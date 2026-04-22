If the goal of every day is to experience creation, then the goal of every second, every moment, is that our psyche must be in peak performance.

If experiencing creation is the soul’s journey on this earthly plane, then the psyche is the representative of our soul on this journey. With that being the case, life can be seen as the experience of creation in real time through a highly aware psyche.

What I mean by that is that no matter where we are in life during our day, we — in our psyche — understand everything that’s going on and we’re able to process it. We can process our feelings, our thinking, insights from our intuition, heuristics, archetypes — and understand how this event we’re experiencing may or may not tie into this life journey, as evidenced by the unmus mundus.

From this perspective, having a clear perspective of reality is key, as it affects us in more ways than one.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

What “Peak Psyche Performance” (PPP) is and why it functions as the operating standard for the soul’s journey

How Jung’s concept of individuation maps onto the PPP framework — and why that matters for your daily experience

The one question you can ask yourself in any moment to step out of reaction and back into awareness

Why catching your emotions before they hijack your attention is the difference between experiencing life and just surviving it

How walking in this state of awareness causes reality itself to begin bending in your direction

The Experience Creation Guide

I hope you all have had a chance to read my newest piece on Experiencing Creation. The goal is to answer the question of what the purpose of life is by focusing on each day and, ultimately, each moment.

This guide is a 9-chapter guide, about a 30-minute read without all the takeaways and next steps.

“At the highest level, this guide gives people something most never get: a clear map of how life is actually experienced. Most people operate inside their thoughts, emotions, and reactions without understanding them. This framework steps outside of that and shows the structure — creation, psyche, psychoid, synchronicity, heuristics, archetypes, discipline. Once someone sees that structure, they’re no longer just reacting — they’re aware of what’s happening while it’s happening.”

If there are two things you’ll get from the guide, they are clarity about your daily experience and, second, how to control your experience.

It’s a fascinating work blending philosophy, religion, and the esoteric. Please check it out, and I’d love to get your thoughts — especially on seeing the world from a new perspective.

The Goal Of Each Moment

Ultimately, my argument is that when you are in this place of awareness — this nirvana of your experience — what occurs is what I have termed “Peak Psyche Performance.” This is very similar to what AOI attributes to Jung when he mentions “psychological wholeness.” We read:

For Jung, a central task of life and the ultimate aim of human development is to move toward the ideal of psychological wholeness, and this process of becoming whole he called individuation. Individuation involves the complete and comprehensive development of the personality and the realization of our deepest potential. …Unlike much of today’s self-help literature, which focuses on productivity, habit-formation, and lifestyle improvements, individuation is not concerned with external efficiency or superficial adjustments. It is a process of inner development in which the conscious and unconscious elements of the psyche are brought into dialogue and the unconscious elements brought to the light of conscious awareness. Through this process, one becomes not only whole but truly distinct – an individual sufficiently differentiated from the collective.

The idea is that no matter what life throws at you, you’re able to process it, see what reality is saying — from the psychoid to synchronicity — and find what reality may or may not be telling you. From Jung, the unconscious is something you relate to, interpret, and gradually integrate. This leads to increasing clarity and responsiveness to what creation is providing you.

As perception, interpretation, and action become more coherent, outcomes tend to be more aligned because reality appears to bend as you’re no longer working against it.

If you’re walking in this accurately, your experience begins to align with reality. This intentionality is from walking in faith and seeing how the material reflects the inner world.

Closing Thoughts

Experiencing Creation Disciplined is the key, and this is what PPP reflects. PPP can be seen as the ability to remain aware and adaptive across all states of life — including chaos.

At every moment in life, we should be able to ask ourselves, are we in this range of PPP? Do we understand what is occurring? Do we understand what our feelings are telling us? Can we identify if we’re under the influence of archetypes or heuristics?

I’ve realized that by asking myself this question, I can step back in all scenarios. I can recognize when my feelings — correct or incorrect — may hijack my attention, and I can tell when the unconscious is speaking. To avoid acting in delusion, I’d need more information to confirm the next steps. This pause puts me more in alignment with reality — creation — leading to more favorable outcomes. This idea of pausing, observing, and questioning your internal state in real time is crucial, as I’ve found much success when I’m able to catch my emotions before they hijack my attention, leading to better-quality experiences.

If the psyche is the closest we’ve come to understanding our soul — this religious concept that affects our daily experience — and if the soul’s purpose is to experience creation, then the psyche is the medium through which that experience becomes real. Understanding its influences is key in this journey of our souls.

Every thought, every feeling, every intuitive thought is part of the interface between the inner world and outer reality. The more clearly we understand this interface, the more precisely we can move within it.

And in that precision, life stops feeling like something that happens to us—and becomes something we consciously experience.

Takeaways

The psyche is not just a psychological concept — it’s the representative of the soul in daily life. Keeping it operating at its peak is the practical work of the soul’s journey.

Jung’s individuation and PPP point to the same destination: a state of wholeness where conscious and unconscious are in dialogue, and you respond to life rather than react to it.

The single most powerful tool in this framework is the PPP check-in: “Do I understand what’s occurring? What are my feelings telling me? Am I under the influence of an archetype or heuristic?”

Catching emotions before they hijack your attention isn’t suppression — it’s awareness. That’s the difference between reacting and experiencing.

As your inner coherence grows, your outer reality begins to reflect it. This isn’t mysticism — it’s the natural result of perception and action coming into alignment.

Next Action Items

Run the PPP check-in daily — Start with one moment per day where you consciously ask: “Am I in PPP right now?” Morning, midday, or when you feel triggered are good entry points. Read Experiencing Creation — If you haven’t yet, make it the next long-form piece you sit with. Take notes on which of the nine chapters hits closest to your current life situation. Map your emotional hijacks — Keep a brief log for one week of moments where your feelings overran your thinking. Note the pattern. That pattern is the data. Begin identifying your active archetypes — When you’re in a heightened emotional state, ask: what role am I playing right now? The Observer, the Victim, the Hero? Naming it breaks the unconscious grip. Reflect on where your inner and outer worlds are misaligned — Where is life “not working”? Often that friction is a mirror. What is it reflecting?

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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Notes and References