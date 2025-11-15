Nature’s Magic

A Personal Update

This week has been rough. I’ve had a bout of insomnia, and as I reflect on it, I think the time change—daylight saving time—has really taken a toll on me.

After going literally almost 72 hours without sleep, one of the things I’ve found myself doing is just breathing—a lot. There have been instances of sleep with some dreams here and there, but it hasn’t been good sleep.

I’ve come to realize: this is life. You’ll have good days and you’ll have bad days.

In years past, I would let something like this get me down. But now? I just keep going. My work has still been there. I’ve still been going to the gym. This is just going with the beauty of life—the reality of it. This has been a significant growth for me.

After finally getting some sleep yesterday, having a good time with the family and a good dinner, it’s crazy how many ideas have come into fruition—things I want to write about. That’s where we’re starting with this author’s note.

I hope you’re okay with me providing this update, because there’s value you can glean from it: life is going to throw you curveballs. You have to keep going. Make lemonade out of it—and stay focused on the prize. That’s a very important aspect to know in life.

From this week’s experience, several major articles have crystallized that I want to explore with you.

The Financial Lie

The other day, I wrote about finances and how I’ve taken a more intentional approach to my money.

I’ve realized that sometimes when you’re doing okay and you make enough, you don’t always see where money’s going. That’s my reality, though others may have a totally different experience.

But just being intentional about where your dollars are going, you can see that things are getting more expensive. My wife tells me every single day just how much more things cost.

What I’ve realized is that some of the bigger names I follow aren’t even addressing this. I’ve read articles recently, and what I’m seeing is this illusion—especially from the conservative Republican side—that everything’s fine, look at everything, it’s great. I think it’s a big misunderstanding.

There’s some truth to it, of course, but there’s a big financial propaganda being spread right now. The message is that everything’s fine, but we really know things are expensive.

We’ll dive into that sometime this week.

The Revolution Is Not Being Televised (But It Is Happening)

Earlier this week, I talked about the dangers of cell phones. Even though I was dealing with insomnia and couldn’t sleep—which led to me being on my phone more—I realized that this device is attempting to become more attached to my biology.

I need to be more aware of it, so any information that helps you think twice about grabbing your phone can create more friction between you and the device—hence the beauty of this piece.

This week, I’ve also seen more awareness on social media about people questioning vaccines. Notably, I saw something about SIDS cases.

Number one, it’s sad to see that people really think we’re doing the safest thing by vaccinating—hence the power of the illusion, but number two, people are starting to see: oh my gosh, SIDS does occur.

This is where you have to think about individuals like RFK and Del Bigtree—big voices who can spread awareness, leading some people to start waking up. And this awareness, which is what I talk about here in Unorthodoxy, produces real results.

From awareness about cell phones to awareness about vaccines, and now conversations about finances—I think there’s an awareness occurring in the population. This is the revolution. Even with conversations I’ve had about Generation X, what we’re seeing is that the revolution will not be televised, but it is happening. If you look around, there are indications everywhere.

Which leads us to this: We have to take a revolutionary mindset. There are things we’re going to have to establish as non-negotiable rules because we want to live this lifestyle. We’ve realized that if we keep going the way society tells us to, we’ll be destroyed—financially, spiritually, physically.

Society needs us destroyed to function. So we must be revolutionary.

On Magic and Nature

I’ve seen a lot about magic this week on my feed. Some say that magic is bad, it’s demonic. Others talk about magic being used on us.

If you’ve been reading Unorthodoxy, you know I’ve talked extensively about magic. I have an article called “The Reality of Magic” in my book, and another called “Magic Everywhere.”

I talk about how rich people and corporations do magic—and this note by

describes it perfectly

There have been two quotes on magic that have changed my life.

One I’ve put together myself is this:

“Magic is a part of nature, and nature is inherently simple.”

That quote follows another one by chaos magician Gordon White:

“Incorporating the magical world into your physical world will quickly show you which one is real and which one is delusion.”

