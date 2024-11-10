Introduction

With the election behind us, I find myself blessed with the gift of time. With attention no longer on the election and some free time this weekend, I’ve been able to work on a series of ideas and concepts that I’m excited to release this week.

It’s been a while since I’ve published new content. Life, work, travel, and its demands have kept me busy. However, with the holidays approaching and more time available, I look forward to diving into more ideas, preparing content, and engaging more with you all.

Here’s this week’s “Unorthodox Blast,” where I’ll update you on what’s upcoming at Unorthodoxy. It’s shaping to be a busy week, so let’s dive into what’s in store.

1. A New Excerpt from My Book

It’s been some time since I released an excerpt from my book. If you’re new or unfamiliar, my book explores a wide range of topics designed to detail how the last two hundred years created our modern world.

I’ve previously published excerpts such as:

This upcoming excerpt is titled Our Mental Reality.

Writing this chapter was particularly challenging as it navigates the intricate landscape of mental health and the nature of perceived reality. This chapter was difficult to convey due to the depth and complexity of the ideas, but I am proud of how it turned out.

In today’s world, where mind control and psychological manipulation take many forms, understanding the workings of the mind is crucial. This piece is designed to offer insight into these complexities and will be released this week.

2. The Spectrum

Another thought-provoking article I’ll be releasing is titled The Spectrum.

The idea is to recognize things from the binary perspective of ‘good’ or ‘evil’ but also assessing actions based on their position on a spectrum—from:

intentionally harming others on one end of the spectrum, to acts of selflessness on the other end of that spectrum.

Take, for instance, activities like smoking and drinking. While often categorized as ‘bad,’ there are situations where, for example, drinking can be used for celebrations at a wedding, and smoking can offer up insights not easily realized.

We should stop simplifying actions to black and white, but rather realize that life is nuanced. This philosophical shift helps us see the gray areas in human behavior and empathize with others where they are in the world.

I do mention that there is Evil in the world, and I tie in themes from my previous article, Who Is My Enemy? to broaden the discussion. I’m looking forward to feedback on this article because it puts things in a more nuanced light.

3. Article on Vaccines and Autism

With Trump’s recent victory, it’s clear that a lot of the momentum — such as shifts in public sentiment and policy—is now more relevant than ever. The past four years have been tumultuous, marked by significant challenges for Americans. However, it’s essential to reflect on the lessons from those years.

One key topic that gained attention during this time is the debate around vaccines and their safety. The narrative surrounding vaccines, particularly their connection to autism, has been censored tremendously.

To contribute to this ongoing conversation, I plan to share insights from one of Substack’s most prominent authors, Steve Kirsh, and his work on autism. I will also incorporate my perspective and analysis to provide a comprehensive look at this issue. I’m hoping this article is sure to open some eyes.

4. How to Use the Mind: A New Series

Inspired by my chapter, Our Mental Reality, I’m excited to release a series called How to Use the Mind.

This series stems from my core belief that we need to prepare ourselves for mental warfare, as the next four years may challenge us in unforeseen ways. If we’re not careful, we could find ourselves locked in a lifelong battle without realizing it.

To navigate these challenges, we must guide and protect ourselves while gaining a true understanding of the mind.

Before diving deeper, I want to give a special acknowledgment to the

. Their work, particularly their two membership videos on the mind and drugs, is truly exceptional.

For those who may not know, I’m a pharmacist by profession, and I’ve found their insights incredibly valuable. The videos are part of their membership, and I can confidently say that joining is worth every penny. I highly recommend it.

These two videos alone have provided me with at least ten key takeaways, though I will focus on just a couple in my articles. Becoming a member and watching these videos firsthand is an experience I encourage, as their quality is unmatched.

With this context in mind, let’s dive into what my series will entail:

The series will consist of two parts:

Part One : My unorthodox theory on what the mind is and how to understand its nature. This will be available as a free article and emphasize assessing ideas based on real-world applicability rather than pure rationality. Rationality tells you, “Take the vaccine; it’s safe and effective.” Applicability asks, “Do I need a vaccine for a disease with a 99% survivability rate?”

Part Two : A more comprehensive guide on utilizing the mind effectively. This article will be exclusive to paid subscribers and serve as an ongoing resource for those interested in applying these theories daily. We need to arm ourselves with knowledge to navigate mental warfare, especially as we face an uncertain future.



Thank you for your time and continued interest.

Ashe

Franklin O’Kanu — “The Alchemik Pharmacist”