Monday morning. Twenty-one weeks left in 2025.

Another work week begins, and with it comes that familiar weight—not the weight of tasks ahead, but something deeper.

The sense that your days are happening to you rather than being shaped by you. That time is slipping through your fingers faster than you can grasp it.

This feeling has a source. And understanding that source changes everything.

Last week we explored phenomenal territory together, and today I want to distill that journey into three essential tidbits. Not because the insights were too complex, but because the most powerful truths deserve to be crystallized into daily practice.

The goal here is simple: to provide you with a lens through which to see the world as it actually operates—and the choices available to you every single day to make your time, attention, and power count.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the architecture of your liberation.

Number One: Every Time You Take In Information, You Give Out Attention

From my recent piece, “The $0 App That’s Stealing Your Most Valuable Asset,” comes this fundamental recognition: your attention is priceless. Attention functions as the currency of the universe—and corporations have built entire empires on this knowledge.

Society has been architected, quite deliberately, to capture your attention at every possible moment. The design is elegant in its ruthlessness:

Emails arrive precisely when you’re settling into deep work.

Notifications ping during moments of reflection.

Headlines scream for your mental energy when you’re trying to think your own thoughts.

Your devices aren’t neutral tools—they’re attention-harvesting machines, engineered by teams of neuroscientists and behavioral psychologists who understand your brain better than you do. Every notification sound, every red badge, every “urgent” subject line has been A/B tested across millions of users to maximize one thing: the capture of your consciousness.

Since most of us remain unaware of this systematic theft, we willingly hand over our most precious resource. We check our phones 2,600 times per day, not because we’re weak-willed, but because these systems have been designed to be irresistible.

By day’s end, we feel drained and fatigued—not from the work we’ve done, but from the constant micro-decisions and attention switches we’ve been unconsciously making.

Guard your attention with the ferocity of a warrior protecting sacred ground. Control what you choose to focus on today. Your attention may be priceless, but it’s also finite. Each day you get exactly 1,440 minutes of consciousness. Use them with intention.

Number Two: Make Time to Mind-Wander

My article “What Happens When Your Brain Has Nothing to Do” was a hit because it illuminated a devastating truth: your attention isn’t just being stolen externally—it’s being prevented from turning inward.

When your consciousness is constantly pulled toward external stimuli, it never gets the chance to reflect, synthesize, and forge the deeper connections that birth genuine insight. The magic happens in the spaces between thoughts, in the moments when your mind is free to roam the vast territories of your subconscious.

Miracles begin in the subconscious realm. This is where downloads of insight arrive—those sudden “aha!” moments that seem to come from nowhere but actually emerge from the deep work your mind does when it’s not being micromanaged by your conscious will.

Society has invested tremendous energy in ensuring you stay as distracted as possible, precisely because they understand what happens when you give your mind permission to wander. A wandering mind is a dangerous mind—dangerous to systems that require your compliance, your consumption, your unconscious participation in their agenda.

Take a shower without podcasts. Walk without earbuds. Stare at the ceiling without reaching for your phone. Whatever method resonates with you, you must create sacred space for mental wandering so your mind can build the connections necessary for true understanding.

Here’s a practical framework I use: the focused-wandering ratio. For every twenty-five minutes of deep, concentrated work, I give myself five minutes of complete mental freedom. Sixty minutes of focused effort earns ten minutes of walking or ceiling-staring. The mathematics of genius require both intense focus and spacious reflection.

Remember: your mind isn’t confined to your brain—it’s an etheric mental sphere that surrounds and interpenetrates your entire being. Give it the time and space to make connections based on the focused work you’ve invested. The insights that emerge will astound you.

Number Three: Greater Is the Power Within You Than In This World

I’ve just completed the next installment in my series “The Gods and The Humans,” and in exploring the mythic dimensions of ancient texts, we uncover a truth that changes everything: greater is the power within you than any force operating in this external world.

Consider this: approximately 60% of biblical narratives mirror myths found throughout other Middle Eastern cultures—but with distinctly Hebrew interpretations and emphasis.

The supernatural strength of Samson parallels the might of Hercules.

Noah’s flood echoes the deluge in the Epic of Gilgamesh.

Pattern after pattern reveals itself when we expand our lens beyond literal interpretation.

We’ve been conditioned to view these texts as historical documents, but when we approach them as myth—as symbolic containers for universal truths—their deeper teachings become accessible. One of the most profound lessons encoded in these stories is the recognition of your inherent power.

I once heard it expressed this way: the power within you is so immense that entire civilizations have been constructed to ensure you never fully access it. Think about that.

The complexity of modern distraction, the sophistication of attention-harvesting systems, the relentless pace of contemporary life—all of this exists because someone, somewhere, understands exactly how powerful you become when you’re fully aligned with your inner authority.

This is why you must guard your attention like a sacred flame. This is why intentionality with your time isn’t optional but actually revolutionary. Because once you set your mind to something with genuine conviction, once you apply what Jesus calls “faith the size of a mustard seed,” you discover you can indeed move mountains.

The power within you is real. It is raw, practical force. Your consciousness, when properly directed, becomes the primary tool for reshaping reality around your deepest values and highest vision.

Conclusion: The Architecture of Awakening

The work week has begun, and this year approaches its completion. Every second, every hour presents you with the opportunity to choose: will you allow your consciousness to be harvested by systems designed to keep you small, or will you reclaim your attention and wield it as the creative force it was meant to be?

Society will continue its relentless campaign to fragment your focus and scatter your power. This is simply the natural behavior of systems that require unconscious participation to maintain themselves. Your awareness disrupts their operation. Your intention threatens their control.

With awareness comes responsibility. With intention comes power.

The three tidbits we’ve explored today aren’t separate concepts but they’re interwoven aspects of a single truth: you are far more powerful than you’ve been led to believe, and that power expresses itself through the conscious, intentional direction of your attention toward what matters most.

As always, thank you for giving me your time and attention to read this piece. These insights barely scratch the surface of what becomes possible when you fully embrace your role as the conscious architect of your reality.

For deeper exploration of these themes, including practical frameworks for reclaiming your attention and accessing the power within, join me in the paid tier of Unorthodoxy, where we dive into the esoteric mechanics of consciousness transformation.

Have a remarkable day—and an extraordinary week.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Refer a friend

A Spiritual Guide

If you’re already aware about this world, but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee