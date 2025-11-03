Poll: Has Someone You Know Died Suddenly in the Last 5 Years?
Why Are More People Dying Suddenly from Health Conditions Than Ever Before?
I think we can all attest to the fact that something has changed in the last five years—people are passing unexpectedly.
I want to pose a few questions—a personal poll, if you will—to gauge what you’ve been observing around you.
Within the last five years, have you personally known someone who has died suddenly?
Also, within the last five years, have you known someone who has died suddenly from a health-related condition? Not necessarily from something like a car accident—but from a health-related condition such as stroke, heart attack, or cancer that led to their demise.
And here’s where it gets interesting: If you can remember back to the five years before 2020, do you recall knowing that many people who passed away from health-related conditions relatively quickly, with new diagnoses?
The answer, even though we’re being completely honest and accounting for memory bias, suggests something concerning. Mounting evidence suggests that the human health condition has declined dramatically over the last five years.
Health Reality Check — Then vs. Now (U.S. data, roughly 2015–2019 vs. 2020–2024 from ChatGPT)
🩸 Death rate: 715 → 923 per 100,000 (a 29% increase)
🧠 Sudden cardiac events (ages 25–44): rising trend
🎗️ Childhood cancer: ~15,000 cases/year (slight but steady rise)
⚰️ Excess deaths (2020–2023): +300,000 above normal
The pattern is undeniable: more people dying younger, faster, and from conditions that used to be rare.
Now, the mainstream narrative will say it’s COVID. They’ll point to things like “Long COVID,” whatever the explanation may be. But the condition—the human condition, especially in the West—has deteriorated. And it’s sad. It’s genuinely sad.
People should look forward to living long lives into their 90s. Instead, we now have children being diagnosed with cancer at alarming rates.
At what point do we stop calling repeated failures ‘mistakes’?
More to come on this topic, but fortunately, an awakening is happening.
Connecting the Dots
I just released my article, The Complete Guide to Vaccine Harm. There’s plenty of work that shows vaccines can be very damaging. We just had the rollout of a new kind of vaccine—mRNA—and what we’ve seen throughout historical records is revealing.
Like with the polio pandemic and the epidemic of sudden infant death syndrome, whenever these vaccine rollouts occur, corresponding debilitating health conditions emerge in the population.
Since the mRNA vaccine has rolled out, we are now seeing those conditions manifest. Check out that guide if you haven’t already.
Your Experience Matters
But again, let me know in the comments:
Have you had someone—or do you know of someone, or someone who knows someone—who may have died tragically in the last five years?
Was the death due to a health-related condition?
Do you remember it being like this before?
Let me know your thoughts.
As always, thanks for the time and the attention. Have a great and wonderful day.
—Ashe,
Franklin O’Kanu
If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month
Related Article
If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.
11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.
If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.
Support Unorthodoxy!
If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.
🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.
📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.
☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.
As a nurse, I see this constantly. There’s a significant change in the last few years. It’s a huge and unacknowledged issue.
Yes, my stepbrother, who’d been jabbed at least 3 times that I know of. The last one made him so sick, he couldn’t get out of bed for a week. He was very active, very healthy, not overweight, didn’t drink or smoke or do drugs. He was getting ready to go on an annual cruise with his buddies, and when they came to pick him up that day to head to the airport, they found him collapsed on the floor of his house, from what appeared to be a ‘sudden heart attack,’ although he had no history of health issues whatsoever. Since no foul play was suspected, no autopsy was performed, but I think we all know what happened…
I also had a dear friend who started having trouble breathing. He went to his doc, who sent him for tests…Stage 4 lung cancer, metastasized to his liver and stomach. Docs said there was nothing that could be done for him. He passed away less than one month later on Thanksgiving morning. Had 4 jabs, coincidentally……