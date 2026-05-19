As a millennial, the only world of social media and social interactions came around, maybe around the 2000s, with MySpace. I was maybe in high school at the time. The big deal back then was Facebook because you could only get on Facebook with a college email address.

After getting into college and then getting on Facebook — with that college email address — Facebook then changed to where anyone with an email address could get on Facebook. Soon, we had Twitter, and ever so shortly, the online world was born. People could escape the real world and go into the virtual world and “connect” with “friends” from all over the virtual world.

As time went on — especially with the advent of cell phones, more and more people began to dive deeper into the virtual world, neglecting their physical world. Then the pandemic happened, effectively shutting down the real world, forcing people to go deeper into their virtual world. Once the pandemic was “over” and people could go back into the real, physical world, a lot of people decided to stay and make their “home” in this online world. This online world is the source of my contention with this piece here today.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why the loudest voices online are often the quietest in real life — and what that tells you about the ego the internet has built

The hidden rule behind every personal attack in an online debate — and why it’s actually a white flag

How the online world’s “safe space” dynamic has become the single biggest obstacle to genuine intellectual growth

Why the greatest truth-tellers in history were all attacked personally — and how to recognize when it’s happening to you

What iron-sharpening-iron discourse actually looks like, and why reclaiming it matters more than winning any argument

A Voice And A Hiding Spot

I’ve come to realize that most people in “their online space” display a sense of “bravado” that they would NEVER display in the real world. The online world provides a “safe space” for people to let their “inner trolls” run loose, boosting an inflated sense of ego, resulting in a larger-than-life persona. I’m sure that you all can attest to this, as well as there are people you may know who are very loud in such a social media space. Sure, if the space gives someone a “voice” — but what I’m looking to dive into there is the negligence that occurs when one’s online world becomes bigger than their actual physical world.

I’ve written a few articles on this online space and the physical world and here are a couple of articles: 1/ Why Blocking People (Online) Is Ruining Your Growth 2/ How The Internet Brings Out Your Inner Troll

The biggest point of content comes in the form of online arguments and debates, especially when debating a topic of “scientific” nature. People regurgitate “scientific” literature like it’s gospel, but when one challenges that notion, people in their online safety space not only get defensive, they get downright aggressive.

The Bravado Problem

Now, what I find funny in all of this is the fact that, for one, people are not even remotely close to being that aggressive in real life. This is the funny part. If they were, their life would reflect that “aggression” as aggression is energy that must be channeled. And oftentimes, people who are naturally aggressive exert this energy in many physical, real ways, rather than simply online.

In interacting with people online and in person, you realize “wow — you have quite the bravado online... but act quite differently in real life.” This is the falsity of the online world, providing one a “safe space” for their ego to grow... and man, does it grow.

But the second thing that isn’t as funny is in the realm of arguments and discussions. We see that when people get presented with true scientific facts and information, those who support the mainstream scientism, when forced to address this, instead of potentially conceding that a previously held belief may have been incorrect, they double down — and they double down hard. This is the great travesty upon humanity.

Instead of being open to new information, people retreat within their established narratives, their “safe spaces.” What happens now is: instead of focusing on the argument at hand, people begin to take personal shots at the arguer. It’s as if:

Rule #257 on How to appear to win an argument if you are losing: if you can’t attack the logic, attack the individual presenting the logic.

Doubling Down

In real life, it takes a lot of aggression to physically attack someone — heck, even to verbally attack someone, hence why these don’t happen often, especially among adults. But in an online world, to quote a rap phrase, “Twitter fingers turn into trigger fingers.”

When pressed with an idea that they can’t fathom, instead of taking a step back and realizing there may be new information being presented here, individuals often double down — and since they cannot win the attack, they begin to attack the individual presenting the logical and sound argument.

As someone who’s been blessed to debate and persuade professionally in my line of work, the best way to win an argument is to quickly concede when a stronger argument is presented. Once a stronger argument is established, by acknowledging that, the greater argument may continue.

I’ve written about how to argue in my work on How to Argue with Friends and Family Members, and there are established rules to arguments as discussions, such as steel-manning. Debates and arguments are one of the most intimate things that humans can do because it’s when two humans come together to discuss opposing perspectives, but if the truth is there, then both are able to see the other perspective. This is how our society should live and grow.

Unfortunately, in our online world, most don’t look to open up. Most look to double down, to stay entrenched within this persona that has been established. Additionally, the online world allows it, giving one the ability to block opposing views, unleash personal attacks, and feel superior while defending their pseudo-claim.

This is simply online and has little bearing on reality, but this is a major factor in our world.

Closing Thoughts

The takeaway to all this, particularly in the realm of online discussions, is that when a personal attack is made, the act of making that attack automatically concedes defeat. If one cannot attack the logic being presented but chooses to attack the individual, this signals that the logic and argument presented is sound and indestructible, and the only notion left — albeit a lesser and immoral one — is to attack the individual presenting the truth. Hence, why all great truth speakers were persecuted and crucified (Jesus, Socrates, Malcom X, the list goes on).

While this online world is a great addition to our experience of reality, it is an online world, bearing little impact on reality. The sad part is that people have looked to make their online world their whole reality, as much as acting in ways online that they would never act in person, especially if scenarios existed in their physical environment as they do online. I’m sure my readers here wouldn’t act in such a way, but I wanted to put this out as a reference piece whenever anyone is engaged in an online discussion.

Whoever throws the first personal attack loses the debate, as the individual has conceded that they cannot attack the argument, so they resort to attacking the individual. Doing so online shows an immense lack of maturity, and the age-old saying reigns supreme: Don’t argue with stupid people, as they will bring you down to their level.

Let’s bring back true social discord because this is how we sharpen each other — iron sharpening iron. Let’s continue to learn something new each and every day. That’s how our experience in this early realm grows larger and larger.

Takeaways

The online world enables ego inflation and false bravado that wouldn’t survive in physical, face-to-face interaction

When people double down rather than concede to better information, it signals psychological investment in a narrative rather than commitment to truth

The personal attack is a tactical retreat — an implicit admission that the argument being made against them is sound

True intellectual strength is the willingness to concede when a stronger argument emerges, not the ability to “win” at all costs

Genuine debate is intimate and productive; online argumentation has become its corrupted substitute

Next Action Items

The next time you’re in an online debate, pay attention to the moment the other person stops addressing the argument and starts addressing you — recognize it for what it is, and don’t take the bait

Practice steel-manning before your next discussion: articulate the opposing position in its strongest possible form before countering it — Franklin’s guide on How to Argue with Friends and Family Members breaks this down

Read How The Internet Brings Out Your Inner Troll and Why Blocking People Online Is Ruining Your Growth as companion pieces to deepen the framework

The next time you’re tempted to double down on a position, ask: am I defending truth, or am I defending my identity?

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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