A recent study shows that people are now sacrificing their sleep in order to regain a sense of their time. The following image on Instagram gives more details:

Ironically, I saw another similar image here as well:

From the YT video from The Visual Philosopher, we read:

“Jonathan Kra is an American art and cultural theorist who, in 2013, published a short and savage book… It was called 24/7, Late Capitalism and the Ends of Sleep… You sleep for roughly a third of your life. You are unreachable. You buy nothing. You produce nothing. You click nothing, watch nothing. In an economy that runs every hour of every day, sleep is the last act of pure resistance left in the human body.”

And now, sleep is under attack — and society may be winning as people are now sacrificing their sleep for more scrolls and screens.

Just yesterday, I discussed how we’ve lost the ability to do nothing and why we need to see leisure as important. This is going to be a series that I’ll be writing on. There are a few main arguments I’m building on, and here’s the framework so far:

First: I’ll expound upon the idea of leisure and why you need hours — yes, hours, daily — to do nothing.

Second, I’ll then show why we, as a collective, need to spend hours doing nothing. Humanity, as long as we know, spent hours together, doing nothing. It was only within the last FIFTY YEARS that we’ve stopped this.

Third, I’ll show a new way to structure one’s day. Like how do we work, but make sure we work on the most important things, how do we make sure we play, how do we make sure we have leisure, and then make time for sleep

This won’t necessarily be a drastic change at first, but it’s going to start with a mindset shift. Once you understand why you need to do these things — like play, like leisure — you begin to structure your day around them. My argument is that when you have blocks of time to do nothing, to do something, your day improves, your life improves, and you can’t wait to do it again.

One of the worst things that can happen is feeling rushed or hurried. If time is life, why are we rushing through it, giving it away?

To really understand and appreciate this series, one will need some background knowledge here. I recommend these articles to start:

Exploring Creation: This series tells you about why every moment and second is important, and how, when you can string important moments together, you string better days and lives ahead. How we’ve been living wrong for the past 10,000 years: this is a quick history lesson on the human condition, so you know how far we’ve gone from our original setting. The Purpose of Modern Work: We were born working, but no one ever asks why. This gives you the background of modern work. Like the 40-hour week is only like 80 years old — not forever, literally less than 100 years old.

Also, recommend reading works like Time is Life, How To Use Your Body, and Inflation, so one really understands the deeper esoteric things occurring here.

Time Is Life Franklin O'Kanu · Jan 30 To start our understanding of money and finances, the simplest thing we need to understand is this: Time equals life. Read full story

Thanks for the time. Any questions or feedback, let me know in the comments below.

Takeaways

Sleep is the last part of your life the economy hasn’t been able to monetize — you produce nothing, buy nothing, click nothing — which is exactly why it’s now under pressure.

People sacrificing sleep to “get time back” is a symptom, not a solution: it shows how thoroughly time has been taken from us when the only free hours left are the ones we’re unconscious for.

Humanity spent most of its existence doing nothing together — in community. We only stopped within the last fifty years, and we’ve been worse for it.

If time is life, rushing through your day is giving your life away.

Next Action Items

Read the prerequisites before the series begins, so the deeper argument lands: Exploring Creation (why every moment matters), How We’ve Been Living Wrong for the Past 10,000 Years (the history of the human condition), and The Purpose of Modern Work (where the 40-hour week actually came from — less than 100 years old).

For the esoteric layer, sit with Time Is Life, How To Use Your Body, and Inflation before the first installment.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you’ve enjoyed this work as a paid member and you’re ready to change the world, upgrade to become a Founding Member

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee