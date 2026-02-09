Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Carol
10h

I see this dulling/dumbing down in so many places. Architecture: remember when homes and even many barns had beautiful, intricate wood trim, arches, and details that displayed the designers and artisans creative soul. How about car colors: they used to come in every color and shade of the rainbow, now mostly black, red, gray, and white, and if you look at the front of every vehicle, they all look like reptiles or aliens. I can't unsee this. Homes are mostly boxes with no character or distinguishing shape or features. I'm sure we can all think of many other examples. I have not had a TV for over 25 years. I couldn't find anything positive and interesting to watch, other than an occasional documentary. I expand my mind, curiosity, and creativity mostly through reading. The dulling of our environment is contributing to suppressing the creativity and soul purpose of humanity.

I am very interested in what anyone else thinks about this.

Hugs to all

Michael Logan 🐦‍🔥
12hEdited

Nice little nod there to Bohemian Grove amongst many others things.

Fucking great catch man!

