashes, fevers, breathing issues) just from fear, even without exposure — especially in children or the immunocompromised.”

Closing Thoughts

This second death follows the same pattern as the first. With the term pulmonary failure involved, what we’re seeing is that there’s a high chance a ventilator was used.

Unfortunately, due to the phenomenon of MIP, more individuals may present themselves with “measles.” Some may ask for a vaccination— further increasing their chances of harm.

This reality is the nature of our world; if one is not aware, they can become casualties of this spiritual warfare.

Democide and Menticide are real-world phenomena, and the sooner we educate ourselves on them, the sooner we can liberate ourselves from them.

That’s why it is important to know the truth. The truth, built on facts and actual science, is what will set us free. The truth is that there is no evidence to support that entities like viruses cause diseases. No evidence—ever.

For more information, check out Jamie Andrews . He has plenty of studies trying to find such a unicorn.

To close, we no longer need to fall for the goddess Media’s tricks—and those at the journalistic entities that worship her.

We must stay focused on the truth, grounded in our convictions, and continually build better lives for ourselves and our future.

This call is our great duty, and with love and truth as our weapons, we are sure to win.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