One of the biggest things I’ve come to realize is that this phenomenon—whether you want to call it magic, manifestation, or whatever—is so real, and we interact with it so much in our daily lives. When you are completely intentional with it and you understand concepts like reality inertia, you have an idea of what you’re doing.

You can control your future, your destiny. Our concept of reality is more fluid than we know. But when you begin to consciously, daily look at it, only then will you see it.

And that’s what society doesn’t want you to do—which is where the distractions come in, all the different ways to make you not see how fluid and how much control you have over your reality.

These quotes are powerful, but I only got here once I began to examine seriously what this phenomenon is. I’ve discussed this in earlier articles on esoteric philosophy. What I’ve come to realize is that religion—specifically Christianity—has told us not to look at these concepts because they’re evil, demonic.

But when you’re able to remove the deceptions and barriers that have been placed on the faith itself, when we can understand and see the true words of the prophet Yeshua, the Nazarene—when you’re able to see what they’re saying, you see it supports this concept of miracles and manifesting.

You realize: yes, there is good magic. You call it prayer, meditation. But there’s also very dark magic as well, where you have individuals who take arts like Hermeticism and Freemasonry and turn them very dark and evil. That’s why you have to understand there is a force of evil in this mental realm: greed and deception. Anything can be turned completely negative.

When you get familiar with this, it builds into the whole revolutionary mindset. You’re able to live this lifestyle intentionally. I think when you study philosophy—individuals like Rudolf Steiner and Carl Jung—who establish themselves as studied individual, but then look at the esoteric aspect, many individuals come to this conclusion about reality.

When you begin to do that, you start to see life in a whole new different manner.

Quick Bites on Other Topics I’ve Learned

Transforming the Ego

Another piece I’ll be exploring soon: our egos need to be transformed.

I had a very hard ego. But in the last three years, I’ve learned to transform my ego. Things that would have made me blow up—I’ve learned to just listen. I can’t blow up because I want to maintain the coherence fields we’re in—I’ve learned how to operate my temple.

Transforming our ego—not getting rid of it, but transforming it—is essential to this work.

Write to Learn

I’ve learned something else through Substack—thanks

:

. I’ve learned so much from just writing and making myself put something out. When you understand something for yourself, you’re able to grow as an individual. That’s a beauty of life.

Unorthodoxy Daily Mantra

I’ll be releasing what I call my daily mantra soon—it’s about three minutes right now, super long, but I think once I clean it up, I can make it into a phrase we can repeat every day.

Being aware for the past 1,242 days has grown into a seed. Right now, I’ve almost transformed my ego and created this new persona: a revolutionary mindset persona. And it affects every walk and talk that I do.

Conclusion: The 20-Year Vision

When life occurs, we’re able to stay on course. We’re not mad, we’re not letting the ego control us—we’re transforming the ego so it helps us live this life as we should. And we live for our families that way.

I’ve given myself a 20-year goal. I’m a millennial in my 30s, so I realize I’m in a different space of life than many of my readers—Boomers and Gen Zers. But in this phase of life, seeing how my finances are being stolen everywhere, seeing people getting cancer, seeing children being affected—you can’t live like this. You become revolutionary in your mindset.

But to know where you’re going, you need to give yourself a purpose. I’m giving myself this purpose: 20 years to get out of debt. When I say debt, I mean literally every debt—that goes down to mortgage debt.

Seeing what I was able to do in three years when I wasn’t even being fully intentional—well, what could we do when we are intentional? When we focus on this and work toward it because it’s a desire that’s been placed in our heart, and we just let it flow—what does that look like?

I would encourage everyone: what’s a 20-year goal that you can realistically work toward? That ties everything into this revolutionary mindset. If we do this and we stay focused as society tries to pull us here and there, I believe the revolution itself will occur. It will not be televised, but it may be shared on platforms like this, where we’re able to drive the transformation we’re looking for.

As always, thank you for your time. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

