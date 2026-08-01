Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
1h

I know we are lied to about who and what we are, WHERE we are. It is all so beautiful tho I have only gut feelings on that.

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OneXist@gmail.com's avatar
OneXist@gmail.com
3h

You forgot to mention the First Nations of the Americas when you wrote “ One thousand years ago, cultures across the world …”

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