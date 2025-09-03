An epic battle scene between humanity and invisible shadow forces

Last Friday, I was reading

Covid and Coffee

. After reading, I went into the comments and saw the following comment from

. It read:

“The future belongs to those who show up. It’s not left vs right, it’s anti-life vs pro-life…”

Anti-life vs Pro-life. This phrase stuck with me and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.

Later, on Saturday, as I mentioned some of the articles that have decoded narratives, like how the covid mandates killed people, what struck a chord with me was that millions of humans were murdered.

has made comments about how we’ve become desensitized to death.

Going back to Yuri’s comment, it’s pro-life vs anti-life. Essentially, it’s humanity versus its enemy.

One thing to note here is that the term “pro-life” gets caught up with abortion rights. While that’s not the focus of this series, it does fall within the umbrella here, as abortion is an anti-life result. More to come on this.

For one, I don’t think we (humanity) truly know who our enemy is. To refresh our memories, read what an “enemy” is here.

However, if we take a step back and look at history from a spiritual and esoteric perspective, we see that there are forces that influence humanity’s journey—moving us in directions that are against our natural design.

These forces are the enemy that we need to identify. These forces are the anti-life, and these forces are our enemies.

I plan on diving into this topic with the first rendition being released this week. I’m still working on the title, but I’ve been researching topics and have some working thoughts. Something along the lines of “Humanity vs. The Deadening Mind Parasites.”

This series will be a paid member-only series and will be located within my esoteric wisdom section for those interested.

The reason I use the phrase “deadening mind parasites” is that it seems to be the best term to describe what our species is facing. I’m not making a breakthrough discovery because for millennia, countless others before us have mentioned being mindful of these invisible “influencers.”

Paul mentions them in the bible, “the rulers in heavenly places,” Gnostics called them archons, and every other culture has called out this anti-life force.

I’ve touched on this in a previous article, and from that article, we read:

“Priests and shamans, philosophers, and mystics of every culture in the world have described this hostile, inhuman Presence and named it. For the ancient Greeks, it was the Archons—the Powerful Evil Ones. In Christian literature, it’s Beelzebub, the devil, Satan, and Shaitan. For the Hebrews, it’s Abaddon. In Islam, it’s Iblis or AshShaytān. To Native Americans, it’s wetiko and windingo. To the Hawaiian kahunas it’s e’epa. Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung called this deceiving force “antimimos, the imitator and evil principle” and equated it with the Antichrist. The Russian mystic philosopher George Gurdjieff called it “the machine.” Sri Aurobindo, an Indian philosopher and guru, called it the Hostile Forces. Hollywood portrays these entities as physical vampires. Modern-day philosophers and science fiction writers often refer to this Presence as the mind parasites.”

The above passage was a comment by

, who eloquently discusses these parasites. Somehow along the way, humanity, we, have forgotten who our true enemy is—and have turned to attacking each other.

We fight with each other, we bicker, all the while the true culprit remains unseen.

So, in the following series, I will be addressing the following in some form or fashion:

Identifying and describing this deadening mind parasite. Identifying the actions and energies that this parasite operates in Recognizing the activities and policies that come from this parasite Discussing solutions on how to defeat this parasite

To close here, this enemy, through millennia, has convinced us that we’re each other’s enemies. It’s convinced us that we’re separate from each other.

But when you take a step back and look at everything, from the physical to the spiritual, we see that we are more connected than ever, with the ability to bring heaven on this earthly plane. But blinders and dividers have been put in front of our eyes, causing us to see division. Examples include race, religion, politics, and more.

The sooner we can remove these blinders, the sooner we can see Plato’s cave, the sooner we can heal. We can heal our families, friendships, communities, and more. But we have to identify the seeds of this parasite and remove them as quickly as possible.

Looking forward to going on this adventure—and looking for your feedback and comments as we dive deeper into the esoteric.

If any questions or comments, please let me know—and as always, have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

