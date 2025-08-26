Reader Survey: Tell Me What Matters Most to You
Help me focus on the topics, problems, and insights that matter most to you
Hi everyone!
I’ve been writing at Unorthodoxy for a while now, and while I often get comments and questions, I’ve never run a true survey. That changes today.
This short survey will give me a clearer sense of who I’m writing for, what resonates most, and what problems we can tackle together. It’ll stay open for one week—I’d love your input.
Survey Questions
Appreciate you lending your voice. I’ll use your answers to focus topics, ship the most helpful formats, and move this platform forward.
As always, thanks for your time and attention.
Ashe,
Franklin O’Kanu
Not sure where I should go on some of these questions... What's most important to Me is solving for the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet by obsoleting Their single tool to power and returning, effectively, Humanity's wealth to all of Us. Aiming for this:
Social Classes in Egalitarian Moneyless Society (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/social-classes-in-egalitarian-moneyless
Keep shining the light on the narratives that have been corrupted and miss direct Society!