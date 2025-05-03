Unorthodoxy

CM Maccioli
3h

I didn't know where the word fossil came from to describe fuel. Thank you for that. Seems I'm gonna have to become a paid subscriber after all. Like minds, as they say. I read a lot and pick up gems. Some gems are so unbelievable, so shocking yet succinct in the orators words, that thru investigating and following the events and money surrounding these info gems comes, what I consider, the dawn that follows the darkness.

What solidifies these gems as truth and not fiction (actually there is no such thing as fiction) is that they are once and done. Dropped, erased, down the Internet hole, not to be seen again. That in itself is validation of truth spoken.

You've connected many dots Franklin. On my own, I am shocked when instances arise where I have done the same, no one believing me, then BINGO!! nailed it. It's a good feeling.

Tereza Coraggio
23m

Okay, here's the next psyops to drop from my eyes. I never know what the next level of conspiracy theory will be until I get there.

In my book I talk about fossil fuels but I've decided to leave in what I've changed my mind about. I think it's important to have a testimony to where I've been wrong, to remind myself that I will be wrong again. And the more times I've changed my mind (based on new facts and logic) the closer to understanding I am. Brag about being wrong!

