The idea is that visualization is something we use daily but don’t use intentionally — and because of that, we’re not using it effectively. I show how Nikola Tesla never worked on an invention until he visualized it completely, and why successful people — from athletes to performers — visualize before they ever step into the arena. There’s real power in visualization, and it ties directly to imagination. But this is something we don’t truly understand until now.

For you to really grasp tomorrow’s piece, you’ll need to read the following articles first — and some additional ones as well. Below are those pieces and their summaries.

List of Articles

The Forgotten Anatomy of the Human Being Most people only know one body — the physical one. But Rudolf Steiner mapped out four: physical, etheric, astral, and the ‘I.’ Each one shapes how we experience reality, how we feel, how we remember, and how we evolve. Tomorrow’s piece lives inside this framework. Without understanding what the etheric body actually is, the concept of an etheric field operating around you daily won’t land the way it should.

How to Train Your Mind, Parts 1 and 2 The mind is not inside your brain. It exists outside the body as an etheric, electromagnetic field. Part 1 lays out the theory and the evidence — including why the rise of electricity in the 1800s and the erasure of the ether concept directly contributed to the mental unrest we see today. Part 2 gives you the practical framework: three core principles for working with your mind daily. Both pieces are essential foundation for tomorrow.

Your Body Is a Temple Nobody taught you how to use your body. Not in school, not in church, not anywhere. This piece changes that. The brain is a receiver, not a generator. The heart produces the body’s largest electromagnetic field and shifts based on your emotional state. Your instincts, your intuition, and your insight each operate from different centers — and society has hijacked all three. Tomorrow’s article assumes you understand this. This one breaks it down.

Complexities as Spiritual Thought Forms You wake up and before you’ve done a single thing, your mind is already flooded — what-ifs, anxieties, competing demands, unresolved emotions. Those aren’t random. They are spiritual thought forms, and ancient cultures had names for them: daemons, fairies, spirits, archons. This article introduces the framework of complexities and how they seize the personal mind. Tomorrow is largely the practical application of what’s introduced here. Read this one first.

How Mental Thoughts and Images Blind Us When we think with our brain, we get flooded with images about potential scenarios — and those images can pull us completely off course. This piece dives into phantasmagoria: the art of illusory, deceptive imagery projected into the mind, industrialized from the earliest amusement parks to the media environment we live in now. Our mind’s eye has been under sustained attack, and most people have no framework for understanding what’s happening to them. Tomorrow picks up exactly where this leaves off.

The Power of Ideas And Why They Don’t Want You to Have Them Ideas are not random thoughts. The word itself comes from the Greek idéā — meaning a concept of a thing in the mind of God. Jung and Nietzsche both understood ideas as intelligent entities pressing themselves upon the minds of those open enough to receive them. This piece reframes what you’re actually receiving when you visualize — and once you see ideas this way, the entire practice of visualization takes on a completely different weight.

God Wants You to Solve Your Own Problems This is the theological anchor. God gave you a brain with 500 billion cells and the gift of imagination so you could participate in creation — through planning, through visualization, through intentional thought. Dr. Miles Munroe preached this. The Emerald Tablet points to the same truth. Imagination is a divine gift, but only when it’s rooted in reality rather than fantasy. Tomorrow’s article is the practical extension of this piece — showing you exactly how to use that gift in the moments that matter most.

