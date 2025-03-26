Greetings Everyone! I hope all is well with you!

It’s been a few days since I last published. Life has been full lately. Between cross-country travel for a wedding and gearing up for another trip, time has been tight.

But that just makes this the perfect moment to slow things down and reintroduce you to some of my most important work.

Many of you are new here. Others have been here for a while but may have missed key articles that lay the foundation of Unorthodoxy. These aren’t just pieces of writing — they’re cornerstones for understanding how our world really works.

Not every truth-teller is telling the whole truth — and that’s the point.

This deep dive explores the layered role of gatekeepers in the so-called “truth movement.” Some awaken us, then redirect us. But why? Are they villains or mirrors showing us our limitations? This piece challenges you to develop spiritual discernment, understand the “dogma sandwich,” and stop outsourcing your reality to controlled figures — no matter how “based” they seem.

Not every conspiracy is fake — some are designed to make the real ones look fake.

This article pulls the curtain back on the strategy of deception: not just events staged to provoke policy but fake versions of staged events meant to muddy the waters. Discover why confusion, not censorship, is the elite’s favorite weapon.

How do you know what’s true anymore?

This article gives you a framework for discernment in a world flooded with propaganda. Learn how to parse mainstream lies, controlled opposition, and truly unfiltered truth — so you never get played again.

The spiritual blueprint hidden in plain sight.

From Saturn worship to solar alignments, this article decodes the esoteric symbols behind our calendars, holidays, and planetary names. It exposes how ancient deities like Baal have been subtly encoded into the very fabric of modern life. Understand how paganism and astronomy blend to form a dark religion of control.

What if the Earth isn’t what we were taught?

In this foundational piece, we dismantle one of our time’s most deeply programmed assumptions — not with memes but with geometry, physics, and the spiritual principle of illusion. This article introduces the concept that everything you’ve been taught about space and shape may be deliberately distorted. If you’ve never questioned the “obvious,” start here.

What if the most powerful narrative of the 20th century is built on lies and fallacies?

This article is not for the faint of heart. It explores the financial, institutional, and propagandistic forces behind one of the most sacred historical events—and why questioning it is the ultimate third rail. With modern eyes shaped by the COVID era, we look backward to understand how mass belief is manufactured.

You were never taught the two terms but must understand them now.

This article names the game: government-sponsored death (democide) and the psychological killing of the mind (menticide). These terms are essential for decoding how institutions manipulate perception and control populations. Learn them. Spread them. Recognize them.

You watched it happen — but you didn’t notice it.

Bill Gates’ fingerprints are everywhere, from pandemic planning to land grabs and digital ID rollouts. But the real trick? Making everyone think he’s just a “philanthropist.” This article shows how Gates quietly removed himself from the spotlight. (James Corbett shared this article!)

You’re not free. You’re just well-fed.

Drawing from powerful historical analysis and the haunting legacy of Big Oil, this piece breaks down how most modern jobs don’t serve humanity — they serve the elite. You may be out of the cotton fields but still on the plantation. Learn how to break free.

To master the self, you must understand the systems trying to master you.

This spiritual-philosophical article explores the ego, the archons, and the esoteric war happening inside and outside you. Inspired by alchemical wisdom, it offers powerful tools for taming the false self and unlocking the divine spark within.

This isn’t just a Substack. It’s a spiritual business.

This is where the vision behind Unorthodoxy comes full circle. Learn why supporting this platform is about more than money — it’s about building a new paradigm for truth, value, and spiritual insight in a world overrun by lies.

Closing Thoughts

And as always, thank you for your time, your attention, and your curiosity.

Let me know which article impacted you most—or which one you’re starting with first.

Till next time,

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

