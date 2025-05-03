My kid believes in dinosaurs.

And if you know anything about me—or have been following my work—you’ll know I vehemently don’t.

I wrote a book explaining how dinosaurs are one of the most fraudulent aspects of history.

But my son? He’s all in.

As a Nigerian, I never understood the whole dinosaur myth.

My formative years were in Nigeria—and there was nothing remotely close to dinosaurs in my childhood, so I never got into them.

That probably made it easier for me to recognize the fallacy later in life.

But my kid? Just being born in America made him infatuated with dinosaurs.

Everything he wears has dinosaurs on it.

For boys, the options are basically:

Dinosaurs Cars Gender Fluid Options

TV shows? Dinosaurs.

Books? Dinosaurs.

Barney? A dinosaur.

The kid is born into Dinotopia.

But why?

Why did we get here? How did we get here?

Well—follow the money.

Unorthodoxy is reader-supported. To support my work, become a paid subscriber.

In my book, I touched on the fallacies of dinosaurs and how they tie into the false materialistic worldview we’ve been handed.

But it wasn’t until recently that I connected it to something even bigger:

The financial incentive behind the myth.

The dinosaur story had to be embedded in culture—especially starting in the 1950s—because the oil industry needed a backstory, a bedrock to rest on (pun intended).

Oil wasn’t rare. It was everywhere—flowing freely beneath our feet.

But if you could convince the world that oil came from long-dead creatures, suddenly, it became sacred, scarce, and profitable.

One scientism myth served another. And both served the system.

Suddenly, oil wasn’t just abundant matter from deep within the Earth.

It was organic remains. Fossilized history. Limited supply.

🛢️ In my paying members article, The Greatest Con Ever: The Theft of Oil, I explore how we were bamboozled into believing oil was running out.

Inside, we explore:

How a quiet 1892 scientific reclassification allowed tycoons to frame oil as an “organic” substance (Louis Pasteur again)

How, from the 1950s to the ’70s, the CIA, Kissinger, and Middle Eastern alliances cemented the idea that oil was worth going to war over

How the dinosaur myth—pushed by Shell scientists—buried the Abiotic Oil Theory, extinguishing the idea that oil could be found almost anywhere on Earth

👉 Read the full breakdown here → (Exclusive for paid subscribers.)

Once I started connecting the dots, it all made sense.

This revelation isn’t just about oil.

It’s about how entire belief systems are engineered early—so that by the time we become adults, we’ve already bought into the illusion.

• “Scientism” gets planted early into children who become adults.

• And once bought into its false perspective, you buy into the idea of how this world operates—and all the fallacies that come with it.

Thankfully, this is the only myth my kid’s fallen for so far.

I tell my wife and friends, “I can’t wait to pop his bubble about T-Rex.”

But in a way, it’s beautiful—because he’ll learn young that the world is built on illusions. I can take that as a win.

For us, the adults? It’s time to see through the veil, too.

Oil is being phased out.

Climate is being positioned as the new global narrative.

But these shifts don’t happen over the years—they unfold over decades.

So, we have to keep exposing the truth.

Not just about climate hysteria but about the first great energy lie: oil.

Only when we understand the original con can we stop the next one from succeeding.

Thanks for the time and please enjoy the read.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Give a gift subscription

Refer a friend

Call To Action

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee

Notes and References