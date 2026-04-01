Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Cate Montana's avatar
Cate Montana
5dEdited

I was a HUGE NASA and Apollo missions fan and seriously refused to even begin to start to entertain the possibility that it had all been a hoax. Nope. Nyet. Not going there. And then I watched the 3-hour documentary "American Moon" directed by Massimo Mazzucco in 2017.

It is by far the best documentary on the Apollo controversy, remarkable for its rigor and documentation. I highly recommend it. It can be watched on YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpuKu3F0BvY

My final takeaway? Let's just say the final footage of the press conference of the first moon landing astronauts, Armstrong, Collins, and Aldrin after they supposedly returned was the final nail in the coffin of my belief in the whole farce. The three men who had supposedly become the Greatest Heroes of All Time all looked like shamed schoolboys in the principal's office. It was horrifying and beyond dismaying to watch as an adult. Those poor souls set up like that ...

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
5d

April Fools Day!! 🎈🎈🎈😂

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