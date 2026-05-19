Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
2h

people go from a difference of opinion to "Fuck you" in like 10 seconds these days

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2 replies by Franklin O'Kanu and others
Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
1h

All the logical fallacies (especially ad hominem) come off as demonic – like an unnatural "logos" or non-logic is lashing out. And when that happens (as it's always off topic) I tactfully return my interlocutor to the topic at hand! Might not exorcise this "demon" of bad debate, but at least it keeps the conversation constructive and toward discourse instead.

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