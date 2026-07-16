Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Denise's avatar
Denise
2h

Every human being needs to read this article. Thank you for sharing.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

A/i is nothing more than the road to Hell. I refuse to use it or accept that it is the next greatest thing on the planet. It is not. When you want to get into the gaps between thoughts, communicate with your true creative self, will A/i be there to provide the answers?

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