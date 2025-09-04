My Fellow Nigerian Brother - Dr. Joseph Ladapo

I’m sure you’ve all seen the breaking news from Florida yesterday. If you haven’t, there was a press conference by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on plans to end all vaccine mandates. (The italics are mine to draw emphasis on the statement.)

When the news broke, I didn’t watch it, but on my way back from the gym, I decided to listen to

’s breakdown of the announcement and commentary, which made me reflect more on it. I also saw

’s note this morning, so I had a couple of entry points on this topic.

Below are some of the thoughts I jotted down while listening to Peggy’s video, which you can watch here.

Initial Reaction: Fluff vs. Substance

My first initial thought as I listened to Ladapo’s announcement was that it had a lot of fluff. Listening from a perspective of, “okay, how is this going to work?” all I heard was a lot of emotional language, which I consider fluff.

Now I wholeheartedly agree with everything he said—100% of it all—but I would’ve loved to hear something more concrete as to how we’re going to do this. I’m hoping we’re not making an announcement too soon, only to have it not come to fruition because of insufficient support through legislation. As Sasha pointed out, I’d love to see what the final write-up looks like.

Nevertheless, even with all of the fluff and emotional language, I support wholeheartedly the morality in his statements.

I love how he mentioned “the experiment of life,” because as he accurately pointed out, those who oppose this will use rationale such as “we must vaccinate everyone to gain herd immunity.”

This is the experiment of life, and you can’t force someone to do anything because YOU’RE scared for your life.

Somehow, along the way, we’ve forgotten this.

It might be because of the forces against humanity, which I will be writing about here.

He mentions so eloquently,

“ if you want to move towards a better world, you can’t do it by enslaving people. ”

Again, wholeheartedly agree. This is the emotional phrasing I’m referring to—and lack of how we’ll do it—but I totally agree that for those who oppose it, enslavement via mandate is not the answer.

He also mentions “finding alternative ways” to move towards this better world. Again, something I completely support—as evidenced by this substack: finding alternate ways, even unorthodox ones, to build a better world.

Overall, I’m a supporter of the message and the move, but I want to see the verbiage and policies that will arise from this. Also, what timelines are we working with here? A year, two?

I’m also curious to see what RFK thinks. RFK, even though heralded as an anti-vaxxer, is very pro “safe vaccines” (even though there are none), so I’m curious about his thoughts.

Again, to close, I loved the message, but I’m holding my breath for the official legislation. In the real world, change, true change, always comes from a bottom-up approach, not the other way around, so I’m wary when change is being pushed from top down.

But hey, maybe the voice of the people have spoken. After all, Florida was one of the first to open during the pandemic.

Overall, interested to see how this plays out. If you’re interested in articles on how vaccines make children sicker—and all the work I’ve done on vaccines and brain damage, which we call autism—check out the articles below.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu.

