Just How Blind Are We?

“So much has been hidden from us, and energy has been monetized when it is everywhere.”

One of my longtime subscribers, Sean, shared that quote that stuck with me.

It’s a beautiful thought that encapsulates the world we live in: one where the true nature of things is concealed, and the abundance of our reality is repackaged as scarcity.

I’ve always valued the insights from readers who support this work. These conversations deepen our understanding of the world and remind us that, beyond the narratives imposed upon us, there is a mystical reality waiting to be rediscovered.

Just last week, I wrote about ideas being communication with the divine, how electricity has been weaponized against us, and the multiple layers of medical deception that shape our health industries.

What we’ve been given is a dark cityscape designed for control rather than the mystical, interconnected world that exists beyond this deception.

But you know what the craziest part is?

We pay for things that should be free.

The Deception of Oil

One of the most recent realizations on this reality is the deception surrounding oil. If you’re like me, you grew up believing oil is scarce and precious.

But what if that’s a lie?

What if oil is actually one of the most abundant liquids on Earth, second only to water? I’ll explore this topic in my upcoming work on oil as one of the most plentiful substances on the planet.

Just as I’ve detailed how the Rockefellers and Carnegies shaped the modern healthcare and education industries for their benefit, we’ll uncover how a simple renaming of this substance has enabled the oil tycoons to control global energy markets and keep us dependent on their manufactured scarcity.

What’s even more staggering is that our entire understanding of oil is built upon the fallacy of dinosaurs.

We’ve been led to believe that oil is the byproduct of ancient fossils, a narrative woven together with evolutionary theory to reinforce the idea that it’s finite.

If this narrative holds, so does the global manipulation of energy pricing, the dominance of oil empires, and the justification for wars and economic control.

But what if oil is not a product of prehistoric lifeforms but a naturally occurring substance continuously produced by the Earth?

The Deception of Nature

Just as oil, this abundant, natural substance, has been transformed into a commodity we must pay for; the climate has also been twisted into an economic weapon.

We’re being told that our very existence—our carbon footprint—is a taxable offense, all in the name of “saving the planet.”

Do you see how a single false narrative can have massive real-world consequences?

While we’re force-fed a materialistic understanding of reality, what if the truth of our world is far beyond what we’ve been told?

This level of thinking leads us to an even bigger question: is our model of the universe itself a deception?

Is the Earth truly orbiting the Sun, or is the Sun orbiting the Earth?

If you’ve realized that lies permeate everything from oil and dinosaurs to evolution and medicine, you must also consider that our understanding of our universe may be distorted.

This realization brings us to an essential question: is this Earth the only plane of existence in all material reality?

The Unspoken Topic of Flat Earth

Many of you are familiar with my extensive writings on the concept of a level stationary Earth—often called flat Earth, the level plane, or the firmament.

My most comprehensive breakdown of this topic is in my series, The Spirituality of Flat Earth, where I lay out everything I knew at the time on the subject.

When you can convince the world that one of the most abundant liquids on the planet is scarce, you can also convince them that they’re spinning through space at unimaginable speeds—when they are not.

To understand this, we must revisit Einstein’s role in reshaping modern physics. His theories helped destroy the idea of an etheric medium—an ancient understanding of the cosmic fabric that connects all things.

The Michelson-Morley experiment was eliminated to obscure the existence of ether, ensuring that we remain disconnected from the true nature of reality.

If they can blind us to so much, from evolution to medicine to science, to history, to government — and so on — isn’t it time we start questioning everything?

Unorthodoxy Week Preview

This rationale is why we must open our eyes and see things for what they are.

That will be the focus of this week’s articles:

Tuesday : The False Scarcity of Oil (Paid Article) – Breaking down how oil was falsely framed as a limited resource.

Wednesday : Excerpt from My Book on the Level Plane – A deep dive into my writings on the stationary Earth model.

Upcoming Work : The Nature of Electricity (Paid Article) – Electricity may be the closest thing to the Divine that we know, yet it has been turned against us. Nikola Tesla understood this, and we’ll explore how energy surrounds us yet remains hidden behind paywalls. This work will also touch on Rudolf Steiner’s insights into the forces of Ahriman.



Upgrade to a paid subscription to support this work.

Closing Thoughts

When we understand the fallacies of our world—whether in medicine, physics, or history—we can start to see the patterns of deception.

When we recognize the beauty of our world: our thoughts, ideas, and potential for liberation, we begin to uncover the hidden mysticism of life.

With this awareness, we become conscious of how forces seek to obscure and steal from us, allowing us to defend ourselves and build a world rooted in truth.

This journey, the pursuit of hidden knowledge, is nothing new. From the earliest civilizations in Mesopotamia to now, the forces of deception remain the same, only with different faces.

However, once we see those faces, we can tap into the same divine forces that have guided humanity throughout history. We can shape our reality on our terms rather than be passive participants in someone else’s illusion.

This greatness is the power of awareness. This wisdom is the insight of knowledge. This revelation is the gnosis of understanding. And this is the unorthodox truth of our reality.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. I look forward to our discussions throughout the week.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Additional Reading for Paid Subscribers:

Free Read:

The Spirituality of Flat Earth – My most detailed exploration of the subject.

Call To Action

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee