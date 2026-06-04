One of the greatest abilities that we’ve lost in modern times, compared to earlier humans, is the ability to do nothing.

In my current exploration of the topic of work, I laid the foundation for where we currently are in humanity and why things are so hard compared to how earlier humans lived and how we are supposed to live.

To bring everyone up to speed, in my piece on We’ve Been Living Wrong For 10,000 Years, I show how our modern way of living is very new — and we are the guinea pigs. I’ve covered this in my article on how our modern society is based on rat studies, with the critical takeaway being: give people just enough to survive, and they won’t revolt.

This has been the recent course of human history, and for us — those “people” — the “functioning” and toil that modern society “gives us” have detrimental effects. I argue that this is not how humans were meant to live, and, in order to know how we should live, we need to go back to the earliest records of humanity.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why the ability to do nothing may be one of the most powerful—and most stolen—tools in human history

How the last 5% of our existence quietly rewired what it means to be human

The real reason the 99% work, and who engineered it that way

What the earliest, strongest humans did with the 90% of their week that wasn’t spent working

Why mental illness may be the body’s way of feeling a cage it can’t see

How We Got Here

In that same piece, I detail how the earliest humans, up to 300,000 years ago — the hunter-gatherers lived. They worked to eat, to survive, to build foundations, but once they were done with that work, they were done with work.

These humans lived longer, told stories, and, biologically speaking, this is how humanity was meant to live. It wasn’t until modern agriculture came on the scene that the human condition began to deteriorate.

Archaeological records show us that once agriculture came on the scene, the human condition began to decline. First to go was health: as humans stopped moving, hunting, gathering, and traveling the world. As soon as humanity became localized and began eating grains, the body began to break down. Agricultural humans became shorter, living fewer years, and this is where we also have the beginning of modern society.

This is where humanity begins to understand the world — which is amazing by the way — as this is where we have the birth of religions, sciences, and more; but we also have the rise of empires and tyranny as well.

This is the grand journey, you take the good with the bad.

You have to understand this perspective because you have to understand that the human body is as old as 300,000 years, and if we were to look at this from a percentage lens, for the last 5% of that timeframe, we’ve diverged strongly from the original condition.

We’ve gotten some great benefits, but overall, we show signs of deterioration.

Agriculture and Forward

The last 5% encompasses the last 10,000 years, where agriculture first came to be, and if we were to focus on the last 1% of that 5%, we come down to the last 1,000 years. This is a microcosm of the human story, but this is where we find ourselves.

In the last 1,000 years, we’ve seen the rise and fall of the most recent empire, the Roman Empire, which led to Europe, specifically Britain, which then took over the entire world, and recently — just recently, in the last 200 years — our modern society was built. The human body that roamed the Earth for 300,000 years has now been “enriched” in what is now called society for the 200 years of its 300,00 year history. Is it any wonder that when we look around, we see that modern society is failing? Again, this time — the last two hundred years — is the case study of rats in society, and we are those guinea pigs.

But fortunately, one of the great advantages and benefits that came from the agricultural era was the ability to reason, to plan, to study, to know Nature and the world around us. And even though, unfortunately, that has been used to a great detriment in enslaving humanity — see my work on the force that captures humanity known as the deadening — thanks to the ability of reasoning, logic, and wisdom, we can study concepts known as problems and look to solve them.

And one of the greatest problems that we need to solve is the fact that we’ve lost the ability to leisure.