“And God said, Let there be a firmament in the midst of the waters, and let it divide the waters from the waters. And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament: and it was so.”

— Genesis 1:6–7 (KJV)

Cymatics: the study of sound and vibration

The purpose of this article is to show that the physics of this reality is more than what we know—and that the metaphysics of this reality is far more critical than what we’ve been taught to believe.

To accomplish this, we’re going to explain the very basics of science and the foundation of our reality in a way rarely presented before.

As always, sit back, relax, and buckle in for an exciting ride.

The Pattern of Industrial Deception

Throughout this work here on Unorthodoxy, we’ve uncovered how many truths told to us have actually been fallacies. One of the most prominent examples is health. We’ve shown how the pharmaceutical industry and vaccines are deteriorating our condition, yet they’re held in high regard.

Another example is government—institutions we think are true and should work for us, but as we’ve seen through multiple articles and analyses, they don’t benefit the people. From corporations to every industry we’ve examined, we’ve discovered that deception is the pattern.

One industry we’ve touched on but haven’t fully explored is the industry of science itself.

I’ve addressed this in articles such as “The Religious Tenets of Scientism,” but it’s time for a deep dive to show how even this industry has been turned completely upside down.

We examined the abiotic oil theory—the idea that oil is the second most abundant substance on Earth, after water, yet we’ve been propagandized to believe otherwise. We’ve broken down climate change and exposed how it, too, has been shaped by corrupted scientific theory.

But the one area we’ve failed to fully explore is the Earth’s model itself.

The Hardest Truth to Swallow

I’ve discussed this in topics like “The Spirituality of Flat Earth” and in concepts surrounding the aether. This is an area where we don’t seem to agree, where the most contention exists. What I’m going to show is how the same methodology we’ve used for every other industry applies to the science industry as well.

But it’s hard to fathom something this paradigm-shattering because it literally requires a change in one’s entire worldview. What I ask you to do courageously is remain open to this shift in perspective.

“Courageously remain open to this shift in perspective.”

If someone told you 20 years ago that pharmaceuticals were wrong or that vaccines were harmful, you never would have believed it. Now look at how you’ve grown to see pharmaceuticals and governments in a different light. The same principle applies here regarding the nature of our world.

Everything Is Wrong

This weekend, I stared at a blank wall—a canvas for me to write upon—and 20 minutes later, I developed a thesis I’m working on called Everything Is Wrong.

Before and after a thought session

The idea behind this thesis is that our entire world has been literally flipped upside down, and there are apparent industries where this lie of inversion has been perpetrated. One of these is the sciences, and one of the topics is the model of the Earth.

Science tells us we live in a solar system, but the ancients tell us we lived within a firmament. Multiple ancient traditions share this cosmology. Today we’re not doing an exhaustive dive—that will come in a fuller work—but what we are going to explore is the watery mechanics of our world.

Stars, Planets, and Sonoluminescence

Yesterday, I cross-posted an article stating that the planets, as we know them, are not spherical as we’ve been taught. They are actually oscillating phenomena resulting from sonoluminescence.

From that article, we read:

“MIT did some great research on how Sonoluminescence works. This is not Flat Earth research, just plain old fashioned empirical science. The Heliocentric Theory similarly concurs about the gaseous nature of Stars and “Planets”. Unfortunately, NASA has used so much CGI and cartoon modeling in their exposition on the Stars and “Planets” as spherical that now there is a common misconception that they are actually balls rather than simply oscillating Sonoluminescent energy.”

The fact is that what we are seeing are not solid, spherical objects. The stars and planets we observe are the interaction between sound and waves, providing us with light. There’s much more work to be done on this topic, but one angle we can explore is the idea of planets—this energy of sound and waves—influencing us as shown via astrology.

When you don’t look at these as masses of gas but as sound waves oscillating and projecting energies upon the inhabitants of Earth, you must view them entirely differently.

Energy, Frequency, and Vibration

This is what I mean when I talk about the watery aspects of our reality. As Nikola Tesla said, “If you want to understand the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency, and vibration.”

This is the individual who created 80% of our modern world. He may know a thing or two about physics.

Within this physics, there is also a component called the aether—a very real component upon which Tesla built his work, yet we, the people, have no understanding of it. We have a mockery of Tesla in the car company bearing his name, built by the great charlatan Elon Musk.

