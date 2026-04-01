Artemis II Launch

As I was minding my business, enjoying my workout in the gym, I happened to catch a news clip about us going to the moon.

I initially thought it was one of those launches that happen, but what I’ve learned is that this “Artemis launch refers to NASA’s current series of missions designed to return humans to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo era and eventually establish a permanent human presence there.”

“…establish a permanent human presence there.” Whoa. That’s a bold statement — and one I vehemently call BS on.

But, what I found ultimately quite interesting, is that this launch is scheduled for April 1st, also known as April Fools’ Day.

So, on the day known as the day of tricksters, one of the original largest tricks played on humanity is being brought back, for a new generation.

Ladies and gentlemen, in this article, I’ll walk through some of the articles from Gregory Lessing Garrett , who’s written a lot about this topic — and even topics like the stars, as I’ve written here. And then I’ll walk through my article on the moon landing, the OG False Flag, and see what we can see from this recent launch. Overall, don’t be surprised if we don’t see a launch, if we do see a successful launch, or if there’s potential damage.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why the Artemis II launch date — April 1st — may be the most honest thing NASA has ever communicated about the mission

The core arguments against the original Moon landing, and why modern space programs repeat the same logical contradictions

How compartmentalization, Hollywood conditioning, and simulation technology made the original deception possible — and why the same tools are now more sophisticated than ever

What the Van Allen radiation belt admission actually reveals about NASA’s prior claims

How to apply Occam’s Razor to decide what you’ll accept as real when the agency asking for your trust has a documented history of deception

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

First, let’s start with Greg’s article “Why Spend 4.1 Billion Dollars Merely Flying by The Moon in 2026 When You Could Simply Land on it if we Landed on it With Far Less Sophisticated Technology 56 Years Ago?” In this article, Greg questions why the mission is only a flyby of the Moon rather than a landing. The argument is framed around the idea that if humans allegedly landed on the Moon in 1969 with far less advanced technology, then modern missions should be able to land easily today.

He also emphasizes that NASA has a large budget (around $24.4 billion) and therefore should not be constrained from attempting a landing. Also, modern computing, materials, and engineering are vastly superior to those of the 1960s, so the need for additional test missions supposedly makes little sense.

The article presents NASA’s official explanation — that Artemis II is a systems validation mission, and that the lunar lander for Artemis III is still under development — but there are so many inconsistencies in this official narrative that NASA presents. One really has to trust NASA that they’ve never lied to believe this story.

In the second article, “The Real Question is Will NASA Use Project Bluebeam Holographic Technology and Drones to Simulate Artemis 2 Movement Towards the Moon to Trick Amateur Earth-Based Telescopes?” Greg mentions that NASA could fake a spacecraft’s movement using modern drone and projection technology. He discusses how drone swarms, lasers, and projection systems can create large aerial light displays that resemble spacecraft or UFO-like objects. These examples — such as drone shows at festivals or large synchronized drone displays — are presented to show how similar technology could be used to simulate spacecraft activity in the sky.

If drones can create convincing aerial displays, then something like a Moon mission could be visually simulated rather than actually occurring. If this is possible, then could this then lead to “Project Bluebeam?” Fascinating perspectives for the reader to dwell on.

But now, let’s dive into my article, in which we’ll discuss the OG false flag, the original moon landing.

The Biggest False Flag

Through the series of 3 articles — the Moon, 9/11, and the pandemic — the framework I look to relay to the reader is to interpret major historical events as orchestrated narratives, starting with the Moon landing as the first example. My central thesis is that history is not simply recorded, but constructed through propaganda, repetition, and narrative control.

The Moon landing is the opening case study, and the argument is that it represents one of the earliest large-scale propaganda events used to shape public belief. My piece presents several points to support that interpretation, which is echoed in Greg’s pieces. I have three points that I’ll focus on to make my argument:

The first argument centers on simulation capability. I reference the satellite (TETR) used for telemetry simulation during the Apollo era, and suggest that simulated flight data could have been transmitted during the mission to make it appear as though the spacecraft was landing on the Moon. The implication is that the mission’s telemetry could have been staged rather than real.

The second argument I make focuses on compartmentalization. The idea is that only a small group of people would need to know the full truth of a staged event. Everyone else involved — engineers, technicians, or support staff — could be working on legitimate tasks without realizing the larger organization. This concept is compared to the secrecy structures used in wartime projects like the Manhattan Project. No surprise that the nuclear weapon itself is also another myth.

The third argument is about Hollywood and cultural conditioning. I argue that the Moon landing suggests that highly realistic depictions of space travel may have psychologically prepared the public to accept the idea that such a mission had occurred. This is framed as an example of “predictive programming” or cultural narrative shaping. I also argue that it does something deeper and darker as it separates humanity from their creator above, a sinister goal.

Ultimately, my takeaway is that with history, major global events can be shaped by propaganda and narrative control, and the Moon landing is presented as the first example in a series of events that function as large-scale psychological operations. We just lived through the pandemic and saw this play out, and I’ve shown how it played out in earlier pandemics, such as polio.

In addition, I’ve also done this with staged assassinations such as the Trump assassination attempt and the Kirk assassination.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if you think the news is fake, wait till you learn about history.”

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What Happens on April 1st at 6:24pm?

The question now is: will this launch or not?

From a mainstream perspective, we read that analysts say the Artemis II launch is one of the riskiest NASA missions in decades. This is because almost every major component of the mission is either new or only lightly tested. Apparently, when Apollo flew around the Moon in the 1960s, the Saturn V rocket and spacecraft underwent multiple developmental flights before people were placed on them. Artemis has a much thinner test history.

Then, the core issue begins with the rocket itself, the Space Launch System. This rocket has flown only once before, during Artemis I, which was an uncrewed test mission. That flight proved the rocket “works” in principle, but — get this — it does not provide the same level of confidence engineers normally want before placing humans aboard a new launch vehicle. Why risk it then? The show must go on…

What’s really interesting is that with this launch, there’s concern about the Van Allen’s radiation belt. From the mainstream perspective:

“There’s the Radiation exposure, which is another concern that did not exist for decades of modern human spaceflight (What?!). Artemis II will travel hundreds of thousands of miles away from Earth, passing through the Van Allen radiation belts and spending days in deep space where solar storms could pose a risk. NASA monitors solar activity carefully, but it remains one of the environmental uncertainties of deep-space missions.”

Really? So, then how did we conquer this danger in the past? From Chat, we read:

The Apollo spacecraft did not sit inside the belts for long. The belts are thickest near the equator and thin toward the edges, so the missions used steep trajectories that passed through the outer portions quickly. Apollo spacecraft typically crossed the belts in about 1 to 2 hours, which limited the radiation dose. First, modern space agencies operate under much stricter astronaut safety standards than during the Cold War. In the Apollo era, NASA was operating in a geopolitical race and accepted risks that would likely be unacceptable today. Second, today’s missions often plan for longer stays in deep space, not just quick passes through the belts. Programs like Artemis are designed for extended lunar operations, which means radiation protection becomes a more central engineering problem.

Essentially, we risked danger before and passed through it then, but now, because of danger — even though we have much more money and better equipment — we have to be mindful of it.

Do you see how you have to convince yourself to believe these things? Note: I commented earlier that the 60s were a wild time. They got away with a lot — killing a President on Live TV, MKUltra, hippie movement, etc. — and they even coined a term, “conspiracy theorist” for those who didn’t follow and questioned what the mainstream said.

They got away with it before; might as well try again for a new generation.

So, not only do we have robotics for spectacles, but we also have deepfakes — and now we have AI creating false images, as I wrote here. How are we going to know what is real and what is not? We don’t.

You just have to trust that this agency is telling the truth. 🙄

So, what will happen in the next two hours? Who knows. Here are some scenarios:

It could be pushed back, wasting $100B in tax dollars, while the country is experiencing higher living costs. It could be successful with drone footage, deepfakes, or AI imagery. Or, It could be disastrous, proving the NASA warnings accurate — as we saw with the Challenger that exploded.

Who knows, but we’ll see after the launch.

To close, this is a perfect example of “unorthodox vs mainstream narrative.” In this scenario, Greg and I have laid out logical reasons we doubt this mainstream narrative. Based on the principle of parsimony — often called Occam’s Razor, which states: when two explanations fit the same evidence equally well, the one that requires fewer additional assumptions is usually preferred.

I’d venture to say that Greg and I would argue that we live on an earthly plane at the center of the Universe and that space travel is not possible, though it’s heavily promoted by industries such as NASA and Hollywood.

The opposing view is that we’ve been to the moon and that we’re going back. Also, viruses exist, and evolution is real.

Greg and I are merely individuals, albeit thinking ones; NASA is an entire industry with “valid” points it’d like to use.

It’s up to the reader to decide what they want to accept as factual and logical.

Update at 7:24 p.m. at 4/1/2026

Option 2 appears to be the victor as we have a successful launch. Immediately, I’ve been reached out to to see if this is “fake.” One scenario that I forgot to mention is the “real launch, fake mission” scenario.

What has occurred is that the rocket has launched and is now on a 10-day journey to the moon. It will travel 240,000 miles in the vacuum of space to reach the moon — again, if you can believe that.

The “real launch, fake mission” points out that rocket launches are observable events. Thousands of people can watch a rocket leave the pad, and the physics of liftoff can be felt. But, once the spacecraft leaves visual range, the public relies almost entirely on telemetry data, mission updates, and video feeds provided by the agency running the mission. This was mentioned in my False Flag analysis.

From this perspective, the masses have no choice but to trust the information given to them — just as they trust the CGI graphics of the COVID-19 “virus.”

“If anything is CGI, it’s probably not real.”

Once it leaves visible range, who knows where it may land. For the next 10 days, the public will be on watch with every word NASA says. $100 Billion of taxpayer dollars here.

Are we sure it’s worth it?

Takeaways

The Artemis II April 1st launch date is either cosmic irony or a message hiding in plain sight — either way, it’s appropriate.

The core contradiction of Artemis has never been answered: why is more sophisticated technology producing less ambitious missions than a program that allegedly ran on 1960s hardware?

NASA’s own public acknowledgment of the Van Allen radiation belt as a serious current challenge undermines, by implication, the official account of Apollo.

Compartmentalization and simulation technology — both well-documented — are sufficient to explain how a staged mission could have been pulled off with only a small circle of full knowledge.

The tools for deception are now more powerful than at any point in human history: deepfakes, AI-generated imagery, drone swarms. Trust has to be earned; it should not be assumed.

Next Action Items

Read Gregory Lessing Garrett’s two referenced articles in full and follow his sourcing on drone and projection technology.

Revisit the original Unorthodoxy piece on the Moon landing, alongside the 9/11 and pandemic installments, to understand the full constructed-narrative framework.

Research the TETR satellite and its telemetry simulation function independently.

Watch the April 1st launch — or non-launch — with the framework above in hand. Note what you are shown, what you are not shown, and who is doing the showing.

Apply Occam’s Razor to your own current beliefs: which requires more additional assumptions to sustain?

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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