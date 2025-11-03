I think we can all attest to the fact that something has changed in the last five years—people are passing unexpectedly.

I want to pose a few questions—a personal poll, if you will—to gauge what you’ve been observing around you.

Within the last five years, have you personally known someone who has died suddenly? Also, within the last five years, have you known someone who has died suddenly from a health-related condition? Not necessarily from something like a car accident—but from a health-related condition such as stroke, heart attack, or cancer that led to their demise. And here’s where it gets interesting: If you can remember back to the five years before 2020, do you recall knowing that many people who passed away from health-related conditions relatively quickly, with new diagnoses?

The answer, even though we’re being completely honest and accounting for memory bias, suggests something concerning. Mounting evidence suggests that the human health condition has declined dramatically over the last five years.

Health Reality Check — Then vs. Now (U.S. data, roughly 2015–2019 vs. 2020–2024 from ChatGPT) 🩸 Death rate: 715 → 923 per 100,000 (a 29% increase) 🧠 Sudden cardiac events (ages 25–44): rising trend 🎗️ Childhood cancer: ~15,000 cases/year (slight but steady rise) ⚰️ Excess deaths (2020–2023): +300,000 above normal The pattern is undeniable: more people dying younger, faster, and from conditions that used to be rare.

Now, the mainstream narrative will say it’s COVID. They’ll point to things like “Long COVID,” whatever the explanation may be. But the condition—the human condition, especially in the West—has deteriorated. And it’s sad. It’s genuinely sad.

People should look forward to living long lives into their 90s. Instead, we now have children being diagnosed with cancer at alarming rates.

At what point do we stop calling repeated failures ‘mistakes’?

More to come on this topic, but fortunately, an awakening is happening.

Connecting the Dots

I just released my article, The Complete Guide to Vaccine Harm. There’s plenty of work that shows vaccines can be very damaging. We just had the rollout of a new kind of vaccine—mRNA—and what we’ve seen throughout historical records is revealing.

Like with the polio pandemic and the epidemic of sudden infant death syndrome, whenever these vaccine rollouts occur, corresponding debilitating health conditions emerge in the population.

Since the mRNA vaccine has rolled out, we are now seeing those conditions manifest. Check out that guide if you haven’t already.

Your Experience Matters

But again, let me know in the comments:

Have you had someone—or do you know of someone, or someone who knows someone—who may have died tragically in the last five years? Was the death due to a health-related condition? Do you remember it being like this before?

Let me know your thoughts.

As always, thanks for the time and the attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

Related Article

Modern Philosophy Democide and Menticide Franklin O'Kanu · June 6, 2024 Author’s Note: I initially published this article on Out Here On the Perimeter last week. First and foremost, thanks to TriTorch for giving me the space and the audience to publish this and for the inspiration to touch on these two subjects that most of us are unfamiliar with Read full story

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee