Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peggy Hall's avatar
Peggy Hall
11hEdited

Thank you for sharing my video, Franklin! I always appreciate your insights on these issues. I'll have a follow-up videos this evening highlighting some comments, your substack and also the strange alliance of CA, OR and WA to issue "vaccine (mis)information!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
Clark Coogan's avatar
Clark Coogan
12h

Thank you Franklin. Hopefully this is an important brick removed from the wall.

“We must vaccinate everyone to gain herd immunity” (i.e., is there no individual benefit?!). Understanding this statement must require some mental capability that I was born without.

Likewise: 1. Why are vaccine manufacturers immune from lawsuits if their products are safe? 2. Why are vaccine injury stories routinely censored? 3. Why are doctors financially rewarded for high vaccination rates? 4. Why are vaccine trials not using true placebos? ("Because administering placebos would be unethical." Really?!)

Best to us all

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture