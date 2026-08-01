The Celtic Druid and the Ifa Practioner

Albert Einstein is the modern Anthony Fauci. Two men who negatively impacted the trajectory of humanity.

We all know about Fauci and his crimes against humanity — even though he’s also receiving a whole bunch of love as well; but the same could be said about Einstein.

Einstein is adored in the “scientific” community; a pioneer of what science can do.

Well, what exactly did Einstein do?

If you were to actually look at what Einstein contributed, you’d see that it was substantially nothing. He wasn’t even the smartest man of his time — as he himself admitted: “Go ask Nikola Tesla.”

So why is there such an allure around Einstein?

Well, why was there an allure around Fauci?

When you understand how both individuals and their ideologies get propagated, then you have a greater understanding of the negative impact both played on humanity.

Fauci convinced the world of two pseudo-pandemics: HIV and COVID, which affected the world’s trajectory. Einstein did something far worse: he changed how humans see the world.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why Albert Einstein and Anthony Fauci are two sides of the same coin — men celebrated as heroes while quietly altering humanity’s trajectory

How the world understood the Divine one thousand years ago, before religion, colonialism, and pseudoscience severed our connection to it

The suppressed science of the aether — the spiritual medium connecting man to nature — and why Einstein needed it to disappear

How the shift from a magical world to a mechanistic one was engineered across religious, colonial, and scientific fronts

What it takes to remember the Divine and bring heaven back to earth

The World Before Modernization

It all goes back roughly one thousand years ago. Just how was the world before things dramatically changed in motion?

For one, we can look at two separate areas in the world and see how they were organized in their way of life. To see how the world was before modernization, we’ll examine the early Africans and the Celts.

From the African perspective, I’ve written much about this. In my work on The Black Man’s Guide To Reality, I discuss how the African had no formal concept of “God” but rather “The Divine.” This ‘Divine’ was everywhere and anywhere, seen in the rocks, the streams, nature, and in all of humanity.

So too were the ancient Celts known as Druids. From Paul Cudenec’s work, we read about how they too lacked the formal understanding of “God” in the modern sense, but had a deep reverence for Nature, the animals, and the things of the Divine.

This perspective on spirituality by both the African and the Celtic grounded the individual in the fact that the Divine was everywhere; we are its creations, and we have the utmost pleasure, power, and responsibility to work with creation. Our sole responsibility is to leave the world in a better place than we found it.

Our sole responsibility is to leave the world in a better place than we found it.

This cosmic worldview was the view that reigned supreme one thousand years ago — not just in these two areas, but all around the world.

It wasn’t until the world conquest of the Roman Empire and then the British that our view became upside down.

The Trojan Horse

As Jaime Jessop eloquently said in her comment, once the Church came about, God got moved “up there,” and the Earth and his creations became negated.

This now gave man the perspective that he could do to the Earth as he pleased — instead of working with the Earth. This mindset was the beginning and set the stage for the mechanization of the world to commence.

From modern religion, we get the earliest forms of science. Instead of understanding nature through the reigning perspective of the Divine here and everywhere, early scientists proposed a new approach: understanding Nature without the Divine. This perspective occurred roughly 500 years ago and has still left detrimental effects.

Understanding Nature without the Divine is akin to understanding a device without its working parts. If you do not know how the creation was built, you’re left to come up with your own theories and conclusions— and that’s precisely what occurred. Modern science was born which produced some amazing feats; but it also further damaged the prevailing worldview with its “signs and wonders.”

For example, theories are propagated under this idea of science that have no bearing in nature. Gravity proposed by Newton is null and void when one considers density, but under this new way of seeing the world, gravity reigns supreme.

From gravity, we see other pseudoscientific work arise to tell humanity what reality and this world is. Since God is “up there somewhere”, the more lies and deceit that occur.

Following gravity, we then have a proposal that the Earth revolves around the Sun — one that fundamentally shifts humans’ relation to the Creator. As Jung famously said and as quoted in my book, how much better was ancestral man when he knew his place in the stars, and God was right above him.

“How totally different did the world appear to medieval man! For him the earth was eternally fixed and at rest in the centre of the universe…Men were all children of God under the loving care of the Most High, who prepared them for eternal blessedness; and all knew exactly what they should do and how they should conduct themselves in order to rise from a corruptible world to an incorruptible and joyous existence. Such a life no longer seems real to us, even in our dreams.” (Carl Jung, The Spiritual Problem of Modern Man)

From understanding the Divine as being throughout Nature, to knowing and understanding Nature without the Divine — and propagating pseudoscientific theories — a new perspective was being given to humanity: one that differed greatly from before.

Humanity no longer lived in a magical world. It lived in a mechanistic one.

The Great Coverup

In the 1800s, the work of Michelson and Morley proved two things: 1) the Earth does not move; it’s stationary, and is the center of the Universe, and 2) there’s an invisible medium through which all things interact.

This medium was known as the aether. This medium is the great connector that all of history has described for millennia: aether, qi, spirit, electricity, electromagnetic frequencies, etc.

This is the aether that Tesla tapped into. This is the aether that Wi-Fi is based on. This is the medium that we interact with every day that connects us to nature.

This is the medium that Albert Einstein states does not exist.

With Einstein’s theory of relativity, the connection between spirit and nature was severed. With no respect for or connection to the natural world, modern man has grown more and more mechanical. In addition, instead of thinking of Earth as the center of Creation, man now thinks the Earth is just another planet — in a sea of planets in a galaxy far, far away.

This fundamentally changed how man, a spiritual man, a natural man, let go of the things of the Divine and now functions in modern-day society. From this perspective, the Industrial Revolution took hold. From this, technology increased and became more frequently relied on. As the years progressed, humanity relied more on its synthetic creations than those of the creator, further severing the connection to nature.

And now, in our modern day, we have the ultimate culmination of a mechanistic world: Artificial Intelligence — to the point to where modern man, who used to walk and talk with the Divine in Nature, now asks the AI to tell it what it should do today.

Man does not think of the mysticism and the magic of this world anymore. Only the data and the algorithms matter.

Where We Find Ourselves

As a society, we don’t see the mysticism in our world anymore.

Thanks to Albert Einstein and others before and after him, our modern world is fixed, and everything happens due to some underlying causes. Therefore, miracles and things of the sort don’t matter and, quite frankly, don’t exist.

And truth be told, from an occultic - metaphysically hidden — perspective, many of the souls of humanity are trapped in a technocratic financial system that starves their spirits.

Truth be told, this is where we are in history. This shift happened on multiple fronts: from the religious: disconnecting God from Earth and placing him in heaven; to colonialism: ensuring that no other spirituality that places God on Earth and in nature, Ifa, Druid, exists; to the genocide and elimination of generations; to the creation of a pseudoscience that offered a prevailing truth of the world.

With one of the greatest recognized names of the world, Einstein, ultimately shutting down the world to the possibility of an aether — the spiritual medium connecting man to nature.

It works, and they use it all the time. In the analysis titled Brave New World of 1984, Huxley boasts about animal magnetism and its effects. The placebo is used right in front of our eyes. If they advertise and direct the energy of this medium, people will vote, wage war, rage, etc.

This is one way this work can be seen — this evil world of the deadening. Or there can be another way.

There can be those who realize the true nature in this world, those who realize the Divine in the world and their fellow man. By choosing to understand the world that we live in, choosing to walk with the Divine, slowly but surely we begin to bring heaven to earth, experiencing the magic that’s made for us to partake in, and leave the earth in a better shape for those who come behind us.

This is the great human journey. This is the magical world we live in.

We’ve just forgotten all about it.

Takeaways

Celebrated figures like Einstein and Fauci function less as individual geniuses and more as vehicles for ideologies that reshape how humanity sees itself.

One thousand years ago, cultures across the world — from the African to the Celtic Druid — understood the Divine as present everywhere in nature, grounding man in responsibility rather than domination.

The mechanization of the world was a staged process: religion moved God “up there,” colonialism erased earth-based spiritualities, and pseudoscience replaced the Divine with theory.

The aether — the connecting medium known across traditions as qi, spirit, and electromagnetic frequency — was written out of the story, and Einstein’s relativity was the instrument that severed spirit from nature.

Remembering the Divine in the world and in each other is the path back — the way we bring heaven to earth.

Next Action Items

Notice, today, one moment where you treat the world as purely mechanical — a transaction, a screen, a calculation — and consciously look for the Divine present within it instead.

Question one “settled” scientific truth you’ve never actually examined. Ask who benefits from you accepting it without inquiry.

Read or revisit A Black Man’s Guide To Reality to go deeper on the African understanding of the Divine referenced in this piece.

Practice leaving one small corner of your world in better shape than you found it — the sole responsibility our ancestors understood.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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