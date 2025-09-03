Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert J. Kelder's avatar
Robert J. Kelder
37m

You need to investigate and include in your round-up of the anti-human, evil and satanic forces the work of Rudolf Steiner, who predicted the incarnation of Ahriman at the beginning of this millenium in the West and who listed the manifold symptoms that necessarily underly this event, so that it should not occur unnoticed.

On the other hand, he placed as its counterforce Jesus Christ and the archangel Michael, who according to the work of the Norwegian author, demonologue and anthroposophist Are Thoresen in his works such as "Meeting Michael" has advanced from an Archangel to an Archai or Zeitgeist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Wiggins's avatar
Peter Wiggins
39m

Franklin, thank you for these articles. I am a relatively new subscriber and find your articles enlightening and resonating with my own thoughts and understanding. Together ‘in the light’ humanity can defeat the beast. Have also just ordered your book (unfortunately from the Amazon beast because I am in the UK) as I like reference material to show people and open their minds and eyes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture