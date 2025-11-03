Unorthodoxy

Mary Jennifer Roney
5h

As a nurse, I see this constantly. There’s a significant change in the last few years. It’s a huge and unacknowledged issue.

GreyCat
5h

Yes, my stepbrother, who’d been jabbed at least 3 times that I know of. The last one made him so sick, he couldn’t get out of bed for a week. He was very active, very healthy, not overweight, didn’t drink or smoke or do drugs. He was getting ready to go on an annual cruise with his buddies, and when they came to pick him up that day to head to the airport, they found him collapsed on the floor of his house, from what appeared to be a ‘sudden heart attack,’ although he had no history of health issues whatsoever. Since no foul play was suspected, no autopsy was performed, but I think we all know what happened…

I also had a dear friend who started having trouble breathing. He went to his doc, who sent him for tests…Stage 4 lung cancer, metastasized to his liver and stomach. Docs said there was nothing that could be done for him. He passed away less than one month later on Thanksgiving morning. Had 4 jabs, coincidentally……