This is just another example showing that, as I stated, everything is wrong. We see the inversion within our world right in front of our eyes—we just don’t know what we’re looking at.

“We see the inversion within our world right in front of our eyes—we just don’t know what we’re looking at.”

The Watery Model of Reality

When you explore this new model of reality—this watery model—it aligns with the ancient stories, the primordial accounts of humanity.

As I look to argue in my thesis, Everything Is Wrong, we take literally what should be taken spiritually, and we take spiritually what should be taken literally. One of those inversions is the firmament we live within.

“We take literally what should be taken spiritually, and we take spiritually what should be taken literally.”

Science is showing us that these things are as the ancients told us: we do live in a watery world where we have the waters above us and the waters beneath us, as the Bible states.

When Paul says to “be mindful of the principalities in heavenly places,” he’s referring to the planets as energies, as archetypes that emanate frequencies—sound and waves meeting at singular points.

How does this affect our bodies, which are made up of 70% water?

Our energies, our thoughts, can move frequencies. Frequencies can move water and create shapes. This is the reality we live in and interact with every single day, but we’ve been told not to look at it —that it doesn’t exist.

This is the metaphysics of our watery world. When we see how we’ve been lied to in every other industry, we can see how this piece—which affects us every single day—has also been concealed.

There’s a reason why concepts like the aether are hidden. There’s a reason why money—this currency which flows through a current—is the number one object on this plane. There’s a reason Albert Einstein is celebrated as the world’s greatest scientist, even though his entire career was built on invalidating the aether, as I’ve discussed elsewhere.

Everything we know is wrong.

Closing Thoughts

There’s a watery nature to everything we do here. Our thoughts, our bodies—all are tied to water.

When we understand the deeper metaphysics of this nature, when we can—as Tesla states—pay attention to our energy, our frequency, and our vibration, then we can realize how much control we have over the waves of life.

As we row, row, row our boats gently down the stream—merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily—we need to remember that life is but a dream.

Overall, this is a fascinating topic. I’m looking forward to diving deeper into this and into my thesis, Everything Is Wrong. I’m curious to see where this exploration leads.

Takeaways

The metaphysics of water is the hidden key to understanding reality. We live immersed in a vibrational, watery medium—both literally (70% of our bodies) and cosmologically (waters above and below the firmament). This isn’t poetic; it’s the actual structure of existence obscured by scientism.

Stars and planets are sonoluminescent phenomena, not distant spheres. What telescopes reveal are oscillating energy points—sound waves creating light in a watery medium. This aligns with ancient cosmology and Genesis, contradicting the CGI narrative of “outer space.”

Tesla’s formula—energy, frequency, vibration—unlocks what modern science hides. Understanding that reality operates through the aether, that water responds to frequency, and that thoughts are vibrations in this medium reclaims stolen power. This is why the aether was suppressed and Einstein elevated.

Every industry follows the same deception pattern. Pharmaceuticals, government, oil, climate change, and cosmology—all inverted to serve greed while disconnecting us from truth. Once you see it in vaccines or clinical trials, you can spot it everywhere, including our fundamental cosmology.

We invert the literal and spiritual. The firmament describes actual watery reality, not metaphor. Meanwhile, we worship the “science” of a spinning ball in infinite space—the true fantasy. This inversion keeps us powerless and unaware of our vibrational nature.

Next Steps

Challenge one cosmological belief you’ve never questioned. Pick something specific—star distance, planet shape, gravity, or tides. Research alternatives for 30 minutes. Notice your resistance, then push through it.

Become conscious of frequencies in your environment. Track which frequencies (music, devices, conversations, media) make you feel expansive versus contracted. Make intentional choices about vibrations you allow into your field—you’re 70% water responding to these inputs.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

Related Content

If this article expanded your understanding of our watery reality, these pieces dive deeper into the systematic deceptions that keep us disconnected from truth:

The Science Behind the Inversion

The Pattern of Corporate Deception

The Spiritual Framework

Humanity vs The Deadening: Part Two — Greed and deception are primordial forces infecting society’s industries. Understanding these “deadening” energies reveals why every system seems designed to drain human vitality.

Know Thyself: Astrology as Behavioral Science — Your Sun sign rules your external world, your Moon sign rules your internal thoughts. Modern society’s mental health crisis stems from prioritizing ego over soul, disconnecting us from our true nature.

Share

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee