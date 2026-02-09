Super Bowl or Superb Owl

Yesterday was the Super Bowl — or as it can also be called the Superb Owl — an event similar to the Roman Circuses.

The goal is to be in the world, but not off it, so whenever the Empire stages a great event, one should be aware of these. The chat was open for people to watch with me so we could observe what’s unfolding together.

A huge shout-out to Amaterasu Solar, Coach Berezoski Joe, and Greg Smith for chatting with me throughout the game. It was engaging to discuss topics in real-time with like-minded individuals. This was an example of community building, and I’d like to do more of this, especially for live events where we can discuss debates, political theater, or cultural spectacles as they unfold in real time.

The following are thoughts that occurred to me as I woke up this morning, so I wanted to share.

My overall thoughts on the event itself were that it was unimpressive. I’m a sports fan. I used to play sports, and I love the passion of sports. In the chat, Coach Joe, Greg, and I talked about the positives of sports. But when it comes to the extracurriculars surrounding the game—the ads and the halftime show—overall, it was thoroughly unimpressive.

If you noticed anything as well, I’d love to get your thoughts and insights as well.

Without further ado, let’s talk about Super Bowl 60 or the Superb Owl’s 60th performance.

In this article, you’ll learn...

Why the extracurriculars (ads, halftime show) have noticeably degraded in quality and creativity

The significance of AI advertisements appearing during major cultural events

How the Super Bowl can function as an energy harvesting event and modern distraction mechanism

How nostalgia and the longing for pre-pandemic normalcy dominated this year’s messaging

The positive lessons sports can teach us—and why we must reclaim those lessons from corporate hijacking

The Ads Have Lost Their Soul

I remember when I was younger, watching the Super Bowl, and the ads were actually creative. They were funny; they made you laugh. They were things that you talked about the next day. You saw genuine creativity in those commercials. But now it almost seems that even the corporations don’t care about the ads anymore. I was not impressed with the ads show.

My first thought was whether the increase in cost for ad space is actually driving quality advertisers away. I remember when it used to be $1M for a full minute. Then it became a million dollars for 30 seconds. Now? I saw something like three million dollars for a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl.

What was even more interesting was that I saw several ads repeated, which I thought was unique for a Super Bowl. The idea is that multiple companies should have all this ad space filled up. But apparently, they don’t. We even saw local ads play. There were definitely some eye-raising ads that we discussed in the chat, like the Ring “Find Your Door” app and the Hemsworth Alexa smart house ads. Those were maybe the most unsettling, but it is to be expected.

But overall, though, nothing truly alarming stood out.

One thing I was shocked by was that I didn’t hear anything about Nancy Guthrie on NBC, with NBC being the host network that Savannah works on. I had this on my radar that they were going to say something about her to draw controversy and ratings. But nothing happened, which was interesting to note.

The AI Wars Have Arrived

Diving deeper into the ads themselves, I did see several AI ads. I remember a couple of years back when crypto and Bitcoin really exploded on the scene, and they had ads in the Super Bowl. We’re seeing the exact same thing here with AI.

Claude had two ads that took direct shots at ChatGPT. There was one ChatGPT ad, and then there was an AI ad with Elon Musk. I use both Claude and ChatGPT.

I’ve stated this before, but I will say it again — AI is just the newest technology on the block, and big businesses are looking to roll this out. The more we’re familiar with the technology, the more aware we are of it.

One of the best comments I’ve heard on this topic is that, prior to machines, humans did all the manual labor. When individuals created tractors and industrial machines, those replaced a lot of manual jobs. What we are seeing now is LLMs coming for cognitive labor, and they’re growing rapidly.

We should definitely learn about this technology and experience it, but as I’ve also said, AI is nothing more than advanced computing. Let’s learn about it, yes. But you also have to be mindful that you can fall in love with it. It can’t think for you. And it does use tremendous resources.

One thing I noticed was that I didn’t see a lot of AI-generated ads. I remember when Coke had its AI-generated polar bear last year. This year, there may have been a couple of AI-generated spots, but they weren’t standing out. This proves that a lot of people are not actually using AI in that creative capacity yet. It’s making splashes, but it’s not the game-changer it’s being presented to be in advertising.

The Halftime Show: Hedonism and Confusion

The actual halftime show, which was hyped up significantly, again, was not impressive.

When I watch a halftime show, I don’t want to spend my time trying to figure out what’s going on. I just want to watch a good performance from what the Empire has to offer. From Kendrick Lamar last year to Bad Bunny this year, neither impressed me.

Leading up to the event, I had conversations with friends about Super Bowls past. I mentioned that the best halftime show I recall from my personal experience was in 2001: Ravens versus Giants. That show had Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, *NSYNC, I think Aerosmith as well. You had a plethora of musicians, which made for great musical performances.

I’ve noticed that ever since COVID, the NFL has gone to this single-performer format. It started with The Weeknd, then Usher, then Kendrick Lamar last year, and now Bad Bunny. You might have other people make brief appearances here and there, but this one-performer thing really dilutes the product.

The show was mediocre at best. It wasn’t a good musical performance. It was too much gyrating for a family event, and — for the first time — I think I saw two males gyrating on each other. All of these themes were during a family function event.

From my memory, I don’t think I’ve seen something provocative before, excluding Janet Jackson. Greg posted a video in the chat from a musician’s perspective that really captured how mediocre — and that’s being generous — the show was.

@joetalkshow Joe Pags on Instagram: "Here’s my honest assessment of that hal…

The Puerto Rico Question

From a conceptual perspective, it also made no sense. Puerto Rico itself is a territory of the United States, so isn’t it odd that a territory is so pro its captor? Why would one celebrate those who hold you captive?

And as I sat with it some more, I began to see a connection to the Epstein files. We have the Epstein files being released, and there are names in those Epstein files, but no one’s going to jail. Yet we celebrate and watch the Superb Owl put on this show. It’s the underlying ritual themes on display: have a good time, dance and gyrate, but taxes are still due, prices are still increasing, no one’s going to jail — but it’s a good time.

This is what I talk about when I discuss the comfort cage of the modern slave plantation in America. In principle, it’s the same plantation; the amenities have just gotten better.

Of Note: The Turning Point halftime show. I haven’t watched it yet, but I do want to watch it. The comments on the video above say it’s better than Bad Bunny’s performance. To split up the viewing audience and have millions watching competing halftime shows on both sides, I thought that was also interesting.

If There Were a Positive: The Game Itself

In the chat, we mentioned how sports are wonderful. It teaches you so many valuable skills: teamwork, perseverance, strategic thinking, and handling pressure. But in this world, greed and deception have hijacked something as positive as sports and made it into something to use and sell.

That’s what the Superb Owl is about: the Roman Circus as distraction.

I saw a video earlier in the day that describes this best. It talks about how this is an energy harvesting event. But then the speaker, Bill Cooper, says something profound: “There are people who know absolutely nothing about this world, but they know who plays third baseman for their team, and they think that’s a good thing.”

“There are people who know absolutely nothing about this world, but they know who plays third baseman for their team, and they think that’s a good thing.”

@cultivateelevate2 Cultivate Elevate on Instagram: "World fair? Superbowl? Energy …

This is where people are. This is the reality of the world we’re living in.

But this is also why we need to know about sports and these events — so we can have conversations with these individuals and help elevate their minds beyond the spectacle. This is why I write about the spectrum of sports — it’s good, but it also has negative dimensions that need to be acknowledged.

Overall, when an honest game is being played, it’s a beautiful thing. I always say sports at their best are incredibly instructive. Staying focused, working with momentum, learning to persevere, developing strategy, these are things that when we play sports, we experience in the game. But we should also apply these lessons in real life as well.

This is the point I make with my friends when I chat with them, especially friends who aren’t as aware as some of us. I tell them that Sports can teach us these great values, but imagine if we could get wins in our lives like we celebrate wins on the field.

This is a wonderful fuel that sports provide — but that we can use for ourselves. Whenever I write an article that’s really good, I get elevated, like I just made a great play. Whenever someone becomes a paid subscriber, it’s like I scored a touchdown. It means I made such an impact on someone that they decided to subscribe. That’s an amazing feeling. It’s the exact same elation these athletes feel, and that’s what we need to cultivate in our personal lives.

Personal Synchronicity

On a personal note, I actually appreciated the commentary from Chris Collinsworth, especially when it came to the MVP, running back Kenneth Walker III. The commentary focused on how Walker was a patient runner. They mentioned this over and over again due to his running style.

Synchronistically, this very week I learned a new, deeper meaning of the word patience that really applies to me, especially as an Aries. Patience, from an Ifa perspective, is literally about delaying gratification and resisting impulses. It’s a very spiritual lesson, and it ties into the Ifa conversation I had earlier in the day about complexities and impulse control.

FYI, I will be turning that podcast into an article for anyone who wants to read and absorb it more deeply.

The game itself was a defensive battle. Great plays by young athletes. I thought overall it was very positive from a pure sports perspective.

The 10-Year Pattern

One of the last things to callout that I noticed was that as I was watching the game, I kept noticing personal references to 10 years just throughout my day. Ironically, the last Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl was 12 years ago — the game when the Seahawks decided to throw instead of run at the goal line.

That was when I actually stopped watching sports seriously for a good eight to 10 years or so. This was also around my spiritual awakening. I realized the game is manufactured drama, a game within a game.

What’s interesting is that sometimes the country is rooting for one team, but the other team ends up winning. So all that collective energy is harvested, and the next day everyone’s energy is negative because the team everyone wanted to win didn’t win.

But what I also saw this week was an article by Lindsay discussing the Chinese year and how everything feels different from 10 years ago. Ten years ago, everything was more positive, more hopeful.

Here, on Unorthodoxy, I’ve reflected on how inflation and economic robbery have just surged and changed everything over these 10 years. From her comment to my comment to the Super Bowl experience, there’s this 10-year lookback happening.

The Nostalgia Epidemic

Throughout the game, a lot of commercials were very sentimental, and it’s because times have changed. We talked about this in the chat, and Coach Joe mentioned that there’s a desperate need to get back to what we remember from 10 years ago, when things felt more peaceful, more stable.

We remember life before the pandemic, before the world was torn apart. Before people could disagree — and still be friends.

There was so much nostalgia in this Super Bowl broadcast. You had two Backstreet Boys commercials. You had nostalgia commercials with Dunkin’ Donuts. It speaks to the fact that society is ready to go back, not just beyond the pandemic, but before the pandemic.

One of the things that existed before the pandemic was stronger relationships and community trust. I’m going to be talking much more about relationships and villages in upcoming articles. Back then, we trusted each other more. Times have changed drastically, but we have to return to that community within humanity. Because we desperately need communities as we write our own narratives in 2026.

Final Thoughts

Overall, this was an interesting spectacle to watch. It was moderately entertaining from a pure game perspective. I still want to watch the Turning Point halftime show to compare. But overall, I thought the event was okay. I didn’t see anything that dramatically stood out, but if you guys saw something I missed, please let me know in the comments below.

Again, thanks to everyone who joined us in the chat to watch together. That communal experience was truly valuable.

The Superb Owl game is over. We’re now in the seventh week of the Roman Calendar year. It’s Monday. Let’s make this a great and wonderful day.

Takeaways

The Super Bowl is an energy harvesting event—millions invest emotional energy into an outcome they can’t control, and that energy gets captured and redirected. The ads have degraded significantly—when three-million-dollar ad slots repeat or go to local advertisers, and creativity is replaced by surveillance tech (Ring, Alexa), we’re seeing decline in real time. AI is entering the cultural conversation—Claude and ChatGPT are now competing for mindshare through mass events. This signals AI will be the next thing society gets conditioned to accept. The 10-year nostalgia is real—society wants to go back to pre-pandemic life because the last decade has been marked by massive disruption. Sports still contain real wisdom—patience, perseverance, strategic thinking. These lessons are real when we separate them from the corporate circus.

Next Action Items

Pick one skill from sports to apply this week—patience like Kenneth Walker, strategic thinking, perseverance under pressure. Name it, practice it, track it. Calculate what you’re harvesting vs. what’s being harvested from you—how much time and emotional energy did you invest in events you can’t control this week? Redirect that energy toward goals where you can create actual wins. Write your own narrative—instead of consuming 3+ hours of someone else’s story, spend 30 minutes this week writing, creating, or building something that contributes to your own narrative.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Want to go deeper on what’s really affecting our physical health?

The Master Reference Guide — A comprehensive, fact-based resource on what’s actually in these vaccinations, what the data shows, and what’s been hidden from public view. Built for those who want the full picture.

The Parent’s Guide to Recognizing Severe Reactions — If you have children that have been vaccinated, this is essential. Learn to identify the warning signs that get dismissed, misdiagnosed, or reclassified. Because knowing what to look for can change everything.

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee